Winter Sun Escapes: Picture-Perfect Islands to Visit in Winter

I’m a huge fan of winter travel—a specific type of winter travel, that is.

Videos by TravelAwaits

From December through February, I’m prone to plan trips to places like Sweden, Poland, and Germany. Where I live in Barcelona, temperatures remain mild year-round before spiking in summer. At least once a year, I seek out a more traditional, bitterly cold winter escape. (I like darkness and snow, I like being cozy, and I love winter fashion.)

That being said, my outlook here is pretty unique—or outright bizarre if you’re someone who enjoys the sunshine. Most travelers seek out sunny, warm destinations during the depths of winter.

According to TripAdvisor, 57% of Americans plan to travel during winter—and most will favor mild, temperate destinations. Unsurprisingly, islands are a top choice thanks to their high temperatures, relaxing beaches, and laid-back atmosphere.

The only catch? Some islands see a huge influx of winter birds, which can create an overcrowded, opposite-of-relaxing kind of vibe. If you want sunny skies and mild breezes, along with a more remote and crowd-free vacation, then you need to look for islands that are a bit further off the beaten path.

Want to know where to find them?

Thanks to a data study from Discount Cruises on Instagram posts (the fewer, the better), I’m laying out some of the lesser-known and highly picturesque islands that will let you slip away from the cold grip of winter without any worries.

Islands to visit in winter with fewer crowds and gorgeous surroundings

Great Corn Island, Nicaragua (Getty)

Let me give you a fair warning: these islands really are farther off the beaten path. That’s not a problem for a more seasoned traveler like me—so let me give you a few pointers in case you’re interested in visiting one of the suggestions below.

First, stay flexible with your travel dates to find cheaper flights and hotels. Two, try to set aside more time to visit—the more transportation you need to take, the more likely it is that you’ll face delays. Three, pack your favorite meds and any other hard-to-find supplies—again, just in case.

Based on Instagram hashtags, these are some of the most popular yet under-the-radar islands to visit in winter:

What about the most popular islands to visit in winter?

Cala Salada, Ibiza (Getty)

Not everyone wants to avoid a crowd. In fact, some travelers might be even more excited by the prospect of vacationing with others.

For first-time international travelers, sticking with like-minded travelers lessens the intimidation factor of a new destination. For others, it’s all about having the chance to make lasting connections.

If you’re a social butterfly or simply aren’t interested in veering off the well-trod path, then head to these islands—you’ll find tropical vibes and new friends all around.

Most popular winter sun islands according to Instagram hashtag counts: