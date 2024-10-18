Countdown of the Best Food Tours in Rome

Who doesn’t dream of eating themselves to death in Italy?

The country is renowned for its culinary delights. Each city offers a distinct twist on classics, from good old-fashioned steaks to saffron-infused risotto. Every cobblestone street seems to yield a new and delectable treat. Every small restaurant has its own Nona in charge of its kitchen.

My favorite Italian eats are swordfish in Sicily and caccio e pepe in Rome.

Though the latter takes second place to Rome’s infamous spaghetti carbonara, caccio e pepe is a local favorite for a reason. And it’s hardly the only dish in the city to be revered by chefs, eaters, and wanderers.

In fact, compared to other Italian cities, Rome’s emphasis on ‘cucina povera‘ has led to dozens of dishes built on humble and fresh ingredients. Caccio e pepe is a great example of this approach to cooking—but it’s far from the last.

If you’re heading to Rome, don’t leave your mealtime up to chance.

Aside from booking tables at well-known restaurants or wandering through food markets, I suggest you also seek out eats with the help of experts who offer tours. These tours are the best way to get in on the ground floor of Rome’s food scene… and also meet a few other travelers along the way.

If you’re looking to eat well in Italy’s capital, start with one of these food tours. I’ve collected the highest-rated food tours in Rome.

Best food tours in Rome

Campo de’ Fiori & Ghetto Street Food Guided Tour

GetYourGuide

Want to bundle in a bit of sightseeing with your food tour? This selection offers a great balance between sightseeing, sampling local favorites, and exploring one of Rome’s most bustling neighborhoods.

This tour offers a slower pace, which lets you fully soak up the city and your surroundings. That’s an important note, as some food tours pack in a lot of walking and tasting.

Sign up here

Guided City Food Tour by Vespa & Tastings

GetYourGuide

Assuming you’re comfortable on the back of a Vespa, this tour also delivers on all the wonders of sightseeing… along with the cold, hard reality of Roman driving culture.

That being said, the driver is a local with years of experience navigating the streets—and you’ll be able to explore more hidden gems thanks to the ride. For those looking to sample a large range of eats and get a bit of speed while they do, go with the Vespa tour.

Sign up here

Guided Food Tour with Food & Drink Tastings

GetYourGuide

It’s not all about the food. After all, Italy is home to delicious drinks like Sangiovese, Aperol spritz, limoncello, and more.

As a bit of a drinker myself (booze is cultural, let me live), I’m always on the hunt for a food tour that focuses on drinks, too. This tour is a bit larger than others, making it ideal for travelers who want to socialize and make friends along the way.

Sign up here

Food Tour with Market Visit

GetYourGuide

Rome’s food markets should be high on your list of things to do. These markets represent the old guard of cooking and is where the freshest ingredients are exchanged daily.

You’ll see restauranteurs, chefs, and Nonas alike wandering and haggling as you wander through Rome’s largest food market on this tour. Along the way, you’ll sample a shocking 25 unique dishes and bites.

Sign up here

Trastevere Guided Food and Wine Tour

GetYourGuide

The magic of this food tour is its range of eats, similar to the food market tour above. The neighborhood walking tour covers the most popular restaurants in the Trastevere district, which sees guests sample over 20 dishes.

Sign up here

Tipsy Food Crawl Walking Tour with Dinner

You guessed it—the core of this food tour is soaked in limoncello. Again, I’d like to point out that Italy’s reign as the greatest culinary nation in the world also extends to its drink lists.

This tour lets you sample some of its most famous wines, along with more modern hits like limoncello spritzes.

Sign up here



