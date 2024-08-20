US Virgin Islands: Top Hotels & Rentals for All Travelers

The Virgin Islands are the stuff of dreams.

Divided into the British Virgin Islands and the US Virgin Islands, these territories offer some truly unspoiled views of the Caribbean.

The British Virgin Islands are known to be more remote and, therefore, harder to explore. Because of this, most yachting and cruise liners focus on islands in the British territory.

By contrast, the US Virgin Islands are much more developed and welcoming to beginner travelers.

In theory, that should make it easier to find a quality hotel or rental for your trip to the US Virgin Islands—at least, compared to the more rugged British Virgin Islands.

There are three large islands in the USVI to choose from. You’ve probably heard of St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas—but what about another popular island, Water Island?

And what about those 50-odd smaller islands dotting the main ones?

If you’re looking for an unexpected and high-quality stay in the US Virgin Islands, then start with one of these options. I’ve hand-selected some of the leading hotels and Airbnb rentals available based on ratings and reviews, the uniqueness of the stay, and that relaxation-centric Caribbean feel.

Photo courtesy of Booking

The Pink Palm Hotel

St. Thomas

This boutique hotel is stylish—from its on-site restaurant to its emerald-tiled pool. It reminds me of a Wes Anderson-esque stay… one that’s focused on Caribbean details like thatched boudoirs and dark-wood features.

Plus the tropical amenities you expect, like a hot tub, pool with a view, and a lush garden. This hotel is also adults-only, making it ideal for couples and groups looking for a quieter escape.

Book here

Photo courtesy of Booking

The Waves at Cane Bay

St. Croix

Style is yet another important feature at The Waves—but this spot is decidedly moodier than The Pink Palm.

I’m a huge fan of the décor, as it offers a callback to the historical estates that dotted the Caribbean. Plus, every room comes with a sea view. Want a closer look? The beach is only a short walk away.

I’ve also noticed a lot of rave reviews for the on-site restaurant, Ama. It serves up American and Caribbean food with a focus on seafood. Yum.

Book here

Photo courtesy of Booking

Lovango Resort + Beach Club

St. John

This wanky new stay is located just off the coast of St. John… on a private island, no less.

Lovango Resort + Beach Club opens its shores each day to day-trippers and overnighters alike. The décor is Caribbean-themed, both chic and bohemian.

But you might fall in love based on the live music, spacious decks, seriously opulent pool, and what I’m dubbing a near-perfect series of chill-out areas.

Lounge here, lounge there, take a dip, eat some food, drain a cocktail, and put yourself to sleep—then start all over again the next day.

Book here

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Caribbean Style Cottage

St. John

It might be a little small at only 500 square feet, but this Airbnb’s design is spot-on. (I’ve been looking at the pictures for a while trying to figure out how to adapt this design for my apartment.)

Beyond the lovely décor, I love this Airbnb’s location.

Guests are only five minutes from the popular Reef Bay Beach, which is adjacent to a national park. Though you’ll need to rent a car to get the most out of this stay, that’s not uncommon when visiting the US Virgin Islands.

Book here

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Bella Fortuna (Oceanfront Studio)

St. Thomas

Just like the Caribbean-style cottage above, Bella Fortuna is a rich and delectable take on tropical cottages—a slightly more colorful one. Beach views fill the many windows, while gear like board games and painting setups are readily available.

Though it’s not the most luxurious stay, I can’t find a fault here. It’s tucked away into a jungle only a short walk from the beach, there’s a fantastic outdoor area for relaxing, and a seriously large patio for outdoor lounging.

Book here

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Surf Song Cottage

Water Island

It’s a yurt built from bottle bricks—a staple in the world of sustainable constructions. That alone gets a huge thumbs up for me… but it’s also great for non-tree huggers.

Surf Song Cottage offers a very private deck. By private, I mean this place is located at the end of a dead-end road on tiny Water Island, off the coast of St. Thomas.

If you want privacy, you’ll find it in spades here. The grounds are extensive and left mostly wild, letting you wander through hiking trails.

Oh, and beach access. You can easily get to Honeymoon Beach—or even head back to St. Thomas on a day trip.

Book here

