The Priority Pass Debate—Should You Join or Not?

In case you’ve missed out, Priority Pass is one of the longest-running travel membership programs out there.

Back in 1992, the company was founded as a network of partner lounges and restaurants in American airports. The idea was simple: pay an annual fee for unlimited access to a more satisfying airport experience, one lounge at a time.

Over thirty years later and the company is still going strong—a testament to the high-value offer of lounge access. As airports become more hectic and unpredictable, more travelers like me are starting to ask… is it time to join?

Here’s what you need to know about Priority Pass, including what may or may not make it worth it for your travel needs. (Also—you might already have access and not know it!)

Inside the Priority Pass

Joining Priority Pass gives you access to over 1,700 airport experiences, which includes around 1,500 lounges. That’s coverage in over 600 cities in 45 countries around the globe—a pretty unbeatable offer in terms of application.

That’s the magic here: lounge access at the world’s busiest airports. You can pre-book a trip to the lounge for a small fee or show up unannounced. You even get access to unique offers, like discounts at airport restaurants and spas.

That’s great for any easily stressed travelers or business people who need to log a few hours before boarding their flight.

You can choose from three membership tiers, including Standard ($79 for the first year, then $99), Standard Plus ($279 for the first year, then $329), and Prestige ($469 per year).

Standard membership gives you access to the lounges—but you still need to pay the $35 fee to enter. Standard Plus grants you ten free visits a year. A Prestige membership gives you unlimited access to lounges all year round, although you still need to pay for some guests to join you.

Do you already have a Priority Pass membership?

Three popular travel rewards credit card programs come with Priority Pass membership.

If you carry a Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or The Platinum Card from American Express, you’ve got unlimited access to Priority Pass lounges. Congrats!

Signs it’s time to join—or not

At least once a year, I talk myself into and then out of paying for that Priority Pass membership. I always back out when I consider paying for the membership, and then another $35 each time I want to enter a lounge.

So let me lay out the cons first:

You’ll still be paying to enter the lounges with a Standard and Standard Plus membership. Given how expensive travel is, handing over $35 to get access to a lounge is a pretty low charge. That being said, I still dislike paying an annual membership fee when every lounge visit also has a charge tacked on.

Plus, guests aren’t included. Even with a Prestige membership, you still need to pay $35 for a guest to join you. At any elite membership status, that seems a little weird.

You can always pay for a day pass. Most Priority Pass lounges allow travelers to pay around $50 to access their lounge for a limited period. Viewed in this way, the membership isn’t actually saving you money—it’s just guaranteeing you can get through the door.

Lounges fill up. If there’s no space for you at a packed airport during rush hour, it doesn’t matter if you’re a member or not—you won’t make it into the doors. (That being said, I’m sure Priority Pass agents would work hard to help you find a solution.)

Now onto the benefits:

The lounges are built to offer total comfort and convenience. From great snacks to charging ports to comfortable chairs, Priority Pass lounges act like little oases that offer shelter from the hustle and bustle of the airport. Some even have showers… and the select few even have pools. If you’re a frequent flyer, you might need a membership like Priority Pass to stay sane.

It’s great for domestic flights in the US. The bulk of Priority Pass’s top lounges are located around the United States, covering some forty airports. Obviously, they have lounges around the world—but you’ll get even more out of the pass if you usually fly domestically.

It’s not only the Priority Pass network. When you purchase membership, you get access to additional lounges from other great brands. For example, some Plaza Premium Lounges are joint ventures, giving you even more ways to unwind.

Airports are only going to get messier. This is just my opinion—but I’ve seen a sharp downturn in the overall airport experience over the last ten years. Having access to the Priority Pass network gives you the guarantee of sanctuary in places that could make a monk cry. I’m talking about Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, Dallas Forth Worth International Airport, JFK, and beyond.

