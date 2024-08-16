Airbnb Help: What Should You Do If Your Rental Is Awful?

Airbnb is constantly expanding its repertoire of features and services.

When the platform first hit the market, it revolutionized the way people travel. Not only did it make lodging more affordable, but it also evolved the traveler experience.

The average tourist could stay with a local to gain a deeper perspective of the city… or opt for the swaggiest lux rental available.

The choices available today are truly diverse. Whether looking to land a great spot in a big city like New York or uncover a truly zany gem elsewhere, Airbnb connects us to next-level rentals.

That being said, Airbnb guests show up to their rentals sight unseen.

And while the platform is one of the most trusted in the world, avid travelers like me have found themselves rolling up to some… not-quite-up-to-par stays.

I’m thinking of the Oslo apartment I rented that had a dirty sheet as a curtain. (I would have been fine with the sheet if it had been clean.) And the remote A-Frame in the Rockies that curiously didn’t have its doors locked upon my arrival… and all of its lights on. (Horror film stuff.)

So what do you do if your Airbnb stay isn’t up to snuff?

Thankfully, the platform has almost two decades of experience under its belt—which means it’s got a pretty solid range of backup plans for travelers facing dud rentals.

Here’s what you need to know if things go awry.

This is going to seem obvious, but always contact the host when something feels off.

If you see a dirty sheet being used as a curtain, kindly reach out via the app or website to let the host know that the cleaning crew might have missed a few spots.

Or if you find your rental unlocked and lit in the depths of a vast forest, feel free to reach out to check that everything is in order.

A great host is one that responds quickly and efficiently. It’s also worth pointing out that hosts usually know when guests are arriving—and the best ones are specifically available during the first few hours of check-in.

So contact your host immediately when you notice something off. The most common problems that guests face are trouble entering the apartment, finding subpar cleaning jobs, difficulty connecting to Wi-Fi, or confusion about how to use appliances.

For ‘major disruptive events’: cancel the reservation & apply for a refund

Airbnb has a specific policy that covers ‘major disruptive events’. If your Airbnb rental is affected by a major disruption, you’ll be able to apply for a refund immediately.

Want to know more about major disruptive events? Here’s what they’re listed as via the Airbnb website:

Public health emergencies —like a global pandemic, for example

—like a global pandemic, for example Government travel restrictions —like evacuation orders, not simply travel advisories

—like evacuation orders, not simply travel advisories Military action or other hostilities —like riots and insurrections

—like riots and insurrections Large-scale outages —like a lack of electricity or water

—like a lack of electricity or water Natural disasters—those that are unforeseen rather than hurricanes in hurricane season

The major disruptive events policy does not cover:

Injury or illness

Government obligations —like jury duty, for example

—like jury duty, for example Travel advisories

Cancellation or rescheduling the reason for travel —like a concert

—like a concert Transportation disruptions—like an airline strike

If the rental is illegal: report it to the authorities & apply for a refund

Hosts can start using Airbnb as soon as their identity and account are confirmed—but that doesn’t mean they have the correct licensing to host an Airbnb.

For example, one of my friends recently stayed at an Airbnb while visiting me in Barcelona. Upon arrival, her hosts asked her to tell neighbors that she was a friend staying at their place. We checked Airbnb after and realized it didn’t have the correct licensing to run in Barcelona.

If you receive one of these requests or otherwise catch flack from neighbors, report your Airbnb to the local authorities and to the platform’s help center. You should never be expected to break the law when staying at an Airbnb.

*Airbnb doesn’t have a specific policy to report these illegal rentals, but I think it’s important to alert the platform all the same.

If the rental isn’t as advertised (‘baiting’): report it to Airbnb with pictures & apply for a refund

Airbnb has a specific policy for accommodations that don’t appear as advertised. If you arrive to your lodging and feel that you’ve been catfished, then make sure to document the situation and report it to Airbnb immediately.

Here are a few common forms of baiting:

Wrong space listing —like an entire place advertised vs a shared room

—like an entire place advertised vs a shared room Wrong number of rooms listed

Wrong location of accommodation

False disclosure on other guests or pets being present

Special amenities don’t work or aren’t there—hot tub, name-brand appliances, etc.

There’s no reason you should ever feel unsafe at an Airbnb.

The company takes a pretty strong stance on its emergency situations. Here’s what you should do:

First, contact the local authorities and get yourself to safety. Remember that you can also use the Airbnb App on your phone to dial emergency services—it’ll go directly to the closest police force. No need to waste time googling emergency numbers in your area.

From there, you can contact Airbnb directly over phone, email, or web chat. The company has a team of specially trained agents who can help you navigate any safety-related challenges.