8 Best Cruise Lines According To Our Readers

These cruise lines have been recognized for their exceptional service, luxurious amenities, unforgettable experiences, and unparalleled customer satisfaction. So, without further ado, let’s embark on a journey to discover the best cruise lines, as chosen by our readers.

1. Royal Caribbean International (Winner)

Royal Caribbean International takes the top spot on our list and it’s no surprise why. With their innovative ships, thrilling onboard activities like rock climbing and surfing, Broadway-style entertainment, and world-class dining options, Royal Caribbean offers an unforgettable experience for all travelers. From Caribbean adventures to Mediterranean voyages, their itineraries cater to diverse interests, ensuring a truly remarkable cruise experience.

Viking Jupiter in Gdansk, Poland Photo credit: Patryk Kosmider / Shutterstock.com

2. Viking Cruises

Last year’s winner gets knocked down to #2. Renowned for its elegant ships and immersive cultural experiences, Viking Cruises takes cruising to a whole new level. Offering destination-focused itineraries and smaller vessels that can navigate through picturesque rivers and stunning coastlines, Viking Cruises provides a more intimate and enriching journey. Impeccable service, enriching onboard lectures, and exquisite regional cuisine make each voyage with Viking a true exploration of culture and history.

Taking a cruise with Viking? Here are 11 Viking Cruise Line Secrets No One Tells You and 5 Important Things To Do To Prepare For Your Viking Cruise.

3. Holland America Line

Coming in third place, Holland America Line combines timeless elegance with modern amenities, appealing to discerning travelers seeking refined experiences. With a fleet of mid-sized ships, Holland America Line provides an intimate atmosphere and personalized service. From Alaska’s breathtaking glaciers to Europe’s captivating ports, their carefully curated itineraries offer a mix of iconic destinations and hidden gems. Culinary delights, engaging enrichment programs, and an array of entertainment options further elevate the onboard experience.

The Crown Princess cruise ship in Aruba Photo credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

4. Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has been enchanting passengers for decades with its dedication to exceptional service and a diverse range of itineraries. Known for luxurious ships, Princess Cruises offers a plethora of onboard activities, including world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and rejuvenating spa experiences. Whether you’re sailing through the stunning fjords of Norway or exploring the tropical paradise of the South Pacific, Princess Cruises ensures a seamless vacation filled with unforgettable moments.

5. Celebrity Cruises

For those seeking a sophisticated and upscale cruising experience, Celebrity Cruises is a perfect choice. Combining modern luxury, stylish design, and exceptional service, their ships redefine elegance on the high seas. For foodies, Celebrity Cruises offers a variety of specialty dining options and culinary-centric onboard activities, including cooking classes and wine tastings. From the stunning beaches of the Caribbean to the iconic landmarks of Europe, itineraries cater to both relaxation and exploration.

Mickey and Minnie in front of the Disney Wish Photo credit: Disney Cruise Line News

6. Disney Cruise Line

A favorite among families, Disney Cruise Line ensures a magical and unforgettable vacation for both children and adults alike. Combining Disney’s signature entertainment, character meet-and-greets, and Broadway-style shows with world-class dining and exciting deck parties, Disney Cruise Line creates an immersive experience that transports guests into a fairy-tale world. From the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, their itineraries offer enchanting destinations and exceptional service that keeps families coming back for more.

7. Norwegian Cruise Line

Synonymous with freedom and flexibility, Norwegian Cruise Line offers a Freestyle Cruising experience that allows passengers to create their own perfect vacation. With a wide range of dining options, exciting entertainment choices, and a multitude of onboard activities, Norwegian Cruise Line ensures that every guest can tailor their experience to suit their preferences. Whether you’re looking for a thrilling adventure on the water slides or a peaceful retreat at the spa, Norwegian Cruise Line has it all. Their diverse itineraries, which span from the Caribbean to Europe and beyond, provide ample opportunities for exploration and discovery.

The Carnival Freedom in Cozumel, Mexico Photo credit: Timothy L Barnes / Shutterstock.com

8. Carnival Cruise Line

Its lively and fun-filled atmosphere makes Carnival Cruise Line a top choice for those seeking a vibrant and energetic cruise experience. Carnival offers an array of exciting onboard activities, from water parks and thrilling waterslides to high-energy shows and lively nightclubs. Dining options cater to every taste and preference, ensuring a delightful culinary journey. Carnival Cruise Line’s itineraries cover a wide range of destinations, including the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Bahamas, promising sun-soaked adventures and unforgettable memories for all.

Our readers have spoken, and these eight cruise lines have emerged as the top choices in the industry. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, cultural immersion, or family fun, these cruise lines have proven their excellence in providing exceptional experiences. With their diverse itineraries, luxurious amenities, attentive service, and commitment to guest satisfaction, these cruise lines offer the perfect getaway for travelers of all ages and interests. Embark on a journey with any of these cruise lines and prepare to create memories that will last a lifetime. Bon voyage!

