Fly Smart: 7 Best Airports in the US for Long Layovers

Nobody wants a long layover… but we tend to accept them when there’s a dirt-cheap plane ticket on the line.

Still, it’s a hefty trade-off. Even if we know how to nab a day pass from a hotel or have work to catch up on, figuring out how to fill the time of a layover can be difficult. That’s even more true when the layover is less than six hours long.

In that case, should you leave the airport for a little adventure? Should you hunker down and get a nap in? Or head to the duty-free section and splurge?

Ultimately, the choice is yours—but the more choices you have, the better off you’ll be.

If you’re looking to fly smart while saving big on plane tickets, don’t be afraid to take that long layover if it’s at one of the US airports listed below. The rankings are based on amenities like restaurants, shops, charging stations, nearby hotels, nearby restaurants, and more.

Remember: these suggestions are based on not leaving the airport or, if you do, staying in the immediate vicinity. In other words, this isn’t a ranking based on the best day trips accessible from major airports.

Best airports for long layovers in the US

Seattle-Tacoma: Great for shopping

The view from Seattle-Tacoma Airport (Getty)

Seattle-Tacoma Airport might be small with a single terminal, but it’s home to over 50 shops. (To clarify: the airport has two satellite buildings that you can also explore.) But it’s not just the standard fare of makeup and souvenirs. Seattle-Tacoma is home to unique shops like SUB POP Records, Seattle Chocolate, and other boutique projects.

The cherry on top? You can see Mt. Rainier from many parts of the airport.

Atlanta: Unexpected surprises—and a functional setup

Travelers inside the main hall of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Getty)

I flew through Atlanta twice in the last month—and both experiences were pretty top-tier. Though it’s the busiest airport in the US, its train system is fast and functional, which I think is worth mentioning all on its own.

But it’s the tiny details that matter at Atlanta Airport.

The airport offers unique artistic experiences, from its large-scale projects to its smaller initiatives. When I was passing through, a live cellist was performing in the food court, filling the airport with calming classic songs. In fact, the airport is home to over 1,000 unique pieces.

LAX: Best range of amenities

Los Angeles International Airport (Getty)

The key to LAX’s success is that passengers stuck on long layovers can wander from the domestic to the international terminals. Usually, the best dining and shopping options are kept in the international terminal—but you can explore everything this airport has to offer.

There are restaurants that you’ll actually want to eat at (from fresh-cut sushi to oven-fired pizzas, world-class spas that can get you through anything, art galleries, and dozens of lounges—many of which are open to economy ticket holders.

San Francisco: A prime spot for relaxation

San Francisco International Airport (Getty)

Back in 2022, SFO was named the Best Airport in North America by the Airports International Council—so what makes San Fran so great for travelers with long layovers? It’s all about the mindfulness.

SFO has implemented unique programs to streamline its processes, from specialized flight times to minimize noise pollution to its outdoor observation decks.

Like other busy hubs, you can shop and eat to your heart’s content. But many passengers rave about the relaxing amenities. Along with lounges that are open to economy ticket holders, you can also enjoy free yoga, head to the observation deck to drink in some sunlight and watch the planes take off, or head to one of the day-use rooms at the nearby Hyatt.

Denver: Local hits and iconic architecture

Exterior of Denver Airport (Getty)

There’s a little bit of everything at Denver International Airport. Its shops and restaurants are dotted with homegrown projects, from on-site breweries to independent bookstores. Similar to Seattle-Tacoma, it’s not large—but it’s functional and enjoyable.

It’s also impossible not to mention DEN’s unique tent-like Jeppesen Terminal, which is one of the most iconic pieces of airport architecture in the US.

Miami: Great shopping, better dining

Artwork in Miami airport, Florida, USA (Getty)

Similar to Denver International Airport, Miami International Airport has plenty of homegrown brands (including Cuban food) that make any layover feel less like an endless slog. Along with a handful of local dining and shopping options, you can also explore art galleries and exhibits that highlight the city’s identity.

Given its size, Miami Airport is also home to spas, meditation rooms, a yoga room, and outdoor park areas with some greenery and benches.

Detroit: A modern, artistic surprise

Detroit Metro International Airport (Getty)

Detroit has one of the US’s sleekest airports—and it’s still improving as of 2025. Thanks to recent upgrades that include wide walkways and unique concourses, the airport is a breeze to navigate.

In fact, with its famous Light Tunnel, you might even enjoy your walk. When its time to hunker down for a while, you can do so at the full-service spa, a sit-down restaurant, or in one of the many lounges.