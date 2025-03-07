Exhibit C: Wondery is Launching a True Crime Cruise for 2026

If you’ve ever explored the varied world of cruise liners and themed packages, you probably already know that there’s a niche for just about everyone.

Want to cruise in the nude? You’ve got options. What about adults-only adventures across the sea? They set sail from dozens of ports. And what about hardcore fans of cats? Like I said, there’s a cruise for just about every interest.

Over the last four years, those themed cruises have taken an unexpected turn with the launch of true crime-themed programs.

Crime Cruise has been on my radar for a few years. Starting in 2021, Crime Cruise led the charge in crafting true crime-led cruise programs. Organizers brought on big names like Chris Hansen and Nate Eaton, put together meet-and-greets, and specialized true crime experiences.

But my ears perked up a few months ago. As a true crime fan, I tune in weekly to four shows—and some of my favorite true crime podcasters have been shouting out a new cruise program: Wondery’s Exhibit C True Crime Cruise.

With the power of Amazon lifting its sails, this novel new true crime cruise project is set to disembark from Miami in January 2026. Here’s what you need to know.

[For fans of Crime Cruise—I don’t see an announcement for a 2025 cruise but stay tuned. The 2024 Crime Cruise wrapped in November, so announcements may be pending for this year’s plans.]

A quick intro to true crime

If you’re new to the true crime zeitgeist, let me lay out the basics.

True crime ‘entertainment’ focuses on researching and exploring a range of true crime cases. Some listeners are interested in the legal process; some like to explore the psychology of crime; some focus on historical cases only; some stick to criminal forensics.

The gamut of interests is huge—and just like dark tourism, interest in true crime does not mean someone is a criminal. It also doesn’t mean they have a stomach for gnarly details.

So, if you’ve ever found yourself mildly interested in the trajectory of a popular criminal case that you’re seeing in the news, you get the hype.

Let me reiterate: for the vast majority of true crime fans, the intrigue lies in putting together the clues to make a legally sound case, not delving into the scary details of crime.

Inside the Exhibit C Cruise

The most popular media for true crime is podcasting and documentary films. What makes me interested in True Crime Cruise is its ties to Wondery.

Wondery is a legacy podcasting company that was bought out by Amazon and is behind some of the most popular true crime podcasts in the industry.

For fans of cruises and true crime, that means you can expect a well-oiled experience with some of the top names in the genre. That includes both entertainers (podcasters) and experts (investigators, detectives, genealogists, etc.).

As far as I know, Amazon hasn’t dipped a toe into the realm of cruise itineraries before, either, which makes me think the production quality of the events will be solid.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we know about the cruise:

Scheduled for January 26-30

Route runs from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas

It takes place on the Norwegian Joy

True crime fanfare includes photo ops, discussions, panels, Q&As, interactive workshops, presentations, and plenty more

True crime on the Exhibit C Cruise

Along with the opportunity to see true crime entertainers and experts explore well-known cases and topics live, the goal of Wondery Exhibit C: True Crime Cruise is to give fans a place to interact.

Even if discussing real-life cases doesn’t appeal to you, there are other activities geared toward fans.

I’m talking about self-defense classes, silent discos, immersive jury games, trivia, murder mysteries, and even a bar crawl. That being said, I’d be lining up to meet some of the biggest names in true crime.

Here’s a look at the talent on Wondery Exhibit C: True Crime Cruise:

John Walsh and Callahan Walsh, Hosts of America’s Most Wanted

Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire, Redhanded Podcast

Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi, Scamfluencers Podcast

Aaron Habel and Justin Evans, Generation Why Podcast

Carl Miller, Kill List Podcast

Tracy Pattin, Hollywood & Crime Podcast

What if you’re only casually interested in true crime—should you consider booking a ticket?

Though the focus is on true crime, you can expect all the same relaxing amenities of a standard Caribbean cruise, from sun-drenched pool decks to full-service spas.

Additionally, you can join the fun at your own pace thanks to Exhibit C’s tiered packages and experiences. Even if you’re only a casual fan, I think Wondery’s first cruise project is a solid pick.