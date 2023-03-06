This Tiny House Experience Promises Scandinavian Vibes — No Passport Required

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

Have you seen or heard of Mirrorcube? It’s a trendy Swedish glamping structure that’s been getting media attention for years, and, yes, I’ve wanted to go since I first read about it. So when I started seeing ads for Getaway’s tiny-house “outposts,” I had to do a doubletake. Were these minimalist Mirrorcube-esque cabins somewhere in Scandinavia? Or somewhere within driving distance of home?

Meet Getaway: Tiny House Rentals, Simplified

Getaway is a newish U.S. company (founded in 2015) that boasts “collections of tiny cabins in rustic locations within a two-hour drive of major cities.” My family was invited to stay at one of Getaway’s newest outposts, Getaway St. Francois, which is conveniently less than 2 hours from our home in the St. Louis suburbs.

Getaway has outposts all over the country, which you can see on their interactive map. They recently confirmed the upcoming opening of: Getaway The Thumb outside of Detroit

Getaway Hocking Hills outside of Columbus

Getaway Alum Spring, their second location outside of Washington, D.C.

Note that Getaway St. Francois is not in Missouri’s St. Francois State Park. Because they’re somewhat near to one another and have the same name, this confused me at first. I thought Getaway was operating its outpost as a vendor in the park. Not so. They are 15 miles, a ~20-minute drive, apart, meaning you will not be walking out of your cabin to any of the state park trails or other attractions.

The exterior of the tiny home and the landscape surrounding it Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

A Welcome Airbnb Alternative

All Getaway bookings are through their site, and options are streamlined. Pick your outpost and you have your choice of two tiny house layouts: one queen bed or two queen bunk beds.

All the other amenities are the same across cabins and outposts, which means no poring over options. Knowing staff are on-site and that all cabins are subject to the same housekeeping and maintenance routines is also a welcome alternative to the realities of opting for a private vacation rental.

Once you’ve booked, you’ll get emails leading up to your stay and text support for the duration of your reservation, from morning of to a check-out reminder.

Comforting and luxurious bedding inside the tiny home Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

150 Square Feet Of Glamping Perfection

Getaway offers a minimalist experience. The most iconic feature in their tiny house cabins is the big window, typically overlooking a sprawling wooded expanse. This feature is best enjoyed in the single queen bed units, where there’s no loft to obstruct the view.

During our stay, which involved: spotty cell service (we were glad to disconnect but didn’t put our phones in the provided lockbox as we couldn’t resist taking photos of our 18-month-old enjoying the grounds and cabin)

simple charcuterie for dinner on Night 1 and hot dogs over the grill Night 2

a nature walk on Getaway’s marked trail

lots of reading, journaling, and snuggling up, both in the bed and by the fire

these are the other things I liked best…

Pressure Relief Mattresses & Luxurious Bedding

I was blown away by how comfortable the bed and bedding were in our cabin. It was essentially the most comfortable sleeping situation I’ve experienced away from home ever.

Getaway partners with Zinus to supply Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress beds to all of its outposts, and they’re topped with crisp white Down Etc comforters. There were also so many pillows and more than enough extra blankets to keep us cozy during our winter stay.

Hot Shower In A Private Bathroom I love a hot shower, and during a Getaway stay, you can have one without leaving your tiny house. The cabins have running water in the kitchen and bathroom, which has a toilet and shower. Also note that There is only one sink (in the kitchen), so you’ll wind up washing hands and brushing teeth there. You do not need to let the water run for long to get hot — unfortunately, I let a lot of my hot water from the cabin’s very small tank run down the drain while I “gave it time to warm up,” when it was, in fact, steaming hot from the time I turned it on and then chilly by the end of my not-that-long shower. There are no wall-mounted mirrors in the cabin. We found a tiny plastic one hanging in a cupboard, but it’s best to leave your makeup at home.

Almost Perfect Kitchen

The super cute tiny house kitchen includes what Getaway describes as “basic kitchen wares.” I especially loved the enamel tabelware.

We found all the utensils we needed and used the pots, pans, and kettle on the two-burner electric stove. Note that there is a small fridge but no microwave, toaster, or oven.

Plan Ahead For Coffee

I was disappointed that there wasn’t a French press or other simple coffeemaking option in the cabin. I brought ground coffee in hopes of making a straightforward cup of joe. Instead, I found what felt like an overly complicated single-serve pour-over packet in the Getaway Provisions basket, which I would have had to pay for (a la hotel minibar).

Pro Tip: If you’re not into pour-over and don’t want to pay extra, pack a simple, single-serve coffee option. Four Sigmatic instant packets are my current favorite. Fellow staffers also suggested steep coffee options from Grounds & Hounds and Nostalgia Coffee Roasters as good alternatives.

Consider Bottled Water

Our family doesn’t buy bottled water, so we didn’t have any with us when we arrived at our outpost. It wasn’t clear whether we were intended to drink water from the kitchen sink, but there wasn’t any bottled water or a water dispenser, so we went for it.

Fire Pit Perfection

Getaway keeps it simple with four Adirondack chairs, a picnic table, and a firepit outside each tiny house. There’s also a box with local firewood for purchase. We brought our own and built a beautiful fire using one of my favorite products: Pull Start Fire.

After some fireside journaling while baby napped, we grilled hot dogs for dinner then enjoyed s’mores before sitting in our Adirondack chairs looking off into the darkness. We’d planned our trip around the new moon so we could see the stars, but cloud cover prevented that. Instead, we heard a couple of owls hooting through the night — the highlight of the trip for baby.

Note that the quiet is best enjoyed outdoors as the cabins’ heating and cooling units can get quite noisy, and they need to run often to keep the units warm in the winter.

The author’s daughter exploring the outdoors with her father Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

Is Getaway Kid-Friendly?

While our toddler enjoyed our Getaway stay, the cabins and grounds are clearly designed with adult guests in mind. We opted for a two-bed cabin thinking we might need the extra mattress space, and I wished we’d gotten a one-bed unit because we definitely would’ve had better views from inside.

Outside, there aren’t any play areas, and the individual lots are essentially outcroppings that have significant dropoffs into the surrounding woodland (this is part of how Getaway ensures all the cabins have gorgeous nature views). Because of this, we had to be holding or within an arm’s reach of our little one any time we were all outside the cabin.