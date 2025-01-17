The Ins & Outs of Living on Cruises Full-Time

Once upon a time, I visited London and stayed in one of its largest, coolest hostels. (Hi, Clink261!)

I made friends at the local pub, went on too many Jack the Ripper tours, and got lost in a few crooked old bookshops. I also chatted it up with other hostel-goers, trading stories and tips.

During one chat, I realized not all guests were staying for a short period. In fact, I met multiple Londoners who had decided to save on rent by living full-time at the hostel.

They had all of their belongings stored in a small locker in a shared room with at least twenty strangers. Day in, day out. That was my first glimpse at alternative lifestyles related to lodging—one that piqued my curiosity.

While chatting about the full-time hostel life, someone at the hostel mentioned that it couldn’t be that much different than living full-time on a cruise ship. They had an aunt who had lived exclusively on commercial cruise ships… as a formal retirement plan, nonetheless.

Turns out, living full-time on cruises isn’t just a creative and thrilling approach to retirement. It’s a fully-fledged lifestyle for thousands around the world.

FAQs: Living full-time on cruise ships

Do travelers usually own homes/apartments, too?

First and foremost, living full-time on a cruise looks different for every person.

Some people live full-time on cruise ships designed for long-term residency (more on this below.)

For others, full-time cruising means stringing together itineraries from different cruise companies, and then jumping on and off ships according to their interests.

In both cases, full-timers might still own property in the US. From condos to large homes with plenty of land, these properties run the gamut. That being said, living full-time on cruises isn’t exactly a budget lifestyle, so some might make the decision to sell their assets to fund their life at sea.

Are there specific options designed for full-timers?

Today, there are cruises designed for long-term living—and specifically for retirees who might need extra care. But this is a relatively new concept in travel, retirement, and alternative living.

In the early 2000s, the concept began to take shape. The World by Residences at Sea first set sail in 2002 and is still one of the top choices for upscale, residential cruises.

Since then, full-time cruises have popped up from mainstream companies. Some ships sell apartments and condos for full-timers, specifically.

For example, MV Narrative from Storyline Cruises and MS Utopia from Utopia Residences will set sail this year. The MV Narrative offers one-to-four-bedroom condos that guests can buy outright or rent for up to 24 years. Uniquely, the company also focuses on sustainability.

Aside from long-term cruises designed for full-time living, you can also find world cruises that explore the globe for months on end. They’re a popular choice for full-timers—and they’re diversifying all the time.

In fact, MSC Cruises will launch a World Cruise in 2027 that runs for 121 nights.

What’s the lifestyle like—and who usually ends up living full-time on cruises?

Once again, every full-timer has their own outlook and motivation.

Many are retirees who want a more dynamic way to spend their golden years. But as digital nomadism becomes more prominent, there’s also a younger demographic that’s setting sail for the foreseeable future.

If you’ve been on cruises before, you know that every vessel and company specializes in a different type of experience.

That means the lifestyle that cruisers enjoy is pretty diverse—and they can avoid feeling stagnant simply by hopping onto a different cruise when the time is right.

Generally speaking, full-timers have access to plenty of entertainment, along with opportunities to relax. From outdoor pools on massive decks to nightly live performances, there’s rarely a dull moment.

But the cherry on top is the ability to explore new places. Every cruise docks in a different port, meaning those who cruise all year round have plenty of opportunity to continue exploring the world.

Is it cost-effective?

Generally speaking, living full-time on cruises isn’t a way to save money like living full-time at a hostel like Clink261.

Living full-time on mainstream cruises like Carnival and Royal Caribbean will still cost upwards of a million dollars over ten years—without any assets appreciating in value.

The deal is a little bit better on certain residential cruises. While luxury residential cruises like Somnio will cost upwards of $11 million over a ten-year period, more affordable leases like those from Victoria Majestic might only cost $600,000 over ten years.

Still, it’s a pricey, complex game to play—even for retirees with ample savings.

