Water Worlds: US Cities that Use Ferries as Public Transportation

Who cares about an Uber when you can take a ferry to get around?

As cities become more congested, new solutions are emerging, from car-free districts to expanded public transport. You might have seen headlines covering Swiss workers who choose to get home by floating down a river.

While ferries aren’t nearly as cool as floating down a pristine river, they’re pretty close.

Especially for city slickers.

If you’re heading to these US cities anytime soon, consider tacking on ferry transportation to your itinerary. They’re more exciting than a taxi, smoother than a bus, and way more calming than a metro or train.

New York City

For decades, the Staten Island Ferry has serviced New York City.

As the oft-forgotten borough, the Staten Island Ferry has been a lifeline for locals. (And it’s also a bit of a cultural icon, having been shouted out in series like Sex and the City, amongst others.)

But New York City’s transport authority rolled out a brand-new plan over the last few years, sometimes known as the Waterway program. The city’s ferries now connect all five boroughs.

I have family in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn who regularly take them, as they’re faster than the metro and way more relaxing than a car trip.

If you want to use NYC’s Waterway ferries, simply use Google Maps or another top-tier app. It now incorporates the city’s ferries into its routes. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to buy tickets before boarding.

Bay Area

The Bay Area’s ferries aren’t quite as integrated as New York City’s, even if they’ve been around in some form or another for around 150 years.

The Golden Gate Ferry is the most well-known, offering routes between San Francisco and nearby points in Marin County and beyond.

There’s also the San Francisco Bay Ferry, which provides routes all around the San Francisco Bay. Some of its routes only run on weekdays, along with certain seasonal routes.

As with NYC’s ferries, San Francisco’s also offer some food and drink options for passengers.

Outer Banks

This popular vacation spot offers vehicular ferries and passenger ferries.

Both make it easy to hop around the various coastal islands and destinations with routes between Hatteras and Ocracoke.

I suggest looking into both ferries if you’re heading to a coastal resort or rental in North Carolina. Not only do they help transport you from Point A to Point B, but they can also be used to reach unique activities, like bird-watching, parasailing, surfing, and more.

New Orleans

San Francisco has been using ferries for well over a century—but New Orleans has the longest-running pedestrian option in the US.

The Canal Street Ferry has been safely transporting locals from Canal Street all the way to the Algiers Point neighborhood across the city… since 1827.

I don’t often see the Canal Street Ferry covered in relation to transportation in NOLA. That might be because of its catchier streetcar offerings. But the ferry is hugely popular for locals, and it’s been a staple for tourists in the know, as it offers an incredible view of the skyline and downtown New Orleans.