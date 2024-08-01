Whimsical Wonders: Airbnbs For Your Alter Ego

Once I toured an apartment that was so disgustingly awful that it inspired me to write an article about super-villain-calibre rentals. (The walls were made of corkboard. I won’t go into any more detail.)

When I started my research, I realized that I wasn’t the only one interesting in odd rentals.

To my great surprise, there’s a growing movement that celebrates truly strange lodgings—at least when it comes to short-term rentals.

In fact, Airbnb has an entire ‘OMG!’ section that’s designed to showcase the world’s zaniest rentals. While they’re not specifically designed for villains, some of them are giving off absolute lair vibes.

From cabooses to stone towers to yellow submarines, I’ve rounded up some of the world’s funkiest rentals. Maybe not for your inner villain—but definitely for your alter ego.

Aura House, Indonesia

Is it alive? Could be.

This bamboo house looks like a living extension of the Indonesian jungle.

Aural House is highly unique three-story project comes from Ibuku Bamboo Architecture and Design. Their work showcases eco-friendly materials, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the emerald jungle.

It’s designed for ‘adventurous couples’ on their honeymoon—which is a great idea. This place oozes romance and fantasy, giving it a dream-like quality.

Book here.

Trasita Tower, Italy

Positano is one of the most iconic towns on the Amalfi Coast.

This region is known for its cliffside medieval villages—which Trasita Tower takes to the extreme.

This 16th-century stone tower cranes over the Mediterranean. Like, close enough that you might get a little sea foam on your calves. Though the rental is small, it’s got everything you need for a great trip—all while putting you in downtown Positano.

You’re like a princess trapped in a tower… except you want to be there.

Book here.

Tiny Home, Norway

This tiny home overlooks a beautiful lake in Norway… which you’ll be able to enjoy through a massive and circular window.

That window is giving pure Cyclops vibes, while the dark-color design throughout is cool and minimal. I’m not saying there’s a supervillain plotting inside this tiny home. I’m just saying it wouldn’t be a bad fit.

Book here.

Casa Igarapé, Brazil

Part jungle gym, part open-floor-plan tiny home, Casa Igarapé has been built with its environment in mind.

The home is integrated into the land, giving a sort of inside-outside feel. Given its setting on a hillside, you’ll feel like you’re soaring over the green hills in this region.

According to the hosts, you’ll probably also see some animals while you’re here. If you want a wacky and zany take on tiny home living, start here.

Book here.

Yellow Submarine, New Zealand

I promised a yellow submarine up top—and here it is.

The description of this place is a little hectic. I’m not quite sure whether this was a functional submarine at some point or how it made its way to the forests of New Zealand.

Regardless, it’s highly rated by guests. It’s larger than it looks on the outside with a suitably quirky design inside. There’s even a large porch that lets you soak up the scenery.

The cherry on top? No cleaning fee.

Book here.

17th-Century House, France

I don’t know how else to describe this rental other than ‘fever dream’.

This rental has captured my mind, heart, and soul thanks to its eclectic range of rooms. Every single surface is covered in ornamentation, crawling plant life, or sculptures.

There’s a claw-foot tub on the stone patio and a narrow pool that bisects the property… crossable by a wooden plank. As far as I can tell, most of the rental has no walls, either.

Want to delve even deeper into this blessed mystery of an Airbnb? Check out my in-depth review.

Book here.