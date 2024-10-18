Visitor Tips: The Coolest Tours in Austin, Texas

Austin is weird—I’m sure you’ve heard.

Even those who have never been to Texas are likely aware that the city of Austin stands out. The slogan ‘Keep Austin Weird‘ may have been invented to spur on small businesses, but the phrase has stuck.

While Austin definitely has Lone Star spirit, locals tend to be invested in artsy and eclectic hobbies, too. That stands out compared to the cowboy and Wild West vibes in other cities like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas.

But just what about Austin makes it so weird?

Is it the range of museums and art installations? Is it a certain sort of fanaticism locals have for life? Is it the range of day trips available around the city? Is it the bats on Congress Avenue? All that live music? Or the barbecue, instead?

There’s no easy answer—but that doesn’t mean there isn’t one. As a former student of anthropology, I like to get in on the ground floor to learn more. And when it comes to expert opinions, there’s nothing like a passionate local.

Want to know what makes this city weird? I suggest taking a closer look at some of the coolest tours in Austin to hear what their knowledgeable, obsessive hosts have to say.

Coolest tours in Austin

Weird Austin City Tour

Want to gain a foundational understanding of what makes Austin so weird? Start here. This tour takes you around the city as passionate local experts discuss its culture, history, and leading musical and culinary traditions.

There’s also a live performance from a band during the tour, which takes you on a front-row journey of Austin’s unique identity.

Austin Small Group Morning Walk

Greet the day by dodging all those tourist traps. This is one of the most unique city tours I’ve ever seen offered—there’s no big selling point aside from exploring downtown Austin with two goals.

First, avoid tourist traps. Second, learn about the city’s lesser-known stories from a critically acclaimed storyteller. It sounds low-key, but reviewers have dubbed this tour ‘enthralling’ and ‘exceptional’.

Best of Austin Small-Group Driving Tour

Want to really spread your wings and learn more about the city? This driving tour looks like one of the most comprehensive ways to get to know the city while locking eyes with some of its most iconic landmarks and neighborhoods, along with a few hidden gems that locals adore.

Austin Walking Food Tour

Get out and about in one of Austin’s most historic districts—and sample some of its best eats along the way. This tour will introduce you to the very best in specialties like barbecue, along with lesser-known favorites like cannoli, breakfast tacos, and more.

4-Hour Austin Signature Brewery Tour

Great barbecue is only half the story in Austin. If you want to gain a greater understanding of the city’s weirdness, then you’ll need to sample its local beers from its top breweries.

This tour takes you to the city’s three most celebrated breweries and taprooms, ferrying you around Austin in a small group. Along with sampling a range of beers, guests are also treated to a small meal.

Guided Sunset Bat Kayak Tour

A bat kayak tour—that’s the kind of weirdness I figured would abound in Austin. At sunset every night, bats flood Congress Avenue Bridge.

But this sight has become a tourist hotspot, meaning many tour groups are too large for guests to really enjoy the experience. This option focuses on small groups so that everyone involved can see the bats and follow their group.

The Brunch Bus: Food Tour with a Live Band on Board

You can find plenty of live music bar crawls around Austin—and I’d recommend you join one or two or five. But none hold a candle to the weird allure of the Brunch Bus.

Just find a seat, jam out with the onboard band, get off when it’s time for some brunch, then do it all over again.

