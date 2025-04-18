Top 10 Tours in Savannah: Southern Charm Like Never Before

Savannah is one of the US’s most popular cities for several good reasons.

It’s got centuries of history to explore, along with unique and identifiable traditions. It’s one of the US’s most walkable cities and is home to dozens of drool-worthy restaurants and lounges. On top of that, it’s got charm out the wazoo.

It’s not hard to find a reason to visit—but you might want to think long and hard about who you hire to squire you about town. These are the best tours in Savannah, divided into categories.

Best tours in Savannah: at a glance

Top 10 tours in Savannah

You won’t be short on options when it comes to delving into Savannah’s haunted history. I vote you stick with one of the original and top-rated tours, which is a candlelit nighttime walking tour (pictured above) that includes history factoids.

If you want a really spooky experience, head to Savannah Psychics where you can get a tarot reading and session with a medium from a qualified local couple.

If you have kids with you, don’t worry—there are family-friendly ghost tour options. This Viator option comes with a qualified and passionate guide who specializes in making historical and paranormal content engaging for the whole family.

Just remember that this might not be ideal for young kids. Remember, you’ll still be hearing about spooky stories in and around foggy cemeteries.

Looking for a no-fuss pass to taste some of Savannah’s best southern dishes? This food tour has years of experience under its belt, meaning you and up to 13 others have direct access to Savannah’s tastiest downtown restaurants, along with a little bit of local history.

Want a thorough review of Savannah’s history? Learn about this old city from a master Gullah Geechee Truth-Teller, Sister Pat, as she takes you around some of the most famous spots in the city.

Along the way, you’ll get to hear tales of bravery and perseverance from the African Americans who endured the Antebellum and Civil War periods in the city on the path to freedom. This 2.5-hour tour includes a comfortable bus that ferries you from stop to stop.

Laughs along the way: Savannah for Morons Trolley Tour

Want to learn about Savannah’s history but afraid of falling asleep? Don’t worry—the great minds at Old Town Trolley Tours have something for you.

Their comedy show on two wheels will introduce you to the city’s most famous landmarks and tales… with a few laughs along the way. As the website puts it, this tour ‘roasts nearly 300 years of Savannah lore in just 90 minutes’.

Want to up the ante? Get a horse involved. This horse-drawn carriage tour comes with a narrated historical reel, which you can listen to while swaying gently in your seat.

With 50 years of experience under its belt, Carriage Tours of Savannah has its route and narration down-pat. Or if you want to add a little spook factor to your experience, take their nighttime ghost tour via horse-drawn carriage.

On the water: Savannah Riverboat Sightseeing Tour

Step aboard the Georgia Queen, a sightseeing cruise on a riverboat that takes you around Savannah’s most important maritime spots.

From the modern port to Old Fort Jackson, you’ll get to take a bird’s eye view of Savannah’s history on the water. Just beware that this is geared toward fans of boats and ports and simply being on the water—otherwise, there’s not too much to see.

Pure fun: 2 Hours Dolphin Eco Tour

Want to know one of the craziest things about the US’s southeastern coast? It’s the birthplace of Venus Fly Traps.

Though you won’t find any around Savannah (they’re a bit farther north in the Carolinas), I think that factoid highlights just how rich and diverse the East Coast is.

A short drive from Savannah, you can delve into the Lowcountry’s wetlands and watch Atlantic bottlenose dolphins cruise through the waters. Along the way, you’ll learn about those gorgeous salt marshes and the area’s history.

The whole sha-bang: 2-Day Old Town Trolley Tour

No, it’s not a trolley tour that lasts two days—it’s a pass that’s valid for 48 hours. If you’re a little unsure of how and when you want to experience the city, buy this pass. It will let you cobble together a range of tours and journeys so that you can see the entire city at your own pace. And not on foot.