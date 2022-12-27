15 Most Popular International Vacation Rentals (2022)

- Private Home Between Two Volcanoes
- Secluded Villa In Manuel Antonio
- Luxury Penthouse
- Bergerac Apartment
- Sosóre Holiday Home
- Fabulous House In Capri
- BSL Boutique Suite
- Penthouse Le Terrazze
- Villa Tantafera
- Atlantic Villa In Magoito-Sintra
- Villa At Jardim Do Mar
- Medano Beach Condo
- Playa Del Amor Retreat
- Emerald Estate
- The Grand View
International travel resumed with a force in 2022, but the trends showed many of our readers preferred staying in a private vacation home over a large hotel. The European countries, including France, Italy, and Portugal, were hugely popular destinations, but tropical places like Costa Rica, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos also topped the list. Here are the 15 most loved vacation homes in 2022 to inspire your 2023 bucket list trip planning.
Costa Rica
Guanacaste
Private Home Between Two VolcanoesRent Now$199/avg nightly
This home a mile up from idyllic Lake Arenal offers spectacular views and good access to three of Costa Rica’s spectacular attractions: Tenorio Volcano National Park 10 miles to the west, Arenal Volcano to the east, and the lake itself, the country’s largest. Every water activity you could imagine is possible on the lake. With an abundance of comfortable rooms, the home is great for parties of any size. Breakfasts are provided by a professional chef.
Puntarenas
Secluded Villa In Manuel AntonioRent Now$355/avg nightly
A great option in Manuel Antonio, this incredible villa is a portal not only to another world but also another way of living. Opened in 2022, the building has beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean a few hundred feet away. The national park surrounds the town and can be accessed if you go a half-mile in any direction (well, unless you go out to sea). The home has a beautiful deck with a small swimming pool and incredible sunset views, which can also be seen from the floor-to-ceiling windows of the common room and both bedrooms. The kitchen is beautiful and can only be properly accounted for in photos, so we won’t waste any more time with words.
France
Paris
Luxury PenthouseRent Now$423/avg nightly
Even with nearly 200 reviews on Vrbo, this vacation rental still has a five-star rating. Featuring stunning Eiffel Tower views, this 645-square-foot penthouse is conveniently located in a non-touristy neighborhood near major sites, shops, cafés, restaurants, and transportation.
Luxury amenities include a private car service upon arrival (for guests staying seven nights or more), a fully stocked bar, coffee and tea, sweets, and central A/C.
Bergerac ApartmentRent Now$1,157/avg nightly
Offering amazing unobstructed views of the Eiffel Tower, this elegant apartment actually has been featured in magazines. Pour a glass of wine and watch the sun go down as the tower becomes illuminated. Decorated in classic French-style interior design, this three-bedroom apartment can accommodate up to four adults and two children. Its ideal Left Bank location gives guests easy access to the best of Paris. Plus, there’s air conditioning!
Italy
Amalfi Coast
Sosóre Holiday HomeRent Now$221.08/avg nightly
This wonderful home promises easy access to Praiano, situated between the region’s two biggest towns, Positano and Amalfi. The balcony overlooks the timeless beauty of the Mediterranean and offers an unobstructed view of the town’s medieval fortification. The apartment is divided into two floors, each with a bedroom. Among other nearby delights, the seaside cuisine of Il Pirata Ristorante and beach club is just about a hundred (stair) steps down. Fine food and ocean spray make the climb well worth it.
Fabulous House In CapriRent Now$631.65/avg nightly
While Capri isn’t technically on the Amalfi Coast, no visit to the region is complete without a trip to this storied island. It is absolutely possible to experience the island by way of a day trip, but once you’re there, you’ll surely want to stay. Why not choose this house?
Amenities include a fine kitchen, outdoor cooking space, and a spacious terrace complete with a jacuzzi. It is only about halfway up the mountainous island’s slope, making it easier to access than many other options.
Florence
BSL Boutique SuiteRent Now$368.46/avg nightly
Steps from the Duomo, this luxurious two-bedroom apartment offers stunning 360-degree views from its terrace that overlooks the historic city center. Relax, sunbathe, read a book, or count the stars from the large lounge bed on the terrace while looking at the Duomo. The hosts can also organize airport transfers, a private chef, private tours of Florence and Tuscany, and restaurant reservations for guests.
Penthouse Le TerrazzeRent Now$340.04/avg nightly
This spacious three-bedroom apartment is very close to the Piazza Duomo and boasts three beautiful private terraces that look out onto the Duomo. The bus stop is just steps away and everything else you need can be found nearby, including the train station, museums, markets, plenty of restaurants, and more.
Villa TantaferaRent Now$960.10/avg nightly
On a hill overlooking Florence sits Villa Tantafera, a residence whose charms stem from its origins in the 15th century. The estate consists of 5 acres of terraced gardens dotted with fountains, centuries-old olive trees, and beautiful lemon trees. The home boasts high ceilings and a delightful mix of contemporary and classic design (the kitchen is built to modern tastes while the living areas and bedrooms trend toward the rustic glamor Tuscany is famous for). The home has seven bedrooms, five of which have king or queen beds (the remaining pair are smaller and more suitable for younger guests).
Portugal
Sintra
Atlantic Villa In Magoito-SintraRent Now$163.17/avg nightly
If you dream of a home with endless ocean views where you can both walk to the beach and explore Portugal’s vibrant capital, wake up and check out this charming villa. In a quiet area near enough to must-see attractions like Sintra (look at a photo for one second and you’ll want to visit) and central Lisbon, it really is an ideal and crowd-free location. But once you discover the endearing qualities of this rental that any family would envy, you’ll realize it’s more than just lodging in a great spot. Any couple will cherish time on the lawn looking out to sea before returning to the cozy queen bedroom. If you’re booking for more than two, there’s also a room with a pair of twin beds and a futon in the living room.
Calheta
Villa At Jardim Do MarRent Now$184.23/avg nightly
Believe it or not, affordable oceanside villas are to be found not only on the mainland but also on the southern Atlantic island of Madeira. This villa in the village of Jardim Do Mar is one such gem.
The coastlines of Madeira are even more dramatic than those of the Algarve, as a quick glance out the windows of this villa proves. The views are shared equally across all rooms. A pebble beach sits below the house. Guests can walk to the nearby village, but the villa sits directly on the cliff’s edge and therefore stays quite quiet.
Mexico
Cabo San Lucas
Medano Beach CondoRent Now$240/avg nightly
Lodged in the heart of the marina, this beautifully appointed condo is full of amenities and conveniently located near Cabo’s best. The Medano Beach Condo is a 5-minute walk to the popular Medano Beach and has been recently remodeled with contemporary finishes and furnishings.
Designed with a lovely mix of gray colors and wooden accents, the sleek kitchen is perfect for trying your hand at authentic tacos before heading to the comfortable sofa to share your favorite memories made during your day in Cabo. After exploring downtown, soak under the stars in the hot tub on the private rooftop deck. Upgraded linens in both of the simple, modern bedrooms supplement a good night’s sleep after your private rooftop siesta.
Playa Del Amor RetreatRent Now$404/avg nightly
The Playa Del Amor Retreat, a picture-perfect beachfront vacation rental with a private pool, is tucked away in a gated community and has absolutely incredible views of the ocean and its own private beach.
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is immaculately designed, from indoor-outdoor dining options and an expansive floor plan to traditional light fixtures and furnishings with beautiful wood details. The fully equipped kitchen’s detailed wood cabinets, combined with the Spanish Colonial backsplash, redefine Colonial charm. Revel at the pristine private pool on the airy patio while you dine alfresco, or take your meal to the sky on the rooftop patio overlooking the ocean. The secluded, private community beach is perfect for lounging under swaying palms to the sounds of the Pacific.
Turks And Caicos
Bottle Creek
Emerald EstateRent Now$480/avg nightly
This romantic tropical hideaway, known as Emerald Estate, is the perfect secluded spot for your escape! It will allow you to enjoy the best of what North Caicos has to offer, including spectacular views, white powdery sand beaches, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy kayaking, snorkeling, fishing, and sightseeing. Newly constructed and full of modern amenities, this two-story house comes with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a washer and dryer, and central air-conditioning. Relax in the master bedroom (equipped with a king-size bed) that adjoins the master bathroom. Step out onto the patio and take in the breathtaking views. This is a must-see!
Grace Bay
The Grand ViewRent Now$1,412/avg nightly
Come experience island living at its finest! The Grand View on Grace Bay is a two-story corner penthouse, truly a beachfront oasis. On the lower level of this 2,300-square-foot, recently renovated suite is an open living and dining area that features vaulted ceilings and 180-degree ocean views through the oversized sliding glass doors. The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, wood cabinetry, and built-in appliances for your convenience. Building amenities include a designer swimming pool, hot tub, and on-site gym, and it is within walking distance of gourmet restaurants, a supermarket, and more. This Vrbo rental is gorgeous!
To continue browsing top international vacation homes, check out: