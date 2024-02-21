Do you dream of otherworldly landscapes and remote getaways? Enter the magic of Joshua Tree National Park, one of the most rugged wilderness destinations accessible from Los Angeles and Phoenix. At Joshua Tree National Park, you’ll be fully immersed in a world of two deserts: the well-known Mojave and the lesser-known Colorado Desert.

But that doesn’t mean you need to leave behind your creature comforts. You can freely explore the wonders of Joshua Tree National Park while staying at an Airbnb in nearby Joshua Tree or Yucca Valley.

To get the most out of your desert adventure, you need to know where to stay. Before you venture off the beaten path, take a shortcut with our list of the best Joshua Tree Airbnbs. We’re covering the creme of the crop, from HGTV-caliber getaways to private estates fit for a crowd. First up: Joshua Tree House.

Top 11 Best Joshua Tree Airbnbs

1. Best for Staying Close to Civilization – Joshua Tree House

Living room view of Joshua Tree House Photo credit: Airbnb

You don’t necessarily need to drop off the map to enjoy Joshua Tree. At Joshua Tree House, located in downtown Joshua Tree, guests have access to both wilderness and civilization – and even a bit of history.

The Joshua Tree House was built back in 1949, which means the property includes a midcentury modern design that’s classic to the area. Best of all, there are dozens of Joshua Trees on the property, letting you take a closer look at these stunning plants.

Along with classic amenities like a jacuzzi and wood-burning fireplace, Joshua Tree House offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The second bedroom is actually its own separate structure, which makes this a great choice for couples traveling together or families who want a bit more privacy.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, two baths

Sleeps: Four

Top Amenities: Interior designed by Sara & Richard Combs, hot tub, extra-large HDTV, record player, wood-burning fireplace, and grill

Budget range: Very affordable

Location: Downtown Joshua Tree (within walking distance to restaurants and galleries)

2. Best Rustic Desert Vibes – The Rum Runner

Bedroom view of The Rum Runner Photo credit: Airbnb

There’s good reason the Rum Runner has been mentioned by Architectural Digest and AFAR Magazine. This cozy desert stay was designed to bridge homestead comfort and vintage pieces, which you’ll notice throughout the large living area and master bedroom.

That being said, modernity is still integral. Guests have access to a Cold-Edge Theory plunge bath (be sure to request upon booking), a retractable glass wall, a Sonos sound system, and a call service for last-minute requests.

Tasteful appointment and fantastic amenities aside, The Rum Runner provides a spectacular peek into the wild desert. Guests regularly spot wildlife, along with sunsets and sunrises from one of multiple cowboy tubs. In fact, the ambiance is so fantastic that The Rum Runner is open for commercial photoshoots.

Features:

Bed & bath: One bedroom, one bath

Sleeps: Four (living room includes a pull-out)

Top Amenities: cold plunge, hot tub, outdoor pool, grill, fire pits, sunroom with a retractable wall, superfast Wi-Fi (777 Mbps), and Tesla charger

Budget range: Affordable

Location: Yucca Valley

3. Best for Couples – Romantic Bungalow (Casa Lenta)

Living room view of Romantic Bungalow (Casa Lenta). Photo credit: Airbnb

Casa Lenta translates to ‘slow house’ in Spanish – which is a great description of life at this romantic bungalow. With a plush king bed, an in-ground pool, and a hot tub at your disposal, there’s no reason to rush.

Along with a focus on romance, Casa Lenta lets guests soak up nature thanks to its broad windows. Couples can lounge on the daybed in the living room while taking in views of the valley and desert. This location even includes a rare wood-burning fireplace, adding an extra dose of romantic coziness.

It’s also worth noting that Casa Lenta is a good choice for those who want to work while on their trip. The Wi-FI is suitable for those who need to log a few hours (though you should double-check suitability), while the dining table doubles as a functional work desk.

Features:

Bed & bath: One bedroom, one bath

Sleeps: Three

Top Amenities: Mountain, valley, & desert views, hot tub, outdoor pool, HDTV with streaming services, fire pit, and pet-friendly

Budget range: Very affordable

Location: North Joshua Tree

4. Best for Nature Lovers – Park Place

Bedroom view of Park Place Photo credit: Airbnb

Park Place zeroes in on two features: immersion into the desert and extravagance. The house is located next to the western entrance into Joshua Tree National Park, which makes it ideal for those who plan on spending a lot of time hiking and exploring.

The floor-to-ceiling windows showcase views of the park, along with it’s hot tub, which overlooks the sprawling desert. Despite this focus on the outdoors, Park Place doesn’t skimp on its luxury amenities.

From its brand-name washer-dryers to its fully equipped game room, guests can expect a well-balanced stay. The location got its name from the many games of Monopoly the former owner used to play. Though it’s now run by Homestead Modern (the same Airbnb crew behind The Rum Runner), you’ll still be able to feel this cozy family vibe.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, two baths

Sleeps: Four

Top Amenities: Closest cabin to Joshua Tree National Park, two electric vehicle chargers, hot tub, grill, wood-burning fireplace, high-speed Wi-Fi, game room, propane fire pit, and pet-friendly

Budget range: Affordable

Location: South Joshua Tree (located just outside the National Park)

5. Best for Luxury-Seekers – The Landing House

Living room view of The Landing House Photo credit: Homestead Modern

There’s no stone left unturned in this ultra-lux and super-modern Airbnb. In fact, The Landing House earned a shoutout from The New York Times back in 2023 thanks to its high design, focus on sustainability, and list of unique amenities.

Think: hidden doors, heated plunge pools, and private hiking trails. Aside from its innovative design, the Landing House includes appliances and amenities from Bang & Olufsen, Heath Ceramics, Grown Alchemist, and Industry of All Nations.

Each room contains its own sense of ambiance and wonder, creating an oasis and mirage-like atmosphere. But it’s got functionality, too. The Landing House offers a separate office for those who need to jump on a call, along with plenty of exercise options for those who want to do yoga or lift some weights.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Five

Top Amenities: Close to Joshua Tree National Park, mid-century modern design, plunge pool, mountain bikes, hot tub, propane fire pit, products from luxury designers, Starlink connection, Tesla charger, and surround sound (living room)

Budget range: Luxury

Location: South Joshua Tree (just a short drive to National Park)

6. Best Kitschy Design – The Art of the Desert

Living room view of The Art of the Desert Photo credit: Airbnb

With so many new Airbnbs setting up shop, it can be difficult to find historical locations in Joshua Tree. That’s not the case with The Art of the Desert, however. Here, historical relevance and quirky design meet in the best way possible.

Guests stay inside a renovated New Moon long trailer that dates back to 1954 and was once owned by Lucille Ball of ‘I Love Lucy’ fame. Inside is a 360-degree view of the desert. Though the mobile home is only 400 square feet, the outdoor amenities more than make up for the smaller dwelling.

In fact, this location’s best amenity might be the 800-square-foot covered wooden deck. Or maybe the domed structure that’s perfect for star-gazing. Or it could be the century-old piano that’s available for a bit of light serenading. We’ll let you decide.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, one bathroom

Sleeps: Four guests

Top Amenities: 360-degree desert and mountain views, super-fast Wi-Fi (50 Mbps), outdoor shower, hot tub, wood-burning fireplace, 100-year-old piano, was formerly owned by Lucille Ball (from ‘I Love Lucy’), beautifully designed, and pet-friendly

Budget range: Affordable

Location: Joshua Tree

7. Best Spa Features – Spa Home

Outdoor view of Spa Home Photo credit: Airbnb

Like the name of this Airbnb suggests, the focus is on spa-caliber amenities and a spa-like atmosphere. You’ll also notice a Tulum-style approach to design, which is a bit different than the standard midcentury modern fare.

Aside from a unique take on decor, Spa Home’s most attractive features are its relaxing amenities. There’s a cowboy pool, a cedarwood sauna, an ice bath, an outdoor hot tub, and a stargazing dome that will soothe any soul. You can spend your days cycling between these at your leisure.

On top of these relaxing features, Spa Home also offers a private, interior cinema. Smaller additions like space heaters for its outdoor area also highlight the location’s focus on comfort.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, one bathroom

Sleeps: Six (one bedroom has two queens)

Top Amenities: cedar-wood sauna, hot tub, cowboy pool, cold plunge, domed observatory (great for star-gazing or meditating), outdoor cinema, propane fire pit, and outdoor space heaters, Starlink connection, and pet-friendly (includes a fee)

Budget range: Affordable

Location: Joshua Tree

8. Best for Over-the-Top Design – Bandolier Ridge

Bedroom view of Bandolier Ridge Photo credit: Airbnb

If you’re a fan of HGTV, you’ve likely encountered Jesse Escalera’s designs – but have you stayed inside one before? Escalera’s design approach for this Airbnb centers around famous resorts. As such, Bandolier Ridge includes over-the-top design features like retractable glass doors that lead to an outdoor waterfall-pool.

This property includes an open floor plan and individually appointed bedrooms in a rustic cowboy style. There are double-door showers, exposed copper works, wooden murals, and even a game room themed like a speak-easy.

Despite this focus on design, there are still a few callbacks to the natural wonders of the nearby Joshua Tree. The property includes its own cactus garden, while the waterfall also closely mirrors the area’s natural boulders.

Features:

Bed & bath: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Eight (one bedroom includes bunk beds)

Top Amenities: designed by celeb designer Jesse Escalera (HGTV), part of the Historical Bandolier Ridge, hot tub, mountain & desert views, stunning outdoor pool, HDTV with streaming services, pool table, fire pit, and grill

Budget range: Pricey

Location: Yucca Valley

9. Best for Large Groups of Friends – The Lunawood

Living room view of The Lunawood Photo credit: Airbnb

We’re particularly excited about The Lunawood. Not only does this location offer a high design that’s on par with The Landing House, but it’s also incredibly affordable and suitable for larger friend groups of up to six people. Let’s dive in.

This location includes top-tier amenities like an in-ground pool, sunken jacuzzi, fire pit, pergola for outdoor hangouts, and panoramic desert views. The home’s design is a minimalist Scandinavian approach, which includes sustainability features like solar design.

But the interior appointments are particularly note-worthy. Elements like LED art installations and luxury furniture offer a memorable aesthetic – one that’s perfect for selfies, in particular. If you’re in Joshua Tree to see and be seen, then this is your ultimate landing pad.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Six (living room includes air mattress)

Top Amenities: desert, mountain, & valley views, floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor pool, six-person hot tub, fire pit, grill, outdoor shower, Bluetooth sound system, Bertazzoni kitchen appliances, and EV charger

Budget range: Very affordable

Location: Joshua Tree

10. Best for Small Groups & Families – The Moon Dance

Bedroom view of The Moon Dance Photo credit: Airbnb

The Lunawood might be geared for larger groups, but The Moon Dance is a perfect stay for groups of three or four. This cozy bohemian escape has all the required amenities for a Joshua Tree stopover, including a hot tub, cowboy tub, fire pit, and grill.

Given its remote location, The Moon Dance’s outdoor features allow you to experience the desert at your own pace. It’s one of a few Joshua Tree Airbnbs that doesn’t suffer from light pollution from the nearby town.

Inside the home, the location’s cheeky and cute design make kicking back for an afternoon a treat. This homestead was complete back in 1957, adding a cozy and historical feel. Other amenities like a record player and record collection add to the comfortable vibe.

Features:

Bed & bath: One bedroom, one bathroom

Sleeps: Five (bedroom includes two queen beds)

Top Amenities: fire pit, grill, cowboy tub, hot tub, desert & mountain views, secluded, HDTV, crib, board games, beautiful bohemian design, and high-quality record player with Bluetooth connection

Budget range: Very affordable

Location: Landers (1.5 hours from Joshua Tree National Park)

11. Best Modern Design – The Desert Cove House

Living room view of The Desert Cove House Photo credit: Airbnb

From its colorful outdoor light installations to its cubic design, The Desert Cove House takes a direct approach to its modern aesthetic. However, this stay sits alone on a 10-acre plot. That means you won’t be missing out on the natural wonders, from sunsets in the mountains to valley views.

In terms of its outdoor amenities, the built-in pool and lounging area are notable. Because construction was recent, this outdoor area is perfectly placed to let you spend hours poolside or sit beside the fire pit.

Similarly, the kitchen includes brand-new amenities and is fully equipped as a chef’s kitchen. If rustic, mid-century modern locations aren’t your thing, then avoid the cowboy vibes with this ultra-modern stay.

Features:

Bed & bath: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Sleeps: Four

Top Amenities: indoor fireplace, outdoor fireplace, hot tub, outdoor pool, located on 10 acres of private land, chef kitchen, and high-speed Wi-Fi

Budget range: Pricey

Location: Joshua Tree (close to National Park)

What to Look for When Booking a Joshua Tree Airbnb

High Desert Climate

Part of the reason Joshua Tree is so stunning is thanks to its unique high desert climate. The days tend to spike up in temperature before plunging at night—which means you should pack accordingly. Most people visit Joshua Tree during spring and fall when temperatures fluctuate from the high 80s to the low 50s.

Generally speaking, the summer months are too hot for most vacationers focused on outdoor activities. The winter chill can sometimes drop to freezing. But if that doesn’t intimidate you, you’ll miss the crowds by scheduling a trip in December or January.

Parks & Excursions

Most people plan their trip around their visits to Joshua Tree National Park. But don’t forget that when you head inland to the high desert, you’re also putting yourself in proximity to many other bucket-list opportunities—both in terms of natural wonders and quirky local culture.

For example, areas around Joshua Tree are fantastic for geological tours, including hidden canyon tours, plant and wildlife identification, and even star gazing tours that acquaint you with the night sky.

Beyond the natural world, you can also find world-class art galleries and meditative experiences like sound baths in downtown Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley, and nearby Palm Springs. This is a great way not only to get to know the stunning environment but also the locals who call these areas home year-round.

Car Rentals & Road Conditions

To get the most out of your trip to Joshua Tree, and especially if you want to stay at an Airbnb that’s off the beaten path, you’ll need a car. Whether renting or driving your own car, remember that remote areas might experience unideal road conditions.

Always have a spare tire and other emergency equipment with you. If you’re using an electric vacation rental, don’t forget to book a place that offers an EV charger, such as The Lunawood. Other Airbnbs might only offer charging for certain vehicles, like Teslas, which is the case with The Rum Runner and The Landing House.

Local Regulations & Water

Given the unique natural wonders of the high desert in Joshua Tree National Park and similar locations, you should always respect local environmental regulations. Most Airbnb hosts go above and beyond to notify guests of these types of considerations, whether noise ordinances or parking restrictions.

Additionally, this area is extremely prone to drought. Water supply is sometimes cut to certain areas of Joshua Tree National Park. In terms of your Airbnb stay, locations with outdoor pools and similar amenities may be shut down for certain periods—which should absolutely be something that you ask about before booking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do Airbnbs in Joshua Tree have Wi-Fi?

The vast majority of Airbnbs in Joshua Tree (and Yucca Valley) have Wi-Fi. Still, this isn’t the case across the board. If you’re targeting a very remote accommodation, it’s worth following up about the state of its Wi-Fi.

That’s because some locations might have connections that are very weak and unsuitable for streaming or taking work calls. If you need access to fast and reliable Wi-Fi, look closely at the amenities list. The Rum Runner, Art of the Desert, and Park Place all have super-fast Wi-Fi, for example.

Is Joshua Tree good for stargazing?

Both Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley are exceptional locations for stargazers. Some Airbnbs focus more closely on this type of activity, including Spa Home and Art of the Desert, both of which offer domed structures.

Others simply focus on crafting a comfortable outdoor patio with a fire pit, which allows guests to stare into the unspoiled sky at their leisure. If you’re on the hunt for a great spot to star-gaze, you can ask your Airbnb host for recommendations.

Are there Airbnb rentals in Joshua Tree & Yucca Valley suitable for families?

Just like any destination, you can find an Airbnb that’s suitable for families. Most list out their family-friendly amenities upfront, whether a permanent crib or play area.

One easy way to look for family-friendly accommodations is to list out the number of beds you need, then look for a shared living or outdoor area that meets your family’s needs.

Is Joshua Tree or Yucca Valley better for panoramic desert views?

Generally speaking, Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley both offer incredible views of the mountains, valleys, and deserts surrounding both communities. However, Joshua Tree is more populated, meaning it’s a bit harder to find a truly remote accommodation that offers unspoiled views.

That means you’ll be able to find more Airbnbs in Yucca Valley with panoramic views of the desert, including Joshua Tree National Park. Many also offer outdoor patios so that you can maximize the time spent outside enjoying the sunrise or sunset. If you’re on the hunt for a truly remote experience and that desert wild feel, we’d recommend focusing your search on accommodation in Yucca Valley.

Conclusion

Joshua Tree is undoubtedly one of the US’s most iconic desert stopovers. On top of its natural wonders, Joshua Tree’s highly unique identity can be felt in its modern yet rustic structures. To get the most out of your trip, look into the Airbnbs listed above and make a shortlist of your own.

We’re particularly excited about newly-opened The Lunawood because it offers a very high value for its price. We also think The Art of the Desert is a great choice for its historical significance and blend of indoor and outdoor spaces. Both offer a perfect place for you to rest your head while you have fun exploring the desert landscape.

