6 Beautiful Gardens in New Jersey: The Garden State in Spring

I lived in New York City long enough to know that New Jersey catches a lot of flak.

Stereotypes abound about New Jersians, which shows like Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives of New Jersey only exacerbated. Meanwhile, the state is often the butt of jokes thanks to its congested traffic and less-than-charming streets, laden with ads and wires strung between electrical poles.

Being that most of my introductions to New Jersey were painted by New Yorkers, I’ve always taken them with a grain of sand.

Still, I’ve always wondered how New Jersey ended up with the moniker The Garden State. The only nature-ish factoid I know about the state is that there’s a cryptid lurking in its famous Pine Barrens: the Jersey Devil. (It’s also the name of the state’s NHL team in case that name is ringing any bells.)

Turns out, New Jersey is known as the Garden State because (drum roll, please) it has an agricultural history and is home to abundant natural beauty. A local lawyer used the term ‘Garden State’ to describe New Jersey at the Philadelphia World’s Fair back in 1876. And it stuck.

Here’s to the most beautiful gardens in New Jersey.

6 beautiful gardens in New Jersey

Cross Estate Gardens

Bernardsville, New Jersey

Like the name suggest, this small-but-stunning garden is on the grounds of the Cross Estate. The Cross Estate is located in the Morristown National Historical Park. That adds a layer of history to the Cross Estate Gardens.

Not only can you experience gorgeous native flora and a wisteria-covered pergola, but you can also explore the estate.

The gardens have been overseen by the National Park Service since 1975 with the help of diligent volunteers. Bonus tip: look out for plant sales, which run a few times annually.

Greenwood Gardens

Short Hills, New Jersey

Similar to Cross Estate, Greenwood Gardens is located on the grounds of a larger-than-life estate—one that was only recently donated to the Essex County Park System back in 2003.

Prior to the donation, the grounds were owned by the Blanchard family. The gardens are in a gorgeous 1920s Arts and Crafts style (the same as Cross Estate).

You’ll recognize this familiar setup from the famous gardens of Europe; they include terraces, intimate grottoes, and plenty of stonework. Tours are offered by volunteers and run daily—but keep in mind that these gardens are closed until early May and cost a small fee.

New Jersey State Botanical Gardens

Ringwood, New Jersey

The New Jersey State Botanical Gardens are on the grounds of a former Gilded Age mansion. (If you’ve been following along so far, you might notice a pattern: New Jersey’s top gardens are located on the grounds of once-private residences.)

The state’s official botanical gardens can be found on the Skylands property, which includes a massive manor. Even the gardens span a whopping 95 acres. It includes a lilac garden, a lane of magnolia trees, a wildflower garden, a crab apple orchard, and a massive perennial garden.

There’s also a winter garden, which includes weeping beech trees and Jeffrey pines. You can take a self-guided or guided tour. Fans of history should explore the mansion, which is also open to visitors.

Hunterdon County Arboretum

Lebanon, New Jersey

An arboretum is a garden that consists exclusively of trees. At Hunterdon County Arboretum, you can find a quiet and charming escape from New Jersey’s hustle. The arboretum offers six different walking trails that run over two miles, in case you’re a little burned out with the garden tours.

Despite its focus on mature trees, the Arboretum has a few cute amenities, including benches overlooking a pond and a two-story, artisanal gazebo structure. Plus, you’ll notice plenty of flowers and colorful bushes, which have been added around walkways and shady areas.

Deep Cut Gardens

Middleton Township, New Jersey

This large 54-acre public botanical garden has something for everyone. In addition to its rose garden and Japanese garden, Deep Cut Gardens is home to unique projects like a rock garden and even a small replica of Mount Vesuvius—a call back to when a mobster owned the park back in the 1930s.

Personally, I’d head straight for the greenhouse. It’s temperature-controlled throughout the year to tend to its succulent plants, many of which came from as far as South America and Africa. Then I’d head to the brightest section of the garden, literally named ‘Candy Store’ for its bright pink blooms.

Just over the border: Longwood Gardens

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Kennet Square, PA, USA February 2, 2006, Cacti and other desert plants are on display at the Longwood Gardens (Getty)

I’ve saved the best for last. Unfortunately, it’s located just over New Jersey’s border with Pennsylvania—but I vote we let that slide.

Longwood Gardens is an over-the-top historical public garden that spans 1,100 acres. That’s big enough to get lost in, and its important enough that educational lectures and workshops are hosted on the ground year-round.

Since 2012, Longwood Gardens has welcomed over one million visitors and is still being expanded by the Dutch landscape architecture company West 8. It’s a large-scale, for-profit operation—so, although vaster than the others listed here, it’s not a home-grown, New Jersey garden by any stretch.