Boulder By Yourself: 11 Things to Do in Boulder as a Solo Traveler

Only around 30 miles apart, Denver and Boulder are often clumped together as two of Colorado’s largest cities.

As the capital, Denver is much larger and more densely populated. It’s home to shopping malls, museums, fancy resort-hotels, and major league sports teams. Though smaller, Boulder offers a comparable experience in the way of outdoor activities, nightlife, culture, and vibrant social scenes. (Thank its college town ways for that.)

In fact, solo travelers stacking up these two cities might actually prefer to take on Boulder over the big city.

Whether preparing to delve into the Rockies or just looking for a great outdoor adventure, Boulder has everything you need for a comfortable yet exciting stay. Best of all for solo travelers, locals are friendly, whether lending a helping hand or pointing you toward another great attraction.

In fact, if you’re heading to Boulder as a solo traveler, you might find that there’s more to do than originally expected. Ready to take on The People’s Republic of Boulder? Here’s what to do.

Best things to do in Boulder: short list

11 things to do in Boulder as a solo traveler

Eat and drink here: Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, Blackbelly Market, and Santo

The most important restaurant to visit in Boulder is the Dushanbe Teahouse, which opened its doors back in 1987. The teahouse was created by hand as a gift from artisans in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan and Boulder’s sister city.

Today, you can order tea while drooling over the gorgeous details that layer the interior. In terms of dining, I suggest checking out Blackbelly Market and Santo.

Blackbelly Market is an upscale American restaurant that has a few surprises in store for you—plus, vegetarian options. Santo is a Tex-Mex establishment whose head chef has roots in Taos. Think: comfort food that hits the mark with every single bite.

Explore these sites: Museum of Boulder & Boulder Farmers Market

The Museum of Boulder focuses strongly on history. With over 45,000 historical artifacts in its collection, this isn’t your average history museum. Not only can you delve into the city’s long and storied past, but you also have access to state and even national historical information.

If history really isn’t your thing, get more hands-on at the Boulder Farmers Market. I know—farmers’ markets aren’t the flashiest thing to do. However, it’s a great way to get to know the city as a solo traveler, while also putting you into direct contact with locals who can give you suggestions on where to eat next.

Join the fun with these activities: Pearl Street Mall, Twenty Ninth Street Mall, and Horseback Riding Lessons

Some solo travelers like to soak up their alone time, while others enjoy connecting with new friends.

For more solitary solo travelers, I suggest heading to the Pearl Street Mall, a massive outdoor promenade with cute boutiques and large chains. There’s also the Twenty Ninth Street Mall, which is smaller but just as adorable.

Lastly, consider scheduling a horseback riding lesson. Boulder is a perfect place to sample more country activities like horseback riding without fully leaving the city behind. Just be prepared to pay a pretty penny—equestrianism is pricey, especially in Colorado.

Get out into nature here: Chautauqua Trailhead, Flatirons, or join a tour/hiking group

If you’ve got plans to get into the mountains, the best way to do so is via the Chautauqua Trailhead, which is a popular starting point for hikes that lead up into the Flatirons.

The Chautauqua Trail is a 1.2-loop-mile hike that’s perfect for solo travelers who don’t have much (or any) mountaineering experience.

However, I’d probably join a hiking group or another adventure group on Meetup. There’s a hiking trip for everyone, including options based on age, intensity level, location, time of day, and more.

