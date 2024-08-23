TravelAwaits

Scenic A-frames Around Seattle: Top 5 Airbnb Picks

Tay Belgeri
Aug.23.2024
    Aug.23.2024

    Ah, the humble A-frame.

    For most Americans, this term conjures images of steep-roofed cottage-like homes tucked into the forest.

    They’re often associated with summer camps and outdoor trips for large families—I can almost smell the wooden walls and furniture as I research this article.

    At their most basic, A-frames provide a solid home base for travelers as they adventure through the outdoors. Others might be more design-centric or modern, or closely located to hotspots like Yellowstone and Denali.

    But the very best A-frames are those that seem perfectly integrated into their environment.

    They don’t just provide a place to rest your head and store your skis—they’re like tiny extensions of the forest. Ones that harken back to tales like Hansel and Gretel (with a happier ending, of course.)

    On my hunt for the best A-frames out there, I’ve found a handful of truly remote, stylish, and bold A-frames.

    Ones that are perfectly suited to the towering forests of the Pacific Coast and, more specifically, around Puget Sound.

    Looking for a little escape from Seattle? Here’s where to go.

    Photo courtesy of Airbnb

    Hand Crafted A Frame—Private 80-Acre Forest

    Meet the A-frame that inspired me to write this article.

    From the outside, the construction looks like a forgotten oasis in the towering forest. The back patio is perfectly designed to let guests immerse themselves in the forest.

    And on the inside, it’s a designer’s delight. From the light fixtures to the marble countertops, this spot has serious character.

    Book here

    Photo courtesy of Airbnb

    Beachfront lagoon home

    I know I’ve been raving about forests (which I’m right to do in the Pacific Northwest), but this gem also offers a beach view.

    It’s fully surrounded by untouched forest, which gives you the best of both worlds. Plus, it’s one of the spacier A-frames out there for those who don’t want to feel too cramped.

    Book here

    Lake Front Retreat (Sauna & Hot Tub)

    What’s better than lounging around an A-frame and soaking up the ripe-green forest? Doing that from a hot tub on a patio.

    Welcome to the highly magical lakefront retreat. This place specializes in outdoor amenities, including a fire pit, hot tub, sauna, and boat-ready equipment like kayaks.

    It’s also much larger than other A-Frames on this list (including the aforementioned beachfront lagoon), while its design is modern and cozy.

    Book here

    Escape to a romantic A-frame

    This A-frame has all the basics you’ll need for a cozy retreat. Plus, it delivers on mood.

    The interior is a blend of industrial metal and woodwork—a style that I think fits wonderfully with the forest outside. And speaking of the forest, the windowed walls let you seamlessly delve into the wilderness without leaving the couch.

    The cherry on the top? It’s very pup-friendly.

    Book here

    Dael Hus: Whimsical A-frame

    Whimsy is a fitting word.

    From its shingled exterior to its angular innards, this spot will have you looking around in wonder. I’m in love with its unique construction, along with its features—things like brass faucets to its bespoke hot tub. (Say no more!)

    Its only fault is that it’s not entirely surrounded by woodlands. However, it has a great patio that’s enclosed by trees.

    Book here

