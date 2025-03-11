5 Reasons it’s Worth Paying More for a Local-Led Experience

Travel is often a game of trade-offs.

Cheap plane tickets come with exorbitant add-ons and frequent delays. Travel rewards can only be used under certain circumstances and within certain timeframes. Outdoor destinations are almost empty during the coldest months.

On and on the list goes.

The toughest trade-offs for me relate to money and culture. When it comes to going all-in on cultural excursions in a destination, we usually have two choices: buck up for an expensive but ethical travel program that’s led by locals or stay within our budget by sacrificing our comfort via hostel stays, homestays, and similar options.

Thankfully, I’ve noticed that local-led travel programs are starting to pick up steam. They’ve become more popular with travelers who are looking for transformational experiences and exposure to new cultures—along with tourists who are sick of the same old resorts and cruises.

There’s just one catch: though gaining popularity, those highly ethical and local-led travel programs are still pricier than most other options.

Still, they might be worth your hard-earned money.

During a recent talk with Lonely Planet’s head of content, Brekke Fletcher, we dove deep into the company’s new Elsewhere project. Elsewhere is a new project where trips are built on local movers and thinkers. As Loney Planet puts it, these are ‘trips you can feel good about.’

Here’s why you need to keep local-led travel experiences on your radar, whether or not you can afford them this year.

First—what types of local and ethical experiences am I talking about?

Before I start listing out why local-led trips are worth paying more for, let’s hammer out what I’m talking about.

Elsewhere, the project from Lonely Planet that’s linked above, is just one of many projects that are tilting toward a more comprehensive and holistic type of travel.

The goal of these companies is to promote and empower locals in popular destinations by handing them the reins—and the funds. Generally speaking, local-led travel initiatives work as little with third-party companies as possible to ensure a direct, streamlined, and mutually beneficial approach.

Elsewhere puts together entire trips that are created and sold from people working on the ground at the destination. It’s similar to Few & Far’s ultra-lux take on sustainability and wilderness tours. Both offer comprehensive itineraries that let travelers show up and start unwinding.

But there are plenty of smaller initiatives popping up, too. I recently covered Zapotec Travel by Lily, a company led by a local Oaxacan that nabbed a place on last year’s Nat Geo list. Plus, tour companies like Tours by Locals are available around the world, letting you take a more bite-sized sample of this new form of travel.

Here’s why it’s worth it to pay more for these types of experiences. (Aside from the warm and fuzzy feeling of knowing that you’re doing something ethical.)

5 reasons it’s worth it to pay more

Reason #1: You’re getting the ‘real deal’ that other travelers don’t

Travel experiences that are led by locals take you behind the curtain. Because local-led companies work with smaller groups, they’re more dynamic. You can expect to see and experience activities, places, and traditions that other travelers might not even hear about.

That’s true even for places that you’ve already visited—so if you feel like you go the short end of the stick at your last destination, you can always go back.

Reason #2: Better food, better drinks, better everything

Along with getting a peek behind the curtain at your destination, so to speak, travelers who work with locals also have access to richer experiences.

I mean that in every sense. Along with knowing where to find the tastiest meals and drinks, they know which places to avoid at all costs—which is something that travelers often find out the hard way.

From transportation to souvenir shopping to romantic date nights, you can expect a more impactful experience with locals leading the way.

Reason #3: You’ll come back with connections

If you want to go back, that’s the sign of a great destination.

And that’s even easier to do if you were relying on local companies and local tour guides while you were there. Local-led tours and travel programs (usually) introduce you to hospitality leaders directly, from restaurant owners to tour guide companies to conservationists.

And if you’re enjoying the trip, then you’re probably going to make connections to at least a few of locals. Not only can you establish a friendship (usually on Facebook or another social media platform), but you can also pave the way for a future visit.

Even cooler, you can one day host your new friends in your own country.

Reason #4: Face-to-face interactions

Like I just mentioned, local-led travel programs and initiatives put you face-to-face with locals at your destination. I’ve always enjoyed this element because it makes travel ‘realer’.

Instead of buying an experience, you’re participating in it. Groups are usually smaller, time slots aren’t as rigid, and the overall experience is designed for pleasure and exchange—not only for the end product or a photo op.

(Although end products and photo ops are still great, of course.)

Reason #5: You still get to relax

Lastly, I want to point out that local-led initiatives are still relaxing. When you’re handing over a hefty sum of money to put together a trip led by locals, you might think that you need to sacrifice comfort for ethics.

That’s not the case.

Both Elsewhere and Few & Far (two sustainability-focused and local-led travel initiatives) cater to luxury travelers, so I’d hate to paint a picture in which you’re picturing a reel of volunteerism projects. Just because it’s local doesn’t mean it’s not high-class.

