6 Cool Side Quests & Day Trips Around Yellowstone National Park

It’s a trek to get to Yellowstone National Park.

And even then, the adventure has only just begun.

Yellowstone National Park spans almost 3,500 square miles. That’s a mammoth undertaking, especially for visitors who want to explore the major spots, like Yellowstone Lake, Old Faithful, Gibbon Falls, and Undine Falls. Those who want to get off the beaten path in the Northeast section of the park are in for even more work.

That being said, the wonders of Yellowstone are absolutely worth the homework.

And those who do a little more research can even find unforgettable activities worth pursuing outside the park’s boundaries. Though most of Yellowstone is in Wyoming, portions also dip into Montana and Idaho.

Here’s why that matters: regardless of which entrance you choose to enter Yellowstone, you might be exiting from another. And both of those points might put you close to other gorgeous, interesting, and awesome side quests.

Ready to take a closer look at the coolest day trips around Yellowstone National park? Here’s what to keep on your radar.

6 day trips around Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming Whiskey Distillery (Kirby, Wyoming)

A look inside the distillery (Courtesy of Wyoming Whiskey Distillery)

If you love whiskey, make sure to stop by Wyoming’s very first legal distillery. Wyoming Whiskey Distillery ages its whiskey in high elevation, which means for added exposure to the state’s extreme temperatures.

According to the distillery, that yields a bourbon that truly captures the Wild West’s boldness. As an added perk, they offer a National Parks Series, which consists of limited edition bottles whose profits partly benefit Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton.

Stops on the Montana Dinosaur Trail (Bozeman & Harlowton, Montana)

Museum of the Rockies and its resident T. Rex (Courtesy of Montana Dinosaur Trail)

Did you know that Montana is home to some of the US’s most intact dinosaur remains and expansive archaeological sites? If you’ll be heading north or northwest around Yellowstone National Park, you can stop at two great museums on the Montana Dinosaur Trail.

The first is the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Montana. It’s a Smithsonian Affiliate with the most intact T. rex skeleton in the world. (His name is Big Al!)

The next is the Upper Musselshell Museum in Harlowton. It’s home to an avaceratops, sort of like a triceratops, named Ava. Plus, they have ancient sea creatures that you can check out.

Cooke City Museum (Cooke City, Montana)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

If you love a small town, you might already have Cooke City, Colter Pass, and Silver Gate on your radar. These charming towns are some of the best places to stop when you’re leaving or entering Yellowstone National Park, letting you unwind after your adventure.

But if you head to Cooke City, don’t miss out on the local museum.

Founded in 2015, Cooke City Museum has dozens of artefacts across its nine exhibits, covering mining, the famous Beartooth Highway, schooling, women in the area, and more. The focus is overwhelmingly on history, letting you delve into the town’s past, along with the region’s settler history.

Wildlife Along the Rockies Gallery (Silver Gate, Montana)

Even if you’re not a fan of wildlife photography, a trip to Yellowstone National Park wouldn’t be complete without visiting Wildlife Along the Rockies in Silver Gate. This under-the-radar gallery is hard to learn about online, but it’s a famous stop in the area.

The gallery owners are wildlife photographers who have captured jaw-dropping scenes from nature. In fact, their work has been printed in National Geographic multiple times. Prints are reasonably priced and a wonderful gift for anyone who wants to remember their trip to Yellowstone.

Catch a Rodeo in Cody, Wyoming

Cody, Wyoming, USA – June 25, 2013: Two cowboys chasing with their horses a bull, trying to catch the bull with their lasso. Rodeo Arena at Cody Stampede in the town of Cody, Wyoming, USA. (Getty)

In case you haven’t heard, Cody, Wyoming, is often dubbed the Cowboy Capital of the United States. That’s thanks to Buffalo Bill Cody, who partly founded the town in 1896. Today, you can head to Cody for a front-row seat at one of the most popular rodeos in the United States.

If you want to take that cowboy spirit even further, you can book a stay at one of Cody’s popular dude ranches. Regardless of your experience or comfort levels, there’s a suitable stay made just for you.

Granite Hot Springs Pool

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Need to soak your weary bones after trekking across Yellowstone National Park? Head to Granite Hot Springs Pool off US-191 (head south from Jackson, WY). In summer, you can park and then hike a short distance to reach the springs. There’s a man-made pool that was built for easier soaking.

If you’re heading to Yellowstone during the winter or colder months, definitely seat aside time to reach Granite Falls Hot Spring. Just make sure you’re prepared for the hike. The road and parking lot often close for winter, meaning the springs are only accessible via snowmobile, dog sled, or cross-country skiing.