5 Tips for Dealing with Overcrowded Tourist Zones

Travelers are often on the hunt for the latest ‘undiscovered’ destination.

Videos by TravelAwaits

As popular destinations become overrun with tourists, more and more travelers are seeking to skip out on the hustle and bustle. (Hence, the popularity of the detour destination.)

But it’s a vicious cycle.

As travelers unearth more of these ‘undiscovered’ destinations, they cease to be novel or new. The search continues; more destinations are ‘discovered’, then packed with resorts, hotels, and brunch spots.

Tulum paints a striking portrait of this type of swift development. Ten years ago, it was a shiny new gem in the Riviera Mayan crown, but is slowly transforming into a Cancun-style resort town. Oaxaca, meanwhile, has become the latest frontier in Mexican tourism for Americans.

The unending search for the next ‘hidden’ spot also has ethical implications, but I’m not going to dig into those here. I’m an optimist who believes that the onus of managing tourism lies with local tourism authorities who decide what is and isn’t allowed, along with the investment groups that fund tourist infrastructure.

Instead of pointing you to a lesser-known destination today, I’m offering up tried-and-true ideas on how to deal with overcrowded tourist zones.

After all, the planet has finite frontiers, especially when it comes to travel. New trends will always come and go—but people will keep packing into Le Louvre, Times Square, Koh Samui, and similarly popular destinations.

In these cases, you might want to know how to enjoy your time in a bustling, sweaty, and hectic overcrowded tourist zone.

5 tips to enjoy your time in a overcrowded tourist zone

Tip #1: Noise control

As someone who is easily overwhelmed in crowds and as someone who lives in the smack center of Barcelona (am I masochist?), I regularly use headphones and earbuds to cut myself off from the unending lanes of slow-moving tourists.

Though listening to a podcast, the sounds of nature, or my favorite new songs doesn’t make the tourists disappear, it calms me by cutting off the bulk of their noise.

If you’re going to be heading into the heart of a bustling tourist zone, use headphones to keep your cool. Just be careful that your belongings are secure—you could be a target for pickpockets with your headphones on.

Tip #2: Go in the early morning or late at night

Most tourists come out to play from 11 am to 6 pm. If you’re heading to major museums or landmarks, try to get there first thing in the morning or as close to closing time as possible. That will ensure lines and crowds are kept to a minimum.

Tip #3: Bad weather is your best friend

Speaking of opportunities, bad weather is yet another time that you might get a destination all to yourself. If you notice rain showers are likely at a certain time of the day, it might be prime time to get in and out—just make sure you bring your umbrella and poncho.

Tip #4: Pre-purchase everything you can

Don’t ever show up to a popular site and expect to get in. In Italy, you need to pre-purchase tickets for just about every major museum and landmark.

I recommend treating any ultra-popular destination in a similar fashion. Get your tickets as soon as you know when you’ll be there. (And pray for bad weather.)

Tip #5: Don’t stay in the hotspot

This might go without saying, but you’ll halve the number of headaches you face if you stay outside a main tourist drag. You might even want to stay way far away from the tourist center.

For example, I recommend travelers heading for Barcelona stay in the nearby seaside town of Sitges. Whenever I need a retreat from the city, I book an Airbnb from Mariam (a superhost in Sitges who I’ve had great experiences with) and kick my feet up for a week or so.

You’ll be in the city’s overcrowded tourist zones after a short 30-minute train ride—and then back on the beach before you know it.