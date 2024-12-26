Yes, Ice Hotels Are Real—And You Can Find Them Around the World

Confession time: I’m addicted to Hallmark Christmas movies.

Videos by TravelAwaits

The more dubious the plot and the acting, the better.

(If you’re looking for suggestions, then stop what you’re doing and watch Hot Frosty. You’ll thank me later.)

A week ago, I turned on A Royal Christmas Crush. This Hallmark Channel flick follows a young architect who is chosen to work at the Royal Ice Hotel. There, she runs into the Royal Prince and—through the magic of Christmas cheer—they fall madly in love.

Of all the wayward plot points I’ve encountered in Hallmark Christmas movies, this one stood out thanks to being set partly in an actual hotel made of ice.

This real-life ice hotel is a popular attraction in Valcartier, Quebec known as Hôtel de Glace. (That’s Ice Hotel for any of you who don’t speak French.)

I had so many questions about the ice hotel that it actually took me out of the film.

What’s the temperature in the hotel? How does the heating work without melting the walls? What do guests wear to bed? Why isn’t there a floor anywhere?

And, for the love of god, how does the plumbing work if all the pipes are frozen?

If you’ve seen the film and asked the same questions, then I have answers. It turns out that the world of ice hotels is pretty varied. Let’s explore the trend, starting with Valcartier’s Hôtel de Glace.

Ice hotels you can book today

Hôtel de Glace – Valcartier, Canada

Hôtel de Glace (TripAdvisor)

Only twenty minutes outside of Quebec City, you can find the Valcartier Vacation Village—which includes the Ice Hotel.

This is a no-joke, full-scale ice hotel that includes compacted snow floors, walls made of ice, and a spa with sauna and hot tub features.

Guests must watch a mandatory training video and abide by strict three-layer clothing techniques. Oh, and there aren’t any beds—only military-grade sleeping bags on soft mats.

That being said, every room at the Ice Hotel includes a room at the four-star Hôtel Valcartier, meaning you have a place to leave your luggage and escape to if the nights are too cold in your ice-room.

Book a room

Laplands Hotels SnowVillage – Kittilä, Finland

Lapland SnowVillage (TripAdvisor)

I imagine Valcartier’s Hotel de Glace isn’t for the faint of heart—but it’s probably child’s play compared to the temperatures at the Lapland SnowVillage in Finland. (Lapland is one of the world’s last wild frontiers—and it’s almost always layered in snow.)

For that reason, this grand ice hotel is great for those who have a truly adventurous spirit and a naturally high body temperature. But SnowVillage also provides suits and boots, making it a bit easier to stay warm.

There’s also a stronger focus on entertainment, as SnowVillage includes elven helpers, massive snow and ice sculptures, and plenty of opportunities to get warm with a treat and a drink.

Book a room

Icehotel – Jukkasjärvi, Sweden

Icehotel (TripAdvisor)

Launched in 1989, this is one of the first permanent ice hotels in the world (though it’s rebuilt every year, the grounds and design don’t change).

From the train ride into town to the short walk to the hotel, you’re in for a gorgeous, picturesque treat. Seriously—this is where Hallmark should have filmed A Royal Christmas Crush.

Icehotel offers unique Christmas programs designed to immerse your family in holiday cheer. But I’m more interested in the art and design gallery. Like I just mentioned, Icehotel has stunning displays of frozen-water-ingenuity. Even the bedframes are bespoke works of art that are created each year anew.

Book a room

Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel – Alta, Norway

Igloo Hotel (TripAdvisor)

It’s not the oldest and it’s not the closest for American travelers—but this igloo ice hotel is the northernmost option in the world… and it’s also the largest ice hotel I could find.

Located in Alta in Norway’s Arctic region, Sorrisniva is a massive almost 27,000 square-foot palace and hotel.

Like the Icehotel, it has a massive and state-of-the-art gallery with new works every year. It’s also a popular spot for weddings thanks to its gorgeous ice chapel. Similar to the Hôtel de Glace in Quebec, you can also bundle your stay with a hotel room at the Arctic Wilderness Lodge.

Book a room