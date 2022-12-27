15 Most Popular International Vacation Rentals (2022)

$184.23/avg nightly

Believe it or not, affordable oceanside villas are to be found not only on the mainland but also on the southern Atlantic island of Madeira. This villa in the village of Jardim Do Mar is one such gem.

The coastlines of Madeira are even more dramatic than those of the Algarve, as a quick glance out the windows of this villa proves. The views are shared equally across all rooms. A pebble beach sits below the house. Guests can walk to the nearby village, but the villa sits directly on the cliff’s edge and therefore stays quite quiet.