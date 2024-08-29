Airbnb Experiences: Hang Out With Celebrities & Stay in Famous Homes

Airbnb is constantly expanding its horizons.

I’ve seen more than a few intriguing offers on the platform, along with a few surprises. Did you know that some hotels can list their rooms on the platform? And that you can also find rentals from world-famous architects?

It’s all on the docket… but that’s hardly all there is to Airbnb in 2024.

I recently covered one of Airbnb’s latest offers: an exclusive stay at a Mattel-powered Polly Pocket-themed house.

It’s unclear for how long Airbnb will offer the unique rental located in Littleton, Massachusetts—but to sweeten the deal, Airbnb is also offering single-day adventures (billed as ‘playdates’) at the compact rental.

That brought me to one of Airbnb’s latest and most intriguing ideas—to offer exclusive experiences geared at tourists.

Want to take a look for yourself? Head to the main page and click on ‘experiences’ at the top-center of the page next to ‘stays’.

It’ll take you straight to a page with all of Airbnb’s flashiest non-rental offers.

A few days ago, bookings for a Kevin Hart speakeasy experience wrapped. The experience will take the lucky few into a Grand Coramino-centric hangout session at a swanky lounge in Los Angeles. (Gran Coramino is Hart’s personal line of tequila, by the way.)

If you’re interested, there’s also a makeup session with Doja Cat that will open for bookings in October, along with a rental at Prince’s Purple Rain residence in September.

As we wait for new experiences from the world’s most expansive rental platform, I’m taking a look back at some of the coolest experiences launched so far. (How the hell did I miss these?! Y’all, I have retro-FOMO.) Remember, these rentals are wrapped, meaning you can’t apply for a stay, unfortunately.

Home Alone House

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

It’s exactly how Kevin McCallister’s Chicago suburb mansion looks from 1990’s Home Alone.

It’s a cozy holiday by any stretch of the imagination—but you also get to relive some of the film’s best moments. As Airbnb puts it, you can ‘let out your inner 8-year-old Kevin’, which involves eating deep-dish pizza and watching all the best junk TV.

The cherry on top? It’s hosted by Buzz.

Read more here

The Last Blockbuster

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

In case you didn’t know, there’s one final Blockbuster still in operation in Bend, Oregon. It’s a bit of a cultural icon—and, yes, you can still rent movies there.

This experience allows guests to relive the 1990s (I’m noticing a nostalgic theme here) with movie marathons, ghost summoning, and beanbag chair-centric lounges. Plus, guests walk away with plenty of Blockbuster swag. Assuming they don’t die at Bloody Mary’s hands first.

Read more here

Musée d’Orsay

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Paris is home to close to a dozen world-famous museums—and Musée d’Orsay is one of the most iconic, home to works from Monet, van Gogh, Degas, Renoir, and more.

But this stay isn’t only about getting to spend the night in a legacy-level museum. This package was crafted with the 2024 Paris Olympics in mind, allowing guests the chance to watch the games and dine with a view of the Seine.

To be blunt, it almost sounds too fancy and life-changing for Airbnb.

Read more here

Shrek’s Swamp

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

I’m conflicted about this one. As someone with a lot of Donkey energy in them, I should be a shoo-in for this highly elaborate (and frankly stunning) Airbnb—should it ever come back on the market, that is. Along with fresh hot waffles in the morning, guests get access to a stellar location in the Scottish Highland.

There’s just one very serious hang-up I have: basking in something called ‘earwax candlelight’.

Read more here

Ferrari Museum

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

I’m a fan of Formula One racing who has an appreciation of Ferrari (and Charles LeClerc, specifically). Or, if not Ferrari, the type of passion its Tifosi is known for.

This Airbnb stay gives hardcore fans the chance to sleep on a bed made from Ferrari-caliber leather—and, more importantly, the chance to go 0 to 100 in less than three seconds (kmh not mph).

Oh, and tickets to the infamous Emilia-Romagna racetrack. If you’re an F1 fan, you understand how incredible the whole offer is.

Read more here