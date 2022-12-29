19 Most Popular Mountain Vacation Rentals In The U.S. (2022)

$650/avg nightly

This gorgeous three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath vacation rental is located in the west end of Squaw Valley. This chalet is about a minute’s drive from the lifts as well as The Village at Squaw Valley, which offers several shops and restaurants, including a wine bar, sushi bar, bistro, pizza, and fine dining.

It is outfitted with high-end appliances and furnishings, with luxury touches like heated bathroom floors. Cozy up for a movie night or catch a game in the media room, which features a gigantic TV and comfy couch. The living area flooring is made from barn wood and the reclaimed wood on the ceilings came from a 1908 Bay Area naval base. Other special touches include high-end appliances and a gas fireplace.