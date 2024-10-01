We’ve all caught a glimpse into an airport lounge during a low moment at the airport and thought… Wouldn’t it be nice?

Airport lounges are like sheltered little oases in the cruel desert of air travel. Unfortunately, they’re reserved for the select few—usually, elite status members of airline loyalty programs or passengers with first and business-class boarding passes.

While passengers heading through fantastic airports won’t likely need an airport lounge, having access to these relaxing areas is never a bad idea.

But how can you gain access to airport lounges without paying for a pricey ticket or joining a membership program?

There are quite a few ways—and none require forking over thousands.

Here’s how to get into airport lounges for non-members and non-first-class flyers.

Buy a day pass

Want access to an airport lounge? The easiest way to get in as an infrequent flyer is to do a bit of research beforehand.

Look up the airport where you have a layover, then look for lounges from the airline you’re flying with. While many airlines offer day passes, from United to American, some only let you take advantage if you’re flying with them.

Day passes are surprisingly affordable, with most options costing less than $100.

That being said, there are a few caveats.

First, it might only be worth it to take advantage if you have a long layover. Second, keep in mind that during peak travel season, even lounges will be packed. Third, look up what time the lounge opens and closes. Some shut down as early as 7 pm.

Keep in mind that you can also purchase annual memberships to airline-sponsored lounges—no membership or elite status required.

These cost between $500-$1,000 annually, depending on the airline. American Airlines Admirals Club Memberships cost $850 for the year, for example.

Join Priority Pass’s lounge network

Aside from buying a one-time day pass, the easiest way to get into airport lounges is via lounge networks.

Unfortunately, one of the most expansive lounge booking services, LoungeBuddy, recently shut down. That means that the main lounge network serving Americans is Priority Pass—which isn’t a bad choice at all.

Priority Pass’s massive global network allows you to buy a one-time day pass to its lounges or pay for an annual membership. With around 1,500 locations around the world, this is the best option for frequent international travelers.

Pro tip: If you’re interested in Priority Pass and have a high-fee travel credit card, check that it doesn’t already offer Priority Pass access—it’s a common perk.

Use your credit card perks

Dozens of credit cards offer unique airport perks—lounge access included. If you have a high-status credit card from a major provider or are part of a co-branded hotel credit card program, you might already have access to lounges.

Here’s how to get into airport lounges via popular credit cards: