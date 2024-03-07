Nashville is quickly becoming the go-to destination for bachelorette parties, and for good reason. Thanks to its music history, cowboy culture, delicious food (did someone say hot chicken??), and unforgettable nightlife, it’s no wonder brides-to-be are flocking to this charming southern city for their last hurrah.

We know that wedding planning is already quite the handful, so that’s why we’ve taken the liberty of curating a list of the best bachelorette Airbnbs in Nashville, leaving you time to focus on the finer details of your big day, like selecting your dream venue or finalizing your floral arrangements.

Our favorite Airbnb stands out for its luxurious vibe, walking distance to major attractions, and stunning swimming pool – perfect for creating those memorable moments with your gal pals. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Continue reading to discover eight more stand-out Nashville Airbnbs that promise to make your bachelorette party unforgettable.

Top 9 Best Bachelorette Airbnbs in Nashville

1. Best Overall – NASHVEGAS

Bedroom view of NASHVEGAS Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 8 guests | Bedrooms: 2 | Beds: 4 | Baths: 2

NASHVEGAS reigns supreme on our list and is your all-access pass to Music City. This luxury apartment is prepared to give you and your friends (up to 8!) the ultimate girls’ weekend.

Wake up refreshed in one of the two cozy bedrooms, featuring four plush beds, and get ready for the day in one of the two sparkling baths. But don’t stay too long because Nashville awaits! This Airbnb is within walking distance of all major attractions, so you can spend your days exploring Broadway’s legendary Honky Tonks.

When you want to cool off, dive into the property’s stunning pool, unwind by the fire pit with a glass of vino, or stick to your exercise plan in the state-of-the-art gym. One priority reserved parking space is available for a nightly fee, though street and garage parking options are also available, so we recommend carpooling! But who doesn’t love a good road trip?

2. Best House – The Quiet Oasis

Bedroom view of The Quiet Oasis Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 6 guests | Bedrooms: 3 | Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5

The Quiet Oasis creates an inviting space for up to 6 friends, with its classic architecture and vintage decor.

Spend lazy afternoons by the private swimming pool or start your mornings with a coffee in the peaceful shaded front garden. The living room is great for gathering all your girls together, with a plush sectional and cozy fireplace. The kitchen and dining area overlook the pool and make for memorable meals when you don’t feel like going out.

After the day’s adventures, retreat upstairs to find three bedrooms. The master suite features a modern tiled shower, while the additional bathroom offers a classic tub/shower combo. This Quiet Oasis promises a relaxing escape but the excitement of downtown Nashville and Broadway’s bars and restaurants is just a short drive away. Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds?

3. Best in SoBro – Denim Dreams Off Broadway

Bedroom view of Denim Dreams Off Broadway Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 8 guests | Bedrooms: 2 | Beds: 4 | Bathrooms: 2

Just steps from the glow of Broadway, we think this SoBro location is unbeatable as you can easily walk to attractions like Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

This Airbnb is brimming with Instagrammable moments, from the city views on your balcony to the scenic rooftop patio and the resort-style swimming pool. The apartment even features a home cinema with a movie screen projector, perfect for kicking back with your ladies after a long day of exploring.

Sleeping arrangements include two cozy queen beds and two full-sized beds to fit everyone comfortably. The Airbnb also features two full bathrooms, a makeup vanity bar for getting glammed up, and modern amenities like a Roku TV, Bluetooth SoundBar, and a Keurig for your morning brew.

You’ll also have a washer/dryer, ironing facilities, and a large kitchen island for gathering around. Plus, with two walk-in closets, there’s plenty of space for all those outfits you can’t wait to wear (and photos you can’t wait to take!)

4. Best Cabin Retreat – Relaxing Cabin Getaway 12 mi. to Downtown

Bedroom view of Relaxing Cabin Getaway 12 mi. to Downtown Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 4 guests | Bedroom: 1 | Beds: 3 | Bathroom: 1

This authentic “D-Log” cabin is a peaceful respite from city life, allowing you to escape to the Tennessee woods without straying too far from the excitement.

Here, you can unwind by the fire, strum a guitar, and toast marshmallows while you tell campfire stories. Inside, the cabin’s open layout offers a spacious living room bathed in natural light from a stunning 400 sq. ft wall of windows.

In the main bedroom, retreat to a queen bed with access to a quaint hillside porch. The adjacent spa-esque bathroom has a deep soaking tub and a separate shower. Meanwhile, the kitchen is fully equipped and paired with a large dining area perfect for those cherished group meals.

The loft above offers an additional cozy nook with a daybed and entertainment options. But we think the wrap-around porch is the stand-out feature, perfect for morning coffee or evening socials.

You’ll have full access to the cabin’s amenities, including WiFi, smart TVs with Hulu, laundry facilities, and an array of board games, and city adventures on Broadway are just a short drive away.

5. Best Pool – Condo in Music Row

Bedroom view of Condo in Music Row Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 6 guests | Bedrooms: 2 | Beds: 5 | Bathroom: 1

Because of its unique guitar-shaped pool that captures the essence of Nashville, this Airbnb wins our “Best Pool” option. The Condo in Music Row sleeps up to six people and is a charming 2-bedroom retreat that combines all the amenities you could ever want.

Step inside to find a sleek and stylish space with one queen bed and four twin beds. The living area, complete with an electric fireplace and smart TV, offers a cozy spot to relax after exploring Nashville’s best. The kitchen, with its large island, is ideal for preparing meals or hosting get-togethers with your bach babes.

With its dual glass showers, the contemporary bathroom guarantees a revitalizing start or end to your day. Enjoy your stay even more with features like a washer and dryer, high-speed WiFi, and a Nespresso coffee machine.

You’ll be in a great location to take in all that Nashville has to offer while still enjoying the peace of your Music Row condo—just minutes from Downtown and Broadway.

6. Best Luxury – Luxury Broadway Loft with River View

Bedroom view of Luxury Broadway Loft with River View Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 10 guests | Bedrooms: 4 | Beds: 4 | Bathrooms: 3

This luxurious Broadway loft offers unmatched views of Titans Stadium and Cumberland River. The loft features an open-concept living area for comfort and entertainment. It comes furnished with a fully functional kitchen, a pool table, and plenty of seating for you and your friends to relax or have a blast.

Each of the four bedrooms, with one king and three queen beds, ensures privacy and comfort. The edgy Victorian master bath invites you to indulge in a pampering retreat after a long day of exploring, and the rock n’ roll-themed office provides an inspiring space for those who need to mix work with play.

The best part? If you’re looking to avoid crowds, the loft’s location is a prime spot for enjoying major Nashville events from the comfort of home. Your stay here can be an exclusive experience in itself as you watch fireworks or live music right from your living room.

7. Best Downtown – Cozy Broadway Loft

Living room view of Cozy Broadway Loft Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 7 guests | Bedrooms: 2 | Beds: 3 | Bathrooms: 2

The Cozy Broadway Loft is tucked away in Nashville’s downtown SoBro area. Step outside and you’re right in the action, walking distance from Starbucks for all your necessary morning coffee runs, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The loft’s interior features a roomy, open-concept living area with a smart TV, a plush sleeper sofa, and a number of books for you to peruse in your downtime. Meals are guaranteed to be memorable in the gourmet kitchen—with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances—and small dining area.

With queen beds and private bathrooms, each of the two bedrooms promises a good night’s sleep. During your stay, you’ll have access to amazing building features including a two-story fitness facility, an outdoor pool, and the Sky Lounge with its stunning views of the city.

8. Best for Large Groups – The Shelby

Bedroom view of The Shelby Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 12 guests | Bedrooms: 4 | Beds: 7 | Bathrooms: 2.5

The Shelby was created with large groups in mind and is your ticket to a lavish Nashville stay. Just imagine yourself lounging in the natural light that streams in from the large windows, having a delicious breakfast in the quiet backyard, or having cherished chats in the chic outdoor lounge.

When the night starts to wind down, retreat to the cozy bedrooms, each offering plush beds and tranquil decor. The master suite is the epitome of relaxation with luxurious bedding and an en-suite bathroom featuring a soaking tub and glass shower—perfect for the bride-to-be.

Every feature at The Shelby, like the bi-level fitness facility and the sky lounge with a deck and breathtaking city views, is intended to make your stay in Nashville unforgettable.

Just a short drive from downtown and close to Germantown’s delicious bites, this location is perfect for exploring Nashville’s hidden gems or just spending quality time with your girls in a peaceful environment.

9. Best Backyard – Underwood Manor

Backyard view of Underwood Manor Photo credit: Airbnb

Capacity: 7 guests | Bedrooms: 1 | Beds: 3 | Bathrooms: 1

Escape the everyday at this luxurious and unique farmhouse, Underwood Manor. The private backyard space steals the show, adorned with string lights and outdoor games, creating the perfect ambiance for evening entertainment or a peaceful morning retreat. Enjoy some delicious drinks in the 7-person premium hot tub, or gather around the smokeless fire pit, with unlimited firewood provided to keep those memorable conversations flowing.

Inside, the living space features a 65″ smart TV, a record player for vintage vibes, and a cozy sleeper sofa. And the fully-stocked kitchen and dedicated workspace ensure that all your needs are met. Sleep like royalty on premium mattresses by Saatva & Purple in the King Bed Suite, and when you’re ready to venture out, you’re only a short drive from Nashville’s Downtown and Broadway areas.

Though, with amenities like a Nespresso coffee maker, BBQ grill, and insta-worthy photo spots, you might just find everything you need right here.

Best Bachelorette Airbnbs in Nashville Guide

When you’re planning a bachelorette party in Music City, choosing the right vacation rental can set the tone for an unforgettable experience. Here’s what you should look for when selecting the perfect Nashville Airbnb for your bachelorette bash:

Location and Accessibility

For your bachelorette party, stretch your money further by choosing a spot close to Broadway, downtown Nashville, and other popular nightlife destinations.

Seek out an Airbnb near the best restaurants, bars, and concert venues in the city, and make sure it’s a safe area—like downtown, West End, Midtown, East Nashville, and the Gulch. Whether by foot or Uber, being close to all the excitement guarantees a safe and easy return home.

Amenities and Comfort

Aim for Airbnbs that cater to large groups and have enough space for pre-party shenanigans. Look for open-concept living areas, multiple bathrooms, and comfortable sleeping arrangements. Extra amenities like a hot tub, rooftop deck, or a large kitchen can make your stay even more cushy.

And it’s always a good idea to seek out properties with bachelorette-friendly touches, like full-length mirrors, makeup stations, or a sound system for getting ready with your girls in style.

Reviews

It’s important to read Airbnb reviews before booking a place for your bachelorette party. Seek out properties that have awesome reviews for their cleanliness, safety, and the host’s communication skills. Past guests often comment on how well a location worked for a group or celebration, and this can help you decide whether it will work for your party.

Booking Policies and Support

Since you’re throwing a Nash bach, always check the property policy on events and noise levels. A lot of Airbnb happily welcome bachelorette parties (as you’ll see when reading reviews), but it’s always a good idea to confirm this with your Airbnb hosts before booking.

Also, check the cancellation policy and make sure there’s a clear line of communication with the host for any questions or issues that may arise during your stay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can we decorate the Airbnb for our bachelorette party?

Most hosts are fine with decorations, as long as they don’t cause any damage to the space. But always check with the host beforehand to avoid any fees or issues.

How far in advance should we book our Airbnb for a Nashville bachelorette?

Nashville is a popular destination, especially for bachelorette parties, so it’s best to book your Airbnb several months in advance to snag the best location and deal.

Are there any additional fees we should be aware of?

Always check for cleaning fees, security deposits, and any additional guest fees. When you’ve narrowed this down and know the total cost upfront, it makes budgeting your trip a whole lot easier!

What should we do if we have a large group?

Look for Airbnbs that specifically state they can accommodate large groups. Some hosts may offer neighboring properties or have multiple units available.

Conclusion

Music City is the perfect place for your bachelorette weekend, thanks to its iconic music scene, delicious dining, and endless entertainment options.

To make your Nashville bachelorette experience even more smooth, we’ve curated a collection of the nine best Airbnbs tailored to every taste and party size.

Our carefully selected list guarantees an amazing time for you. Every Airbnb has been handpicked to ensure that your bachelorette party is as seamless as it is memorable. Each has distinct charm, comfort, and accessibility to all the action.

NASHVEGAS steals the show with its luxury amenities, closeness to all the buzz, and a gorgeous swimming pool for those summer days spent lounging with your friends.

So, what are you waiting for? Dust off your cowboy boots and book your stay now!

