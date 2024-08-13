Checked Luggage Review: Best Suitcases for Long-Term Travel

Finding the perfect piece of luggage takes experience and insight.

At the moment, there’s a lot of interest in tech-centric luggage that comes with added features like charging banks and geo-locators.

But some travelers are a bit suspicious about opting for a high-tech suitcase—especially when lost luggage is a perennial risk.

In reality, finding the right suitcase depends on the traveler in question.

First and foremost, you need to know whether you’ll be using carry-on options or a larger check-in bag.

Second, you need to be honest about who you are. Do you tend to overpack? Are you nervous about damaged property? And what about suitcases that are suitable for long-term travel versus weekend getaways?

The good news: travelers have more options for suitcases than ever before.

The bad news: too many options can be overwhelming.

I’ve taken a fine-tooth comb to the best suitcases for long trips and frequent travelers, especially those who head abroad often. If you’re one of these long-form international tourists, then you should be able to find the perfect selection below based on your packing characteristics. Keep in mind that these are for checked luggage only.

Best budget suitcase: Amazon Basics 26-inch

No frills, no added features, and no fuss is the name of the game with this Amazon Basics option.

The shell isn’t industry-leading powerful, but the expanding zippers allow for up to 15% more space inside the suitcase—which is pretty impressive for a budget option. If you want, you can also scale up for 26-inch and 30-inch options, which let you pack for a whole family.

Best suitcase for overpackers: Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside

If you tend to struggle with your suitcase on the last days of your trip, then you need a solid expandable zipper.

Most checked luggage features this type of dual-zipper capability, but Delsey goes a bit further than others, allowing up to two inches of expansion. Given the quality of the brand, you’re also slightly less at risk in terms of damaging the suitcase when stuffing it to its maximum capacity.

Best hard-shell suitcase: Samsonite Omni 2 Hardshell

Samsonite is an industry leader for a good reason.

When it comes to hardshell suitcases, their polycarbonate shell is robust enough to handle some wear and tear from airlines. The spinner wheels are also slightly oversized and the handle is ergonomic, making long journeys lugging your suitcase slightly easier.

But the most important feature here is the hardshell. It’s designed to be extra-durable and scratch-resistant—but this suitcase comes with a ten-year warranty, meaning you don’t need to sweat any damage.

Best soft-shell suitcase: Travelpro Maxlite 5

You’ve got all the necessary features in this soft-sided suitcase from Travelpro.

I’m a fan of contour grip handles—they’re seriously comfortable, especially when you’re lugging a heftier suitcase. The suitcase’s external pockets and zippers are also extra-durable, making them last longer.

Even the exterior has been treated to make it more water and stain-resistant—which is helpful for any chronic traveler. I’m also a bit of a tree-hugger, so I love that the interior lining is made entirely from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

Most durable luggage: Away the Large (or Medium)

Away is one of the pricier luggage brands out there—but it’s got a solid reputation, so I recommend checking it out if you’re ready to invest.

The important feature here is the durable polycarbonate shell. It comes with a lifetime warranty, which should clue you into the quality of that shell.

You’ll also have options between the Away the Medium or Large bag. Both are solid for checked luggage, but the Large option is really a behemoth for those who like to buy a lot of souvenirs.

