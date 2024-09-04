East Coast Glamping: Top Picks by State

Glamping is on the rise—and it’s not hard to see why.

Glamping combines the best of both worlds when it comes to the great outdoors and modern amenities. Not only can glampers get up-close and personal with Mother Nature, but they can also have a nice hot shower at the end of a long day spent hiking.

Sounds almost too good to be true, right?

Well, there is a catch. Some locations billed as ‘glamping’ might actually include cabins and similarly permanent structures.

While glamping is seeing an uptick in interest, there aren’t too many established providers in the US. What I mean is—most glamping projects are small-scale and homegrown.

And that’s not exactly much of a trade-off if you like privacy, quiet hours, and immersive jaunts into nature.

In honor of the incoming fall season, I’m covering some of my favorite glamping projects on the East Coast. If you’re looking to camp with some swanky amenities at your disposal, then start with one of these glamping grounds.

I’ve got options close to Asheville, North Carolina all the way up to Sanford, Maine. (Just keep in mind that most glamping spots are open from around April until around October.)

North Carolina: Glamping Collective

This luxury glamping site is set on 160 acres of unspoiled forest. Best of all, it’s located a short drive from Smoky Mountain National Park—the US’s most-traveled national park.

This is one of the more developed and extensive glamping sites I’ve seen offered, which includes dome options and glass cabins.

The domes would be my focus. Though they aren’t nearly as ‘campy’ as yurts, teepees, and other canvas-material lodgings, domes are a top-tier way to sleep while immersed nature… just without all the bugs.

And with views of the Smoky Mountains nearby, you’ll want to really soak up every single vista.

Virginia: The Depot Lodge in Paint Bank

The Depot Lodge is one of the coolest small-town stays I’ve ever uncovered.

Paint Bank is a quiet mountain town in Virginia that was once an important stop on the railway line. As of 2024, it’s been restored with remote vacations in mind. Guests at the Depot Lodge can choose from dozens of lodgings—from restored train cars to top-tier glamping options.

Glamping rentals are located in Creekside Camp, which offers a great view of Pott’s Creek and the mountainside. There, you can stay in a really cute and homely canvas glamping tent or a massive teepee. At both, you can enjoy a sprawling patio that’s perfect for soaking up the great outdoors.

Maryland: Savage River Lodge in Frostburg

Enter the world of luxury yurts at Savage River Lodge.

This heavily forested campground is home to a picturesque and grand lodge, just like the name suggests. Guests stay in one of eight beautiful yurts. Each is designed for total comfort, including newly renovated bathrooms and wood furnaces.

What I like about this glamping setup is that guests have all the great amenities from the lodge’s expansive grounds. That includes dining and bar options, along with a seasonal event calendar. Every Saturday, for example, the lodge offers a ‘wine in the woods’ experience.

New Jersey: Moon Valley Campground in Vernon

Moon Valley campground is one of the more basic options on this list—but the views are enough for me to schedule a trip.

Along with plenty of forested trails, guests have access to sprawling farmland views. It’s a popular stopover for those hiking the Appalachian Trail, as well, as the campsite is located between the Stairway to Heaven and Pochuk Boardwalk hikes.

Best of all, guests have options to choose from. Moon Valley offers four distinct glamping experiences that offer different views and comfort levels.

Rhode Island: The Conjuring House Glamping

In case you missed my article on how to get off the beaten path in Rhode Island, it involved both ghosts and glamping… something that, together, creates a GHamping experience.

If you’re a fan of night terrors and ghostly visitations, I suggest heading to this paranormal hotspot.

The Conjuring House is a destination made famous thanks to the Hollywood horror franchise. The grounds are the actual place of the original (and alleged) haunting.

But all you need to do to start glamping here is choose from one of eight sites that are all designed for different types of GHamping experiences—ranging from alien abduction sites to pet cemeteries.

New York: Glampful in Broadalbin

Glampful is one of the most high-end glamping experiences I’ve seen offered on the East Coast.

The campground is located at the foot of the Adirondack Mountains on a private plot of land—which means all your hikes and adventures will be entirely private.

Plus, you’ll have all the finest trappings of luxury. Not only are glamping tents decked out with luxury towels and bedding, but every plot has access to a BBQ Grill, flush toilets, hot water, and is served a continental breakfast.

Some tents are even large enough to host families, which should clue you into the scale, experience, and skill at Glampful.

Maine: Huttopia

Tents or tiny homes—it doesn’t matter how you’d prefer to glamp. Huttopia offers an extended ‘sleep under canvas’ listing that includes three rentals of varying sizes.

But this isn’t quite like other glamping spots, as it’s arranged like a resort-style campground. That means there’s a large outdoor pool available, along with other amenities like fishing in the nearby pond (and swimming), a kid’s playground, ping pong, cornhole, canoeing, and activities like maple syrup tasting and forest storytelling.

You really get the best of the camping world blended with a hotel-esque rural stay.

