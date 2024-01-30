A trip to Paris is an unforgettable experience, whether it’s your first or fifteenth visit. There’s always a little bit of magic in the air in Paris, the most romantic city in the world, but have you ever considered a low-season trip? For many, summer is the best time to go anywhere in Europe, but in reality, the joys of spring should never be overlooked.

March is a lovely month in this wonderful city, with springtime weather and pretty blooms beginning to crop up everywhere you look. There are also plenty of cultural activities to enjoy, as well as some great annual events taking place at this time of year.

Here’s your guide to Paris in March.

Reasons Why March Is a Good Time to Visit Paris

Arc de Triomphe at sunset Photo credit: Pixabay

Timing is one of the key decisions to make when you book a trip to Paris, and there are plenty of reasons to go when the tourist season is a little quieter.

Paris has a unique charm at this time of year, as vibrant spring flowers begin to bloom. The pink magnolia sweeps across the city during this time, as well as cheerful yellow daffodils and cherry blossoms.

March Is Low Season

Le Louvre, Paris Photo credit: Chait Goli

With plenty of cultural activities to enjoy with fewer crowds, things can feel less hectic in France’s capital city in the early spring. It’s a good time to visit the tourist hotspots, with fewer people around, to share incredible experiences such as Le Louvre or the Musée d’Orsay.

Paris is a popular city to visit all year-round, but you might be lucky enough to find more choices in accommodation options, with a less expensive price tag, too. Hotel rooms are likely to have cheaper rates, and there will be a wider variety of vacation rentals to choose from.

If you want to save money, why not choose a fabulous studio apartment with Eiffel Tower views, rather than an expensive suite? In March, hidden gems will be more available to book.

Average Temperature in March

The streets of Paris Photo credit: Marloes Hilckmann

The weather in Paris can vary in the month of March, with an average high temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius) and approximately nine rainy days per month.

The Importance of Packing Warm and Comfortable Clothing

You can hope for blue skies, sunshine, and perfect weather, but realistically, it’s better to be prepared with a warm coat and layers, in case there is a cooler spell. Paris is a beautiful city, and you will want to spend a lot of time wandering the gorgeous cobbled streets and charming alleyways, discovering nooks and crannies along the way. Many of the sightseeing attractions are close together in the city center, so be prepared to do a lot of walking and be sure to pack comfortable clothing and sensible footwear.

Romantic strolls, walking tours of the city, and visits to the iconic Arc de Triomphe will be best enjoyed if you have a decent pair of shoes.

A fashion capital, Parisians are known for their chic sense of style, so you will be inspired by the street winter fashions as you explore Paris.

What Can You Do in Paris in March?

Boat cruise on the Seine, Paris Photo credit: Joe Desousa

The allure of Paris has drawn visitors from far and wide for generations, but if you are looking to mix in some unique experiences as well as the top tourist attractions, try some of the following ideas.

An Evening at the Opera or Ballet

From classical music by candlelight to rousing operas, there are cultural events taking place all year-round in Paris. Browse the events taking place in March at the Paris Opera or the Palais Garnier and enjoy a magical evening out.

Visit Filming Locations Around Paris

There is plenty to do in the city for film buffs. Visit the filming locations of movies such as Amelie (2001), Midnight in Paris (2011) or the Da Vinci Code (2003). Head to an independent cinema to catch one of the latest movies or visit La Cinémathèque Française in Bercy Park, a fascinating museum dedicated to French film.

Join the Carnaval des Femmes

This parade takes place every March through the streets of Paris, celebrating women. Historically a mid-Lent tradition, it was organized by French laundrette workers. You will see women dressed as queens, and men dressed as women—a requirement for participation. The amazing spectacle starts from Châtelet and passes along Boulevard de Sébastopol, Rue Saint-Martin and Rue de Rivolet before returning to the parade’s starting point.

Visit the Parks and Gardens

Paris in bloom Photo credit: Paul Deetman

Paris is a city with acres of green spaces to enjoy. From picnics under the Eiffel Tower to strolls in the historic Jardin du Luxembourg, there are several places across the city to embrace nature.

In the early spring, you might be lucky enough to capture some special photographs of the city’s springtime splendour. Head to the Champs de Mars in early March to see swathes of cherry blossoms or take the chance to visit the Versailles Gardens for free and admire the spectacular gardens, before a series of ticketed shows start in April (2024).

Cruise the Seine

See the breathtaking sights of Paris from the River Seine, a river that meanders through the heart of the city. A unique way to appreciate the architecture, there are lots of experiences to choose from, including one-hour cruises or dinner and sunset cruises. A boat trip is a relaxing way to enjoy the views.

Day Trips From Paris

Take a day trip from Paris to see the French countryside. Public transportation is the easiest and most cost-efficient way to get around, and it means you can relax and watch the beautiful landscapes go by. A day trip to Versailles will be an unforgettable part of your vacation, where you can visit the extravagant Palace of Versailles and explore its breathtaking gardens. The train journey takes about 90 minutes, so it makes for an easy day trip.

Culinary Delights in March

One of the best ways to experience the culinary delights of Paris is by taking a food tour, led by a local, who knows where to find the best spots. Tasting quality produce from food and drink businesses around the city, from crisp croissants to mouthwatering macarons, will be one of the highlights of your trip to Paris. Speaking of macarons, it’s Macaron Day on March 20, so top up on these sweet treats if you’re in Paris on that day.

French food is famous around the world for its high quality, and the restaurants in the city will delight foodies with their excellent variety. From Michelin-starred restaurants to small cafés with outdoor patio seating, good food is served in all corners of Paris, and it’s something that the French take great pride in. Classic dishes, such as croque monsieur or jambon-beurre are delicious choices on most menus around France. Make sure you fill up on as many artisan cheeses and freshly baked breads as you can.

Practical Tips for Traveling to Paris in March

View of the Eiffel Tower, Paris Photo credit: Chris Molloy

Before you book your trip to Paris, it’s wise to consider how much time you want to spend in the city. There’s plenty to do in Paris for a week, but you might want to mix it up with some day trips or visit some other cities or destinations as well. Paris is so well connected by train, you could easily add on a visit to London or the south of France. It’s important to plan your time accordingly and book accommodation in advance. If you are traveling from afar, you will also need to account for jet lag on either side of your trip.

If you are hoping to visit the most popular attractions in Paris, it’s best to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

French is the official language in Paris, so it’s generally a good idea to practice a few basic phrases, if you are not familiar with the language. Most people in France have a good level of spoken English, but it’s always good manners to try to speak a little bit of the native tongue. Start by learning basic greetings, your coffee order and requesting the check, and most importantly, please and thank you. The Parisian people will appreciate your effort, even if it doesn’t sound perfect.

If you’re thinking about visiting Paris, check out these articles: