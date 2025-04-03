8 Beauty & Cosmetics Brands With Real Duty-Free Deals

Finding solid duty-free deals is an art form.

On one hand, some duty-free shops include exclusive offers from renowned brands. That’s the case for some whiskey companies, which means the only place to find certain blends is at duty-free shops.

On the other hand, we’ve all seen a similar reel of products offered—usually with slim savings.

Every duty-free store is different thanks to national regulations on when and how companies can sell their goods tax-free. If you’re looking to figure out where to find actual deals, I recommend focusing your research on brands instead of just airports.

The most common purchase I make in the duty-free section is beauty and cosmetics.

However, it can be difficult to convert currencies when you’re trying to figure out how much a product costs, and that makes it easy to spend more than you assumed when doing mental math.

If you’re on the hunt for beauty and cosmetics products in duty-free sections, take a close look at deals from these brands. They’re known for having reliable discounts across the board.

8 beauty and cosmetics brands with great duty-free deals

Estée Lauder

You can find 10-30% off skincare, makeup, and fragrances from Estée Lauder. Some duty-free buffs recommend shopping for Estee Lauder products in France and South Korea, as they have offered products with markups up to 30% off.

Urban Decay

Urban Decay has transitioned from a trending makeup brand to a legacy option. Its duty-free sales are usually a hot commodity—but they’re a bit harder to find at airports. If you see them available, scoop up palettes and setting sprays. But you can also buy them online via KING POWER Duty-Free.

MAC Cosmetics

As one of the most well-known mid-range makeup brands out there, MAC Cosmetics can be found in many duty-free shops around the world. Just keep in mind that MAC Cosmetics doesn’t usually offer hefty discounts, meaning the more you buy, the more you save. For this reason, I’d recommend buying in bulk at duty-free if you’re a consistent makeup wearer.

Clinique

Similar to Estée Lauder, some beauty aficionados swear by Clinique duty-free deals. Some markups offer discounts of up to 10% off. However, there seem to be conflicting reports about Clinique prices in different regions. In Europe, for example, savings tend to be steeper than compared to Asia.

Lancôme

From fragrances to lotions, you can find solid and consistent deals from Lancôme at duty-free shops, especially in the United States. The brand is also known for releasing exclusive duty-free editions of popular products, from unique packaging to special add-ons.

Just keep in mind that these exclusive releases are usually designed for mega-fans, and they might cost you more than the regular retail price.

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has one of the most robust and valuable duty-free presences in the world. Not only will you find consistent discounts worth up to 30% off, but Bobbi Brown often offers free gifts for those making purchases.

In March 2025, for example, they offer free eyelash curlers with mascara purchases for loyal members. Just remember: you’ll get even more if you’re part of their rewards program.

L’Occitane

This popular brand offers discounts worth up to 10% off, which can be accessed from duty-free online stores as well as in-person shops. Similar to Bobbi Brown, select purchases come with free gifts. However, these are only offered during special deal periods and during select holidays.

La Mer

La Mer is one of the most well-known and intriguing beauty brands in the world. It’s known for its highly exorbitant and exclusive prices, which drop a bit in duty-free shops.

In fact, duty-free is the average shopper’s first introduction to La Mer products, where small moisturizing creams usually run upwards of $100. If you’ve had your eye on La Mer products, stick to duty-free.