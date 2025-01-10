Fun for the Family: Where to Find All 5 Ice Castles in the US

When I first heard about the famous New Hampshire ice castles, I assumed these were natural structures.

Videos by TravelAwaits

As one of the snowiest places in the United States, I’m sure all types of strange, frigid natural phenomena take place in the state’s forests. In reality, ice castles are manmade projects cobbled from icicle after icicle—and they didn’t originate in New Hampshire.

The idea behind the project, which started in 2011 in Utah, was to bring fairytales to life through the magic of frozen water.

And I’m sold on it—hook, line, and sinker.

Ice hotels might be architectural feats built from ice and determination, but ice castles are much more abstract, imaginative, and dreamlike feats. Best of all, you can come and go at your leisure—no need to stay overnight.

To date, there are five locations in the US where you and your family can experience the brightly lit, jaw-dropping displays.

What is there to do at Ice Castles locations?

Ice Castles are larger than you think (Getty)

Ice castles are like works of art, some of which stretch ten feet (or more) into the air. You can wander from sculpture to sculpture at your leisure, and even cross through gravity-defying archways.

The origin of Ice Castles comes from a father who was desperate to entertain his six kids during the cold winter months. Today, the team remains dedicated to serving kiddos.

While adults will enjoy the sculptures (and grabbing a drink at the polar bar), kids can also cruise down ice slides, get lost in a cavern of winding sculptures, and squeeze through ice tunnels that get smaller and smaller.

Certain locations also offer other activities like horse-drawn sleigh rides and kids’ performances. For the 2024-25 season, sleigh rides are expected at the Utah and New Hampshire Ice Castle locations. A show called Snow Queen & Winter Fairy will be performed at every location.

Where to find all 5 locations

The famous Ice Castles slide (Getty)

Please check in next winter to make sure the location of the Ice Castles hasn’t changed. Remember—these are built from scratch each year.

Opening dates and hours of operation also change according to each location.