Airbnbs in Barcelona’s Ciutat Vella: Recs from a Resident

I’m sure you’re aware: Barcelona is a hot spot for tourists.

Finding a good place to stay in a city that hosts tens of millions of visitors each year should be easier than it is. But ever-rising lodging prices can make finding a good homebase difficult—and so can the city’s oldest and most complex neighborhoods.

Known as Ciutat Vella (‘old city’ in Catalan), this area includes the neighborhoods of Born, Raval, Gotico, and Barceloneta. (You might see Born listed as Sant Pere, Santa Caterina, and Ribera.)

Ciutat Vella is a sought-after but difficult-to-navigate part of the city. The streets are medieval, winding and dim and oftentimes crowded. Some are extremely dirty, while others are picturesque and lined with boutique shops.

In other words, you need to know where to go in Ciutat Vella for a good stay.

Want to stay in Ciutat Vella? I’ve got suggestions for you based on location and proximity to cool museums and top landmarks. Take my word for it—I’m a resident of Born.

I’ve selected a few great spots, including room shares with Barcelona residents.

All Airbnbs suggested here have their license numbers listed clearly. As far as I know, the only exemptions are rooms offered in shared apartments, as Barcelona stringently monitors the number of registrations offered.

Best in Born

Sealona Born

I’m starting off with my favorite pick. (As mentioned above, I live in Born—so I’m a bit biased.)

This spot puts you a few seconds away from the city’s premier park: Ciudadella. It’s also located near a lovely promenade, my preferred grocery store (Tot al Born), and tons of wonderful eateries.

The design is also top-tier—something that is a bit harder to find in Barcelona. It’s also located on an upper floor, which helps remove you from the city’s noise.

Central Borne

This Airbnb also has fantastic trappings. Its arched doorways and wooden beamed ceilings are common throughout Ciutat Vella.

The exposed stone walls are also a callback to Ciutat Vella’s ancient history. (It started as a Roman colony called Barcino—I’m not using ‘ancient’ lightly.)

The location is slightly on the edge of the neighborhood, providing easy access into Barceloneta and Gotico.

Luminous Apartment

The apartment might not be the fanciest, and there are quite a few rules tacked on to ensure there are no noise complaints. That being said, this spot has a great location on Argenteria, a picturesque street that empties into the plaza before Santa Maria del Mar.

So if you’re okay with swapping out a more classic Barcelona design for a more modern unit, this is a great option.

Best in Gotico

Elegant Zen Studio

This loft is located right on Las Ramblas, a busy promenade that runs from Plaza Catalunya down toward the sea. If crowds aren’t your thing, steer clear.

That being said, I chose this very zen studio because I think it helps balance out the noise of your surroundings. Along with Las Ramblas, you’re also close to premier shopping.

So if you want to be smack in the middle of the action in Barcelona without missing out on a good night’s rest, here’s your hidden gem.

Room Gallery Boutique

I’m recommending two Airbnbs offering room stays—and this is the first.

The host Mariana has received stellar reviews from past visitors, which means you’ll get a bit of VIP access into the city’s inner workings and its best offerings.

Oh, and history. This stay is located in one of Gotico’s most historic buildings. Once again, you’ll be facing a pretty hectic world just outside, as this is a popular area. That being said, this newer stay has a perfect 5/5 rating on Airbnb. Get it while it’s hot!

Best in Raval

New & Modern Apartment

First, let me clarify: this rental is actually located in Sant Antoni, only a few blocks from Raval and a few minutes from Las Ramblas de Raval (a separate promenade from the Ramblas mentioned above.)

I think it offers a great balance—and a look into the very chic and hip neighborhood of Sant Antoni.

Think of it like the perfect landing pad to explore Ciutat Vella all while staying slightly outside its bounds. You’ll notice the streets are wider and easier to navigate. Oh, and you’re super close to Joaquin Costa, one of the coolest streets in Raval.

Authentic Barcelona Retreat

Now onto my second shared Airbnb. This location puts you in the heart of Raval—near the Ramblas, Mercat de la Boqueria, and my favorite library, Biblioteca de Catalunya. (No need to read—just go check it out, it’s stunning.)

The host Zoe has gone to great lengths to make the stay comfortable for guests. Just make sure you’re okay with sharing space with a very friendly pup.

Best in Barceloneta

Apartment 50m from the Sea

If you’re heading to Barcelona with hopes of soaking up the sun on the beach, then this is a top option. To be fair, every single rental in Barceloneta is close to the sea. The neighborhood is a narrow peninsula—it’s hard to lose sight of the sea.

Just keep in mind that like almost all rentals in Barceloneta, this one is very compact. That being said, you’ll have all the basics you need for a great stay. Plus, host Naira has great reviews from recent guests.

Barceloneta Beach & Sight Apartment

It’s tastefully appointed, bright, and located—you guessed it—only a few streets from the beach. (There’s a parasol included, which you’ll surely need.)

I really love the clean design here, as it helps craft a larger-feeling space. There’s also a sofa bed in the living room in case you want to squeeze in an extra guest.

Just keep in mind that this unit is located on the ground floor. I haven’t seen any complaints from guests in regards to noise, so I’m guessing the windows are pretty heavy-duty.

