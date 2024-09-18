Football Fanfare: Best Tailgating in College Football

For US sports fans, autumn signals the start of football season.

While you’re probably thinking about the NFL, football season isn’t all about the big leagues for some Americans.

Rather than focusing solely on the NFL, millions also follow their favorite college football team. Some fans are alumni—but others might be part of intergenerational family fandoms or simply a local who enjoys joining the annual football fever.

While the NFL takes the lion’s share of football broadcasting attention, the NCAA’s DI and FBS leagues aren’t too shabby. Its most competitive division counts over 100 teams—and the most popular football programs sell out season tickets year after year.

Season ticket holders are invariably focused on their team’s success.

But they’re probably also a fan of tailgating before home games.

Even if you’re not a diehard football fan (like me), tailgating is more than enough reason to attend a live game.

Why do I love tailgating so much? The better question is… why wouldn’t someone like tailgating?

This American pastime sees fans pack into parking lots to share a few cold ones, fire up the grill, and catch up on team rumors and neighborhood gossip.

Best of all, tailgating season coincides with autumn. And I think it should be more widely regarded as a fall pastime. If you’re ready to explore the best tailgating in college football, start here.

The average college football game runs for around three and a half hours—tailgating usually starts two to three hours before game time, which turns the whole day into a football affair.

If you’re like me and aren’t part of any football fandom, then you might be there for food, drinks, and general splendor. That’s the magic of tailgating, in my opinion—it’s open to everyone, and people are friendly.

Don’t get the appeal of tailgating? Here are the highlights.

Food and drink. College tailgating scenes include plenty of snacks and, depending on the location, fully-fledged food trucks and similar operations. Think of it like an outdoor food mall.

Block party vibes. Bust out the camping chairs and take a seat. It's time for everyone to gather around the cooler for some good old-fashioned small talk. Once again, the tailgating crowd is very welcoming.

Excitement. The tailgate is open to everyone and designed for socialization, snacking, and relaxation. But let's not forget the focus here—college football. You can feel a palpable buzz at the best tailgating environments as fans gear up for the game. The more important the game, the more exciting the atmosphere.

People of all ages. I once falsely believed that tailgating was for drunk college kids. While that's certainly a prime demographic, it's far from the only one. Up top, I mentioned that many college football fans are intergenerational. That means you can find more relaxed areas with families of all sizes and age ranges.

Below are some of the best tailgating communities in college football. But this list is far from exhaustive. If you’re interested in tailgating close to your home, start researching the best collegiate football programs in the area. I’m sure you’ll find one.

Louisiana State University (LSU)

Tiger Stadium – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This university is renowned for its football program, along with its tailgating parties. As the marching band storms the grounds, thousands of tailgaters cheer and clap and toast.

But LSU’s tailgating party excels when it comes to tasty eats.

Thanks to its Cajun influence, revelers have access to some of the best bites in college football, from crawfish to etouffee to jambalaya.

University of California Berkeley (UC Berkeley)

California Memorial Stadium – Berkeley, California

If UC Berkeley isn’t a name you usually hear in relation to college football, you aren’t alone. While the Golden Bears are known to be competitive, this school is instead known for its free tailgating and accessibility.

Tailgating doesn’t end when the starting whistle is blown thanks to Charter Hill, a hill that overlooks the field below. In fact, many fans stick to the hill to continue their tailgating as the game unfolds in front of them.

University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, Mississippi

An official blue-blood legacy school for college football, Ole Miss is usually high on any lists that involve tailgating. It’s not hard to see why—the stadium grounds turn into a small city when major games roll around.

A 10-acre city known as the Grove, to be exact. From tented food stands to 25,000-people-strong chants, you’ll be in the competitive mood in no time.

University of Texas Austin (Texas)

Kyle Field – College Station, Texas

It wouldn’t be a discussion on college football without mention of at least one Texas university. At Texas A&M, the secret ingredient is hardcore fans.

While you’ll find diehards at every tailgating party in the US, Texas fans really enjoy their chanting.

They also love great eats, similar to the LSU crew. From smoked brisket to ribeye-wrapped bacon, it’s a bit of a culinary experience.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, Indiana

Football culture is a big deal at Notre Dame. You’ll be able to tell thanks to the number of families and alumni who regularly attend its football games and tailgating parties.

What I like about the Notre Dame experience is that important landmarks surround the grounds, including a Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes and a giant mural known as The Word of Life—but unofficially called Touchdown Jesus.