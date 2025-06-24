10 Vancouver Vacation Rentals on Airbnb To Keep On Your Radar

Reports show that Americans are focused on domestic trips this summer.

That being said, jumping over the northern border into Vancouver is still a manageable ‘international’ trip for many—especially if you’re located in the Pacific Northwest.

And while you might think you’re familiar with Vancouver’s coolest nightlife, galleries, gardens, museums, and more, there’s always a new project taking off in this modern, vibrant city.

And while Canada tends to be pricier for travelers than a trip south of the border, that doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable vacation rentals in Vancouver.

Want to take a look at some of the city’s chicest, coziest, and coolest picks? Start with these top ten Vancouver vacation rentals from Airbnb.

Each showcases a different side of the city that will have you booking a return trip sin no time.

Best Vancouver vacation rentals on Airbnb

This lovely home has a room with a king-sized bed and a private bathroom, giving you the keys to an affordable stay close to South Memorial Park. You can also wander around the neighborhood to find a great bite to eat on Victoria Drive, or take the bus to Downtown, Metrotown, and Richmond. Plus, host Lucia can point you in the right direction with some recommendations.

High design for a photo-worthy stay: Bright & Modern Commercial Drive Loft

One of my favorite reasons to book an Airbnb is to find high-design gems that feel like a five-star boutique stay. If you’re of a similar mindset, book this gorgeous loft. It’s one of the most popular Vancouver vacation rentals on Airbnb thanks to its interior. But there are other perks, like the soaking tub, proximity to the popular Commercial Drive, and the Skytrain.

Great location, nice views: Flower Room

You’ve got it all at this one-bedroom stay in Kitsilano. First, you get all the great restaurants, bars, and shops in the popular Kitsilano neighborhood. Second, you’re also close to hotspots like Pacific Spirit Park and Jericho Beach. Third, you can soak up a lovely view from the second-floor balcony.

West Vancouver escape: Ocean View Retreat

If you want to really maximize the view while staying at an Airbnb in Vancouver, head to West Vancouver to stay at the Ocean View Retreat. From high up on Horseshoe Bay, you’ll be able to soak up snow-capped views of the Rockies. Being that this rental is a bit further outside of Vancouver, it’s a great jumping-off point if you’re planning to head to Squamish or Whistler.

Tiny home for tiny trips: Modern East Vancouver Tiny Home

High design comes to life at this tiny home in East Vancouver. Thanks to its modern and sleek design, you won’t feel cramped. As an added bonus, this tiny home was designed to fit in with Vancouver’s surrounding parklands, adding an organic feel. Uniquely, you can also schedule an early check-in or late check-out easily with the host.

Cozy escape close to the action: East Van Modern Garden Suite

This is another sublime East Vancouver rental with a simple one-bedroom setup. (You can sleep a third on the couch mattress in the living room, if you want.) The garden suite is tucked away on a quiet street, while also putting you a short walk from Commercial Drive. There’s also a garden for you to enjoy, like the name suggests. That’s a fantastic balance of action and relaxation.

Private pool with paradise vibes: Ocean & Mountain View Oasis

I don’t think of outdoor pools when I think of Vancouver, but if you’re heading to the area during summer, consider booking this dreamy oasis. You’ve got a five-star view of the mountains—which you can enjoy from a gorgeous infinity pool. As an added bonus, you’re only steps away from some of West Vancouver’s best hiking trails.

A quiet street in trendy South Main: Modern Lower Level Suite

If you want to stay in one of the trendiest neighborhoods in Vancouver, head to this Airbnb in South Main. You’ve got the city’s top shops, galleries, stores, restaurants, bars, and more. I’m talking fine art, vintage clothes, gourmet eateries, and more. When you’re ready to unwind, head back to this quiet, tree-lined suite to drop off the map.

Big enough for the whole crew: Heart of Van!

Heading to Vancouver with a crew? Heart of Van can sleep up to five guests in two bedrooms, and also offers two living rooms to hang out. You’ll be right in the action despite not being in the downtown area—plus, Heart of Van includes a dedicated and free parking spot to boot. No car? No problem. You can explore the Fraser Street scene on foot.

Bring Fido with you: Luxe Private Suite

If you’re going to explore Vancouver with your little muppet in tow, I recommend the Luxe Private Suite. Though you don’t have a backyard for potty breaks, the area is wonderful for walking, letting you explore the city on foot with your pup—no long drives. With a washer-dryer at your disposal, you can also stay fresh and clean for your next adventure.