Airbnb is Launching a Polly Pocket Stay—Here’s What You Need to Know

Airbnb keeps on upping the ante when it comes to imaginative stays.

Want to explore some zany, alter-ego-caliber rentals around the world? You have options—from Brazil to Indonesia.

And what about famous stays from world-renowned architects? That’s also on the docket—from Spain to Mexico.

Even if you’re on the hunt for a singularly effervescent and unforgettable stay, I could point you to one immediately. (It’s a magical villa stay in France.)

So, what’s behind the uptick in unique Airbnbs? From the outside looking in, I’d say competition.

Airbnb has solid competitors on the market, giving travelers the option to choose between a standard hotel stay, a home exchange (even international exchanges), and alternative rental platforms like VRBO.

This has led to a proliferation of designer Airbnbs—as in, apartments, homes, and other projects that were constructed and decorated specifically with a niche Airbnb demographic in mind.

Many of these options are design-centric and extravagant, focused on crafting the perfect atmosphere for influencers, avid travelers, and those on the hunt for something truly novel.

Then there are projects like the brand-new Polly Pocket’s Compact—an official launch from Mattel, the same company that brought your Barbie.

Polly Pocket? And Airbnb?

In case you weren’t a child in the 1990s, Polly Pocket is a bite-sized version of Barbie. I was a Polly Pocket girl until my dad got tired of paying the vet to fish the doll’s rubber clothes out of our lab’s belly. (Fair enough.)

Polly’s shtick is her tiny size.

She lives in a plastic house that can be folded up like a bubblegum-pink briefcase—officially known as a ‘compact’. She wears tiny clothes and does herself up with tiny accessories and goes on tiny adventures. It’s cute!

And now—thanks to the powers of Airbnb and Mattel—Polly has unveiled a human-sized compact house in her scenic hometown of Littleton, Massachusetts. And you can experience what it’s like to live in one of Polly’s famous compacts.

There’s even a birthday angle. Officially, Polly’s Airbnb is launching in celebration of her 35th birthday.

Enter the Slumber Party Fun Polly Pocket Airbnb

This two-story stay is packed full of nostalgic reminders of the 1990s—those that are Polly Pocket-themed and beyond. It’s also constructed in compact fashion. The home literally looks like it could be folded for easier handling.

Also, the chairs, the staircase, the couch, the fireplace, the picture frames all look to be made from stiff, thick plastic.

So, what can guests plans on doing here?

According to the doll herself, “There’s adventure to be had from my closet full of nostalgic fashion fun to the surprises I’ve left hidden around the compact. The fun is endless!”

As far as I can tell, the ‘fun’ involves staying at the compact-themed two-story home that’s chock full of Polly-themed supplies.

There are ‘nostalgic hair and nail accessories’ for guests to enjoy, along with a kitchen stocked with 90s-themed snacks and enough tiny charms to make dozens of friendship bracelets.

That being said, guests won’t actually be sleeping inside the compact. Instead, they’ll be heading to a plastic tent-room just a few steps away, which sleeps five. No word on the bathroom.

What does a booking include?

Starting on August 21, you can request a one-night stay at the Polly Pocket Compact.

The request period closes in late August. I’m not sure how the property will be managed afterward, but I imagine its Airbnb calendar will be chock-full for months.

Given the limited number of one-night stays available, Airbnb is also launching a daytime experience called the Polly Pocket Play Date.

A select few (only 21 experiences total) will be welcomed into the Polly Pocket House for a makeover that includes cute outfits, glamorous makeovers, and other blonde doll-adjacent activities.

Caught your interest?

If you’re interested in landing a one-night stay at Polly Pocket’s Compact, I suggest checking in on August 21 to book a room. It looks like this Airbnb is launching with a limited number of one-night stays, plus the play date experiences.

After that, who knows?