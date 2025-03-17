6 Best Airports for Day Trips in the US (Plus, Where to Go)

Nobody likes a long layover.

Even if you know the tricks of organizing a comfortable layover, and even if you’ve booked your long layover at an airport with top-tier terminals, there are certain stretches of time that seem to drag on and on and on.

If you have a layover longer than seven hours at a major airport, you might want to consider jumping ship—at least until it’s time to check (back) in for your next flight.

The big question is… which airports are close enough to major landmarks and attractions to justify exiting security?

If you’re planning on saving big on plane tickets by opting for a hefty layover, then do so at one of the airports listed below. They’re close to major attractions, and they’re (usually) not difficult or pricey to get to.

Ready to book a layover over seven hours and be happy about it? Stick to the best airports for day trips in the US.

Best airports for day trips in the US (plus, where to go)

Best airports for day trips in the US

Minneapolis-St. Paul: Mall of America

A general view of the Nickelodeon Universe theme park at the Mall of America (Getty)

Though it might not seem like a likely candidate, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport can take you straight to the country’s largest and most well-known mall: Mall of America.

Every 7.5 minutes, a lite rail leaves the airport, which includes a stop at the Mall of America.

In only 12 minutes, you’ll find yourself in one of the US’s grandest and most iconic destinations. Whether or not you want to shop, there’s plenty of space to stretch your legs before a long flight.

Las Vegas: The Strip

View of the New York New York hotel and casino (Getty)

Las Vegas International Airport is located close to the Strip—in fact, this airport is one of the closest to its urban center in the US.

Though there’s no public transportation option to get into town, it’ll only cost you around $20 to get a taxi or ride share onto the Strip. From there, a world of unforetold entertainment awaits.

Los Angeles: Santa Monica Pier

Portrait of a mixed race family of Californians enjoying a day on the beach.

Similar to Las Vegas, you might be shocked at how little time it’ll take you to get from LAX to hotspots like the Santa Monica Pier.

If you want to save money, you can spend less than $15 to take the Line 3 bus from the airport to the Pier, which takes about an hour.

If you’re okay with spending a bit more, you can get there in 20 minutes with a taxi that costs around $45-50. Best of all, Santa Monica is a hub for train lines, so you can easily take off to explore other parts of the city if you have time.

New York City (JFK): Lower East Side

Lower East Side (Getty)

The A Train runs straight to JFK—and it’ll take you anywhere you want to go in the city. If you grab an Express Train, you’ll be in downtown Brooklyn in 20 minutes.

Or you can ride it straight into Manhattan. I’d suggest taking the A Train to Fulton Street, then transferring to the F Train and taking it to East Broadway.

You’ll climb the stairs into one of the most iconic, busy, and explorable NYC neighborhoods. (I vote you head to Tompkins Square Park, then have a drink at a dive bar like Welcome to the Johnson’s.)

Miami: South Beach

South Beach (Getty)

I know, I know—it might sound weird to go from an airport to a beach and then back again. However, South Beach is within reach, and who doesn’t want to spend the day soaking up the sunshine?

So long as you have a swimsuit in your carry-on, you can swap your boring airport wait for a beach day. You can reach Miami Beach from the airport in 50 minutes via the Express Bus (Route 150), which costs less than $3, or pay a private taxi around $35 to get there in 20 minutes.

Orlando: Universal, Disney World, and more

A food court in the ‘Toon Lagoon at Universal Studios Orlando (Getty)

Let me be clear: I don’t recommend visiting Disney World or Universal Studios during a long layover in Orlando, though it’s technically possible thanks to their non-stop shuttles.

In my opinion, what makes Orlando one of the best airports for day trips is its range of alternative options, from SeaWorld to Fun Spot Orlando to LEGOLAND.

If it’s off-season and you can afford to pay for skip-the-line tickets at Disney World or Universal, go for it. However, I think SeaWorld might be your best bet given the shows are scheduled by the hour and you don’t need to wait in long lines if you already have a ticket.