Best Airbnb Rentals from World-Renowned Architects

When Airbnb first hit the market, it reintroduced and revamped the idea of a homestay.

Hosts could rent out their entire place or a single room. And homes didn’t necessarily need to be hotel-quality—they just had to have all the basics a traveler would need.

Within a few years, Airbnb hosts started launching imaginative new projects. Some were redesigning their homes with specific demographics in mind. Others were looking for rundown places ripe for renovation.

The select few were even eyeing high-profile homes, including those from world-famous architects.

After all, how often does someone get the chance to rest their head in a home designed by a top-notch architect?

If you’re using Airbnb to search for rentals from world-renowned architects, then you have more options than you might think. Want to kick back in some of the coolest homes in the world from some of the coolest minds to ever work in architecture?

Here’s where to go.

Vertical Forest by Stefano Boeri

Milan, Italy

As a huge fan of eco-centric design, I’ve been keeping an eye on this project for years.

Milan’s Vertical Forest was completed in 2014 with over 1,500 perennial plants dotting its walls. I’m convinced these types of urban forests are the future—not only do they help cool temperatures in hot months, but they also support CO2 absorption. (Plants eat it carbon.)

Ten years on, the Vertical Forest’s early plant life is maturing, adding more complexity and depth to the building’s design. And this should be your main focus.

Though the apartment rental from Airbnb is wonderfully appointed (seriously, it’s top-notch), it’s the balcony experience I’m after. Just keep in mind that most of the plants go dormant in winter, meaning you should focus on visiting in spring and summer.

Book here

Schwartz House by Frank Lloyd Wright

Two Rivers, USA

You’ve probably heard about Frank Lloyd Wright, the American architect who ushered in an era of organic architecture and mid-century modern design.

You’ll notice that he worked on quite a few homes around Wisconsin—his home state.

With his work at Schwartz House, Wright wanted to focus on the environmental elements of the surrounding area. The home sits on a river where many birds, including sandhills, are known to hang out.

But there’s also a strong emphasis on home living here, what Wright himself described as ‘a little private club’ for the family.

Book here

La Muralla Roja by Ricardo Bofill

Calpi, Spain

La Muralla Roja is one of the most iconic and recognizable feats in architecture. Its postmodern design confuses many who believe it’s a very recent work.

In reality, this project was completed back in 1973, a full half-century ago.

Bofill was inspired by the casbahs common to North Africa, which means you’ll find courtyards and plazas throughout. (And a seriously beautiful pool on the roof.)

But the most stunning element of this piece of architecture is its red color.

In fact, color plays a crucial role throughout the rental. The apartment is outfitted with bright red accents that complement the unique layout. Though it’s not the nicest apartment I’ve seen, it’s definitely in amazing condition given this construction is about to celebrate its 50th.

Book here

Earthship in Atlantic Rainforest by Marko Brajovic

Paraty, Brazil

I’ve been waiting to talk about Earthships for a while—and here’s my chance.

Earthships are a novel concept in home design that explores ways in which architecture can be integrated into its environment. It’s like organic architecture, except it’s also concerned with eco-friendly plumbing, electricity, and so on.

Earthships are closely tailored to the environment they’re built in—no one-blueprint-fits-all format.

This Earthship in Brazil takes you straight into the heart of our planet’s most diverse rainforest. That means you can take full advantage of this rainforest escape without worrying about your environmental impact.

Which is good—because you may not want to leave. Normally, Earthships are very rustic, but this is a high-design and ultra-lux experience from the experimental Marko Brajovic. One that opens itself to the wonders of the Amazon.

Book here

Casa WO-Oasis by Ludwig Godefroy

Zicatela, Mexico

Raw concrete, moats, and palm trees welcome you to Ludwig Godefroy’s insane Zicatela project.

Seriously—you’ll need to cross a footbridge over a pool just to enter, which should clue you in to the fact that this rental isn’t like others on Airbnb.

The open floor plan is more like an open-air layout. There are skylights and open-air porticos. But don’t worry, there are both fans and AC available to help you beat that summer heat.

Book here

The Kellogg Doolittle House

Joshua Tree, USA

It’s not a Hollywood set—it’s the magnum opus of one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most talented apprentices, Kendrick Kellogg.

Organic architecture is a great way to describe this Joshua Tree desert construction… but it fails to convey the scale of this rental. It’s absolutely massive and, at the right angle, looks like the ribcage of a mammoth creature.

That’s the curveball here: it’s organic and grand—but it’s got an edge of brutalism that will either endear you or turn you off. (It was finished in the late 80s.)

In case you can’t tell by this review, this rental is all about drama. (And lux features—but what else would you expect from high design in Joshua Tree?)

Book here