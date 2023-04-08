My family spent a great week at Adeline’s. The house truly is amazing, with so many things to look at and so many things to do. My 10 yr old grandson learned to play pool and corn hole. He and my 2 yr old granddaughter spent hours in the huge indoor hot tub every day – the caretaker, Tom, turned the hot tub temperature down to 80 degrees making it perfect for the kids – and they didn’t get overheated. There are many stained glass windows are beautiful – including a huge awning over the front entrance. Everywhere you look, there is something new to see and investigate.The outdoor living is terrific at Adeline’s – we loved having coffee every morning on the screened upstairs wrap around porch. The property is set on an inlet of lake Puckaway. There is lots of room outside for the kids to run around. There is a secluded “umbrella garden” that was perfect for the 2 yr old since it was surrounded by shrubs so she couldn’t wander off.The owner, Brian, was very responsive – even though he lives in Chicago. For example, Adeline’s has bikes for the renters to use, but no helmets (maybe there are no helmet laws in WI?). I texted Brian about helmets and within a couple hours, he had contacted a neighbor and she brought over helmets for us to borrow for the week! The kitchen at Adeline’s is perfect for cooking and grilling – I cooked and grilled for our 5 adults/2 kids every night. There were 2 coffee makers so we never ran out of coffee in the morning. There was also a griddle for making pancakes. There is an extra charge for having access to the laundry room, but it was well worth it for having that convenience.The area around Adeline’s is fairly remote – 20 minutes to the nearest Piggly Wiggly, but there is plenty to do in the house. We also took a day trip over to Wisconsin Dells (about an hour drive) to see the Dells and do some touristy activities. We saw numerous Amish families riding in their horse and biggies, which was cool to see. Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to visit the local Amish storeI highly recommend Adeline’s for a family or group vacation. With the 6 bedrooms and tons of sitting areas, there is room to spread out – but also to gather – the kitchen table, with bench seating, probably could seat 12. Adeline’s is a place to make lots a great memories!