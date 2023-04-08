Natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities abound in Wisconsin, making it the perfect place to rent a cabin and get away from it all. Here are some of the best cabins in Wisconsin for you and whoever you call family.
Wisconsin Dells
A few hours north of Chicago, scenic Wisconsin Dells is home to several water parks and tourist attractions, but it is also filled with gorgeous landscapes along the glacial-formed gorge that is the Wisconsin River.
Home Sweet Log$402/nightly avg
Just 10 minutes from downtown Wisconsin Dells, Home Sweet Log offers a peaceful, relaxing retreat. Enjoy access to the community pools, both indoor and outdoor. A golf course and ski slopes are both just 5 minutes away on foot.
Adeline’s House Of Cool$613/nightly avg
Located on Lake Puckaway, this unique lakehouse is full of stained glass, antiques, and taxidermy. Adeline’s House of Cool features a 20×6-foot hot tub with a swim-up fireplace. The game room boasts a bar, an antique jukebox, a piano, a pinball machine, a slot machine, a pool table, and a huge stone fireplace. Each bedroom has access to the wrap-around porch, which has five porch swings, two daybed swings, and a fireman’s pole which guests can take from the upstairs porch down to the hot tub.
The upstairs great room has a plethora of exotic taxidermy including a grizzly, a bison, a walrus, and more. Antiques include a London phone booth, a popcorn truck, and a 550-pound chandelier that once hung in Las Vegas’s Bellagio Hotel.
Waterfront Wisconsin Dells Cabin$270/nightly avg
Looking for a serene spot for outdoor adventure? Look no further than this cozy cabin on the shores of the Wisconsin River’s Upper Dells. Perfect for family fun, this rustic vacation rental features a pier complete with a boat dock, kayaks and a canoe, a fire pit, a hammock, and a private sand beach. Watch the sunset at this waterfront retreat, then make s’mores by the fire. This quiet cabin is off the beaten path while still within close proximity of Wisconsin Dells attractions such as state parks, a winery, and dining.
Northwoods
Its neighbor, Minnesota, might be known as “The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes,” but Wisconsin has at least 10,000 lakes of its own. Most of them are in the northern part which is known as the Northwoods. True to its name, this woodland area is home to the 1.5 million-acre Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. With plenty of fishing opportunities to boot, the Northwoods are a paradise for outdoor and wilderness lovers.
Moon Lake Cabin$700/nightly avg
Nestled in the woods of Moon Lake — one of the clearest lakes in the Northwoods — this amazing lakefront cabin is on the snowmobile/ATV trail system. In addition to great lake views, it features a stone gas fireplace, a pool table, and a hot tub. Grill up dinner on the stone patio, then sit around the fire. Water toys include three kayaks, a row boat, and more. The charming town of St. Germain can be reached in just 10 minutes for shopping and recreation.
Tymega Timbers$321/nightly avg
Situated on 6 acres of towering pines, Tymega Timbers offers 3,600 square feet of space to get away from it all in the Northwoods. Swim, boat, fish, golf, bike, or snowmobile then relax on the screened-in porch, on the deck, by the wood-burning fireplace, or around the fire pit.
Big Saint Germain is a 10-minute hike through the woods, or you can hop in the two golf carts provided. Two kayaks are also available. Soak up some rays while watching kids swim and fish off the dock. Restaurants, mini-golf, and the St. Germain Golf Club are all within walking distance. The driveway offers access to The Heart of Vilas Bike Trail and snowmobile trails.
Bark Bay Cabin On Lake Superior$300/nightly avg
Overlooking Lake Superior’s Bark Bay, this hand-crafted cabin offers incredible lake views. Nestled on nearly 3.5 wooded acres, this newly built Northwoods vacation rental is dog-friendly. Grill dinner out on the patio, then take the stone steps down to the fire pit for some s’mores. A trail takes guests through the woods to the lakeshore ridge. Here, you can sit and watch the sun come up.
Herbster Beach, Bark Bay Slough, and the Herbster Boat Launch Short are all just a short drive or walk away. Cornucopia Beach, Meyers Beach, and Port Wing’s lovely beaches are all within driving distance. The nearby town of Cornucopia offers a “cornucopia” of charming conveniences, including a market/general store, coffee shop, bar/restaurant, and marina.
Door County
About 4 hours north of Chicago and 3 hours north of Milwaukee, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin between Green Bay and Lake Michigan. Known as “The Cape Cod of the Midwest,” Door County is home to beautiful state parks such as Peninsula State Park. It offers outdoor activities and is still incredible in the fall and winter. There’s also a fun food scene, including the fish boil — a unique culinary experience.
Porte Haven$590/nightly avg
Perched on a bluff on the tip of the thumb of Wisconsin, Porte Haven is an upscale waterfront cabin with spectacular views. Features include two fireplaces, a fire pit, spa-like bathrooms (one has a sauna!), and an entertainment area with a pool table, darts, and more games.
You can see four islands from this Northern Door vacation rental. The Washington Island Ferry is just a short walk away and it goes by every hour. Take the stairs down to the water to swim and enjoy the scenery. This dog-friendly vacation rental is part of a group of four cabins called the Door County Cabin Collective.
The Point$666/nightly avg
Located on a private peninsula, The Point provides 360-degree views of Clark Lake. Perfect for large groups, this waterfront cabin can accommodate up to 15 guests. In addition to over 1,200 feet of lakefront land, this property offers an indoor and outdoor fireplace, a fire pit, charcoal and gas grills, a gazebo, and swinging hammock chairs. Dine under twinkly lights at the 15-foot outdoor farm table. This oasis boasts east- and west-facing docks so you can watch both the sunrise and the sunset. A canoe, kayaks, and a paddle boat are provided for fun on the water. You can also bring your own boat or rent one.
Area attractions such as Cave Point, Whitefish Dunes State Park, and Lake Michigan are just a couple of miles from this lakeside locale. Door County restaurants and shops are nearby as well. This dog-friendly Wisconsin vacation rental is also part of the Door County Cabin Collective.
Idyllic Sturgeon Bay Cabin$240/nightly avg
Picturesque water views await at this secluded Sturgeon Bay retreat. Sadly, the gorgeous double-sided fireplace is currently unavailable, but you can always bring some wood to build a fire in the fire pit outback. Other highlights include a wall of windows, a wet bar, and a Pack ‘n Play for those traveling with tots.
Nearby attractions include plenty of parks, museums, and more. There are several wineries within a 25-mile radius as well!
Cozy Waterfront A-frame$361/nightly avg
Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, this cozy A-frame cabin features a wood-burning fireplace, a firepit, glass-bottom kayaks, and a sailboat. Its spacious deck offers an epic view of Rowleys Bay. Watch the sun come up over the water as you sip your morning coffee. Swim in the warm, shallow waters then build a fire on the beach.
This dog-friendly waterfront vacation rental also happens to be part of the Door County Cabin Collective. Offering restaurants and taverns, Sister Bay — the largest community in Northern Door — is just a short drive away.
Riverfront Oconto Escape$210/nightly avg
Offering direct river access, this peaceful Oconto retreat boasts a wrap-around deck, sunset views, and a fire pit. Indoor entertainment includes a piano, dartboard, and more. Outside, go paddling in the canoe, fish, then grill up your fresh catch and unwind by the river. Boat trailer parking is provided on site.
Within close proximity of Green Bay, the best of Oconto is at your fingertips, including historical sites and fishing and boating on Green Bay. A myriad of state parks is located within minutes of this Wisconsin cabin. There are ATV trails nearby as well.