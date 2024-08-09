Best Airbnbs in New York City Based on Location

New York City is one of the toughest cities in the world to navigate.

The subway is pretty extensive—but it’s difficult to use. Not only are delays common, but reading the maps and understanding how to get from Point A to Point B can be really confusing.

Especially when local and express trains are involved.

And even more so when train schedules and routes change on a dime—and you’ll only find that out thanks to a barely intelligble announcement over subway loudspeakers.

Taxis and rideshares aren’t much better.

Getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic is a daily risk—that’s why New Yorkers take the subway. It’s faster and more reliable than getting into a car. Worst of all, taxi and rideshare fees are at an all-time high.

So location should be at the top of your list when you’re looking for accommodations in New York City.

Unfortunately, finding a rental with a good location that doesn’t break the bank isn’t for the faint of heart. You also need to consider things like amenities, proximity to good restaurants, safety, windows that block out the street noise, and more.

Still, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Let me showcase a few of the best Airbnbs in New York City for first-timers. Each offers a great location for your first foray into the Big Apple—but I’ll let you decide which other features are most important.

Best location in the city: Trendy Apartment in Chelsea

It’s beautifully appointed, it’s in one of Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods, and it’s not going to cost you an arm and a leg.

Seriously, I can’t recommend this stay enough.

Its location in Chelsea puts you close to the city’s most famous restaurants, parks, coffee shops, and bars. You’re a short walk from other hotspots too, including West Village, Greenwich Village, and Meatpacking.

And while it might feel small to visitors, it’s palatial by NYC studio standards.

Best shared Airbnb: Cute Room in Williamsburg Townhouse

Williamsburg is located in Brooklyn—which is a great spot for first-time visitors. (The same for Queens, but we’ll cover that below.)

It’s one of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods… and by trendiest, I mean absolutely overrun with hipsters. (In a good way.)

Williamsburg is a great spot to be in Brooklyn, as it also puts you close to trains that go into Manhattan and into Queens. And given its designation as one of the coolest spots in the city, you won’t be short on things to do, from pop-up shops to odd new eateries.

Even the apartment reflects these refined tastes. It’s got an amazing design and setup, providing you with a great landing pad for your adventure in the concrete jungle. Assuming you’re okay rubbing elbows with the host.

Best location in Brooklyn: Dazzling Condo in Williamsburg

I told you Williamsburg is a great neighborhood.

Though I lived in Red Hook during my Brooklyn years, I found myself in Williamsburg a lot. In fact, this rental is located just off Metropolitan Ave—a hotspot in the borough.

The rental isn’t the cutest in terms of design—but it’s not shabby by any means.

Guests also have access to a backyard, which is prime real estate in New York City. I’m sure that’s part of the reason this spot has a perfect 5-star rating and Guest Favorite designation from Airbnb.

(Pro tip: the nearby Alligator Lounge has bingo nights, trivia nights, and other dive bar staples. It’s something of an institution.)

Best location in Queens: Sonder the Dutch

Queens should also be on your radar as a first-timer in New York City.

First, locations like Long Island City include train and metro lines that make it easy to get anywhere in the city. Or even outside of it, including to Long Island.

Second, Queens is the world’s most diverse area in terms of language and culture—which means there’s plenty to do without ever leaving its bounds. I suggest heading to Jackson Heights in search of great food.

Sonder The Dutch is a new boutique stay in Long Island City. Not only does it offer great views of the Manhattan skyline, but it’s also close to Brooklyn’s trendiest spots, too.

Just take the G (assuming it comes) down into Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Most New Yorker vibe: Rare Penthouse Oasis

So, what’s a New Yorker vibe? Aside from using the oven as shoe storage, a New Yorker vibe involves a balance of creativity, self-determination, and hustler vibes.

It’s about getting through life with style—in every sense of the word.

This shared Airbnb gives me pure New Yorker vibes for a few reasons. First, the bohemian mismatch of furniture and textiles feels understated and stylish.

Second, the massive shared patio offers a dreamer’s view of Manhattan. Third, there’s a record player and vast record collection available to guests—a distinctly atmospheric feature. It might not be distinctly New York, but I’m sure it adds to the vibe.

Budget option: Blue Freesia

I’ve done the impossible: found you a private room in Manhattan that’s under $150.

Oh, and it’s got a fantastic location and a comfortable bed designed for knock-out sleep sessions after long days.

That being said, this spot is ideal as a landing pad—and not much more. The bedroom has all the basic features, but you might face a bit of noise at night. If that’s not a big deal for you (or if you have access to solid earplugs), then nab this spot ASAP.

