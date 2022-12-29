19 Most Popular Mountain Vacation Rentals In The U.S. (2022)

- Olympic Valley Chalet
Picture this: You’re sipping coffee in front of a warm fireplace as you gaze out floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the surrounding snow-covered mountain caps. It is the perfect whimsical setting to disconnect from daily life and reconnect with nature. Whether to hike in the summertime or ski the slopes in the winter, our readers flocked to the mountains this year. From the Sierra Nevadas in California to the Rockies in Colorado, the Great Smokies in Tennessee, and the Poconos in Pennsylvania, here are the 19 most popular vacation homes in the mountains from 2022.
California
Lake Tahoe
Olympic Valley ChaletRent Now$650/avg nightly
This gorgeous three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath vacation rental is located in the west end of Squaw Valley. This chalet is about a minute’s drive from the lifts as well as The Village at Squaw Valley, which offers several shops and restaurants, including a wine bar, sushi bar, bistro, pizza, and fine dining.
It is outfitted with high-end appliances and furnishings, with luxury touches like heated bathroom floors. Cozy up for a movie night or catch a game in the media room, which features a gigantic TV and comfy couch. The living area flooring is made from barn wood and the reclaimed wood on the ceilings came from a 1908 Bay Area naval base. Other special touches include high-end appliances and a gas fireplace.
Colorado
Breckenridge
Romantic Rustic CabinRent Now$499/avg nightly
For a rustic Breckenridge vacation, this secluded cabin is outfitted with taxidermy mounts you might expect to see in a mountain lodge. Take in views of the Peak 8 ski slopes from the hot tub. Just a short, scenic 3-mile drive from downtown Breckenridge, this cabin is perfect for those who are seeking privacy amongst nature.
Award-Winning Highland HomeRent Now$1,400/avg nightly
You’re looking at the 2019 People’s Choice Award in the Summit County Parade of Homes. Just a mile north of Breckenridge, this modern, luxurious house boasts views of the Tenmile Range, including Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8. Take these views in by the firepit in the covered outdoor space on its wraparound deck.
Colorado Springs
Parkside Chalet (Dog-Friendly)Rent Now$188/avg nightly
This beautiful bargain rental is in East Colorado Springs, adjacent to Palmer Park, offering the best trails right out the back door. It includes all the comforts of home and allows you to bring your pooch to enjoy the mountain adventures with you!
Estes Park
Mulligan’s LodgeRent Now$375/avg nightly
Overlooking the Big Thompson River, this three-bedroom vacation rental offers views of Prospect Mountain. It is a short walk to Estes Park and an easy mile-and-a-half drive to the Beaver Meadows entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park. Bonus for summer visitors: This house has air conditioning — a rarity in this alpine region!
Elk CornerRent Now$750/avg nightly
Cozy up by the stone fireplace in the courtyard of this vacation rental and take in mountain views. Or you can gather around the fire pit or relax in the hot tub. Conveniently located just a mile and a half from downtown Estes Park and a few miles from Rocky Mountain National Park, this home is located on a dead-end street with minimal traffic.
Frisco
Casa De MontagneRent Now$830/avg nightly
Who says you can’t have it all? This beautiful log home is within walking distance of Historic Main Street and is just a short drive or shuttle ride to world-class ski resorts. With four bedrooms, three baths, a hot tub, a spacious yard, and beautiful views, you’re going to be glad you came across Casa de Montagne. Additional amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, gas fireplace, seating for eight at the dining table, and spots for four more at the breakfast bar. Step outside and take a dip in the private hot tub or cook on the large deck’s gas grill!
Montana
Big Sky
Condo With Spectacular Views And A Hot TubRent Now$276/avg nightly
This two-bedroom rental offers a spectacular view of Big Sky Resort’s Lone Peak from the master bedroom, living room, and outdoor deck. That view, the in-unit hot tub, the fireplace, and more make this a great option for your family vacation to Big Sky Mountain Village.
Head down to the indoor heated garage, and within seconds, you can hop on the free shuttle that takes you to the entrance of Big Sky Resort in minutes!
Rustic Timbers Mountain RetreatRent Now$1,550/avg nightly
Sometimes travelers are looking for cozy; sometimes they’re looking for the Rustic Timbers Mountain Retreat. This spacious beauty is located near Moonlight Lodge in the Alpine Meadows area. Want hiking or skiing right out your front door? Big Sky and Moonlight Basin have over 5,500 skiable acres, 250 runs, and 24 lifts — right outside your back door. If it’s winter, you’re skiing. If it’s summer, you’re hiking.
This luxurious home is your ski-in / ski-out or summer escape! Ready to relax? Have a soak in the eight-person hot tub with gorgeous views of Beehive Basin. This home has so much to offer — don’t hesitate!
North Carolina
Blue Ridge Mountains
Bear PawzRent Now$385/avg nightly
From the inside out, Bear Pawz has triple-checked every box for the most spectacular mountain vacation. This exquisite vacation home is easily accessible with only three stairs up to the covered front porch. Rich wood ceilings pair beautifully with the floor-to-ceiling Native Stone fireplace, and the leather furnishings are perfectly placed to cozy up to the fire while gazing at layers of mountains.
Cook a delightful dinner in the gourmet chef’s kitchen, then stroll out to the spacious deck and sit in the rocking chairs to see the sunset and stars like you never have before. After an action-packed day of sightseeing in Bryson City, there is a lovely fire pit and sparkling hot tub where you can unwind to the sounds of nature.
Pie In The SkyRent Now$300/avg nightly
Calling those who are looking for a luxurious, modern getaway: Pie in the Sky is the luxury cabin for you! This cabin seamlessly blends nature and modern amenities with its smart-home technology, boho-chic design, and never-ending mountain views. There are two outdoor decks — one for dining, one for lounging — so you never have to peel your eyes away from nature’s beauty.
If mother nature has other plans, the large windows are perfect for observing the range from the comfort of the indoors. Best of all, though, is the unbeatable location! Pie in the Sky keeps you close to all of the best attractions, including Banner Elk Winery, Grandfather Mountain, and Sugar Creek Gem Mine.
Pennsylvania
The Poconos
Pocono Pines HouseRent Now$256/avg nightly
Located in the private community of Lake Naomi Club, this vacation home can be found by Lake Naomi in Pocono Pines. Two natural lakes with beaches are within walking distance. Purchase a temporary pass to take advantage of club amenities such as the indoor pool and gym.
Camelback Ski Resort and Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari Indoor Waterpark, Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pocono Raceway, and Timber Trails Golf Course are all within 10 miles.
Stroud Township ChaletRent Now $277
This four-bedroom, two-bath chalet is in the same community as the listing above and has the same hosts as well. Highlights include the wood-burning fireplace, ping pong and pool tables, and a sunroom that leads to a deck with a gas grill.
Tennessee
Gatlinburg
Moonshine Mountain LodgeRent Now $802
Perched on the mountainside just above downtown Gatlinburg, this four-bedroom house is within walking distance of area attractions. Features include a pool table, stone fireplace, screened-in porch, and hot tub. The Great Smoky Mountain National Park entrance is just minutes away from this centrally located cabin.
Pigeon Forge
Mountain LodgeRent Now$616/avg nightly
Just a few miles from Pigeon Forge, this custom-built luxury log home boasts amazing mountain views. We love the antler chandelier, stone fireplace, and wood interior. Play pool, soak in the hot tub, and watch the sun go down over the mountains from the upper and lower decks. If this vacation rental isn’t available during your desired dates, or you just need more space, check out this host’s other five-bedroom properties that share the same mountaintop: Above All But One and Screamin’ Eagle Lodge.
Utah
Park City
The Lodge At Mountain VillageRent Now$350/avg nightly
If you’re a serious skier who’s seeking a mountain retreat in a great location, The Lodge at Mountain Village is a spot you’ve got to check out. Situated perfectly for your group if an all-day ski with just a few breaks back at the room is what you’re after, The Lodge is conveniently located near restaurants, ski rental, shopping, ice skating, all areas of Park City, Deer Valley, and the Canyon Restaurants. And it offers free underground parking. With space to sleep 10, the Lodge at Mountain Village might be the perfect spot for your vacation.
Olcha HouseRent Now$1,495/avg nightly
When searching for a private home in Park City that can sleep up to 12 people, stumbling upon an option that offers the theme “Mountain Comfort” is reason enough to dig a little deeper. Featuring five bedrooms — each with a full bath — Olcha House includes an open kitchen and dining area that has access to the living room and private deck. On that private deck, you’re going to love the six-person hot tub that overlooks Main Street Park City.
This beautiful destination also includes covered parking, an outdoor ski locker, an indoor boot dryer, a gas fireplace, and plenty more. The pictures exude comfort — take a look!
Wyoming
Jackson Hole
Granite Ridge HomeRent Now$1,156/avg nightly
Adjacent to the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Granite Ridge is nestled in Teton Village. Take in panoramic views of the valley by the fire in the great room of this three-bedroom vacation home. Dine alfresco on the deck with the mountains in the background. Soak in the hot tub after a long day of skiing or hiking. A concierge service is available to book everything from adventures to relaxation. They can even do your grocery shopping, so all your favorites are stocked upon arrival.
Abode At Teton ManorRent Now$1,276/avg nightly
Sitting below Teton Mountain, this four-bedroom house features gorgeous mountain views from the living room and stone patio. Keep an eye out for moose as you sip your morning coffee! This vacation rental also boasts beautiful vaulted ceilings and has a home theater, a pool table in the game room, a fireplace, and a hot tub to relax in underneath the stars.
