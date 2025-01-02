Winter Glamping Done Right: Best Cold-Weather Sites in the US

Glamping is on the map for travelers—even during winter.

In case you’ve missed out on the hype of glamorous camping, it’s slowly slid into the American purview for three main reasons. First, it gets exhausted city-slickers out into nature. Second, glamping removes the onus of buying equipment… and figuring out what you need to begin with. Third, it’s (usually) affordable.

That being said, the vast majority of glamping offers are summer and spring-centric. Many glamping grounds offer a range of amenities, from kayaks to restaurants to pools. Travelers get more out of their glamping experience during the warmer months, from April to October.

Or do they?

Let’s take a closer look at some of the best winter glamping grounds across the US that offer a quality, comfortable visit during the coldest months of the year.

Best winter glamping in the US

What makes a good glamping location during winter? Heating is (obviously) a major factor. I’m also prioritizing glamping grounds that offer indoor options for dining and hanging out, plus outdoor activities that showcase the region’s wintry wonders.

The last factor I’m focusing on is pure, beige canvas. It’s not a glamping site if there are cottages, tiny homes, and other lodgings made of wood. In my humble opinion, at least.

Under Canvas Grand Canyon AZ

Under Canvas is one of the largest US glamping enterprises. Its lodging and dining tents are massive, high-quality, and decorated with a charming rustic touch. At Under Canvas’s Grand Canyon location, you can soak up the southwestern views any time of year. There’s even a seasonal menu at the on-site restaurant that lets you sample seasonal winter ingredients.

Mendocino Grove CA

The small-and-chic Mendocino Grove glamping setup takes you to the coastal forests outside Mendocino. Every unit includes a fireplace and a shower with heated water—plenty to keep you warm in winter. There’s even Wi-Fi available.

Willow-Witt Ranch OR

This historic, off-the-grid ranch takes you into a fairytale-like forest. From friendly goats and ducks to roaming livestock, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped outside of time. The Willow-Witt Ranch offers multiple lodging options, including canvas tents and other unique choices like the Farm Stay Studio.

The Roost TN

Part treehouse, part glamping site, The Roost is ideal for anyone who wants to disappear rather than rub elbows with fellow glampers. With an outdoor fire pit and an electric fireplace inside the tent, you’ll be able to pass the time in comfort even when the temperatures drop. The only drawback might be the forest’s bare canopy once those leaves drop in autumn.

Terramor Outdoor Resort MA

This ultra-lux option is billed as an outdoor resort—and it doesn’t disappoint. From its gorgeously appointed suites to its unspoiled forest views, Terramor lets you escape the hustle without losing out on the finer things in life. From king beds to private fireplaces, its pure glamping extravagance.

Klarhet MN

A regenerative food forest? Lakeside views? And eco-conscious domes? I might have failed on the canvas element here, but this bespoke and intentional glamping experience is too unique not to mention.

The owners at Klarhet are dedicated to restorative natural practices, letting you get wild without worrying about your carbon footprint. Also, every dome has a fireplace—nature is wonderful, but it gets cold in Minnesota.

Camp Long Creek MO

Want a more elevated glamping experience without the luxury tax? Camp Long Creek is part of the Big Cedar Lodge, a gold resort that’s well-known around the state. That means these large glamping tents are closer to five-star amenities than most others.

ULUM Moab UT

Similar to Under Canvas (mentioned above), ULUM is one of the US’s premier glamping brands—one that takes glamping luxury to new heights. Its Moab location is perfect for a visit any time of year thanks to its balance of pools and fire pit areas.

Clark Farm Silos MT

I’m offering an olive branch to anyone who is allergic to canvas. My last winter glamping recommendation is Clark Farm Silos in Montana. As the name suggests, these unique little homes are built into silos that offer mountain views. Sounds rustic, but these bad boys are absolutely gorgeous and larger than you think.