24 Most Popular Beach Vacation Rentals In The U.S. (2022)

Beach vacations have the unique ability to awaken our inner children, no matter our age. The beach is the perfect setting for a romantic getaway, a relaxing large family reunion, or as a respite from the cold winter weather. Florida, California, and Hawaii are probably the first places you consider, but don’t sleep on the lesser-known sandy beaches of Alabama, New Jersey, and the Oregon coast. TravelAwaits readers were busy traveling this year, and these beautiful beach homes were their favorites. It’s time to mix yourself a piña colada and book your own sandy getaway in 2023!
Alabama
Gulf Shores
Fort Morgan Beach HouseRent Now$452/avg nightly
Located in Fort Morgan, this four-bedroom, three-bath beach house is great for a crowd. Two king-sized beds, one queen, and a bunk room can accommodate nine guests. Enjoy the sunset from one of the many decks. There is a washer and dryer as well as an outdoor shower.
Part of the Morgantown subdivision, this vacation rental includes access to two neighborhood pools and tennis courts. The boardwalk to the quiet beach is just a short walk away. There are also two golf courses nearby, Kiva Dunes and Peninsula.
Sanibel Condo With Gulf ViewRent Now$99/avg nightly
This large condo in the popular Sanibel building on West Beach boasts awesome views of the Gulf as well as a beautiful view of the lagoon. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath sleeps six. The main bedroom has a king-sized bed, while the guest room has a queen-sized bed as well as a set of bunk beds for small children.
Enjoy panoramic views from the 11th floor through the 30-foot wall of glass. The unit comes with a washer/dryer and also has a rolling cooler, rolling cart, and beach toys. Amenities include a pool and kiddie pool, workout room, sauna, and fishing pier.
California
Malibu
Seaswept Home At La Costa BeachRent Now$1,028/avg nightly
With beautiful blonde wooden fixtures and ocean views from every room, this two-bedroom beachside home is perfect for one or multiple couples. It has a lovely backyard deck with lounge chairs and a table for dining alfresco. Whether you go by beach or road, Duke’s, a fabulous restaurant that doubles as a shrine to surfing pioneer Duke Kahanamoku, is just a short walk away. The home has two queen bedrooms, a full kitchen, and easy access to local hiking trails.
Sea Ranch
Elegant Ocean View HomeRent Now$395/avg nightly
Soak up the sunshine in this light-filled home with views of the Pacific Ocean. This 1,700-square-foot property boasts hardwood floors, sophisticated design, vaulted ceilings, huge windows, and a fireplace. Feel like grilling your dinner or taking a dip in the hot tub? Good news — you can do both while you’re staying here.
With more than 150 reviews and a 4.9 rating, we clearly aren’t the only ones dreaming of a visit. Guests praised the property’s “serene” nature and beautiful surroundings.
Delaware
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth By The Sea Oceanfront TownhomeRent Now$545/avg nightly
Listen to the waves break at night and wake up to the sun emerging over the ocean from this four-bedroom oceanfront townhome. From the porch on the top floor of this end unit, spectacular views stretch to Rehoboth, Dewey Beach, and Cape May. Step out onto the sand from the first-floor screened-in porch and walk directly to the beach.
Beach chairs and rafts are provided for a day at the beach, after which the outdoor shower and clothesline come in handy.
Boardwalk Beach HouseRent Now$700/avg nightly
Fall asleep to the sounds of the ocean with the stars peeking through the skylight of this vacation rental’s dome-shaped bedroom. Located on the quiet end of the Rehoboth Boardwalk, this home is just steps from the beach. Two of its four bedrooms boast ocean views. Multiple decks provide ample space for sunbathing and outdoor dining. Shopping and dining are within walking distance, so you don’t have to worry about driving and parking.
Florida
Long Key
Long Key Beachfront DuplexRent Now$427/avg nightly
Located on the southern tip of Long Key, this duplex is on one of the only private beaches in the Florida Keys. Take in spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean from the beautiful deck, the tiki hut, or a kayak.
A short walk up the beach, Long Key State Park offers camping, birdwatching, snorkeling, hiking, and canoeing. Shallow waters in front of the rental are perfect for cooling off, while a 30-foot channel allows boats to reach the dock. Boat rentals are available nearby.
Siesta Key
Old Man And The Sea InnRent Now$451/avg nightly
Dubbed the Old Man and the Sea Inn, this Key West-style Victorian sits just eight steps from the sand path that leads to Siesta Key’s best beach. It’s a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment. Get some sun on the balcony, lie in a hammock, dine alfresco, and walk to town for drinks or ice cream
No car is necessary. Walk to top beaches, outdoor activities, and dining, including the highest-rated seafood and Siesta’s only waterfront dining. Find fresh fish at Crescent Market or catch your own to grill up on the downstairs gas grill.
St. Augustine
Butler Beach HouseRent Now$405/avg nightly
Steps from the sand, this four-bedroom beach house is a fantastic retreat for families or multiple couples as it can accommodate up to 12 guests. Sip coffee on one of the upstairs balconies as you watch the sun come up over the water. Beach gear, including a beach cart, boogie boards, and towels, are provided. Watch for wildlife like dolphins and tortoises on the beach. Plenty of restaurants, bars, attractions, and parks can all be found within a few minutes drive.
Hawaii
Maui
Kihei Garden CottageRent Now$395/avg nightly
Just up the road from Wailea, you’ll find this lovely solar-powered cottage in Kihei. It’s definitely a more laid-back vibe than Wailea, but the South Shore beaches are just as beautiful.
This is the perfect home base for a solo traveler or couple wanting quiet privacy and relaxing outdoor space. Guests can enjoy a private saltwater hot tub, perfect after a long day at the beach. Speaking of which, this property is conveniently located near the gorgeous Kama’ole beaches in South Kihei, perfect for snorkeling.
Kapalua Bay VillaRent Now$561/avg nightly
Make yourself right at home in West Maui at this beautiful villa — its name means “arms embracing the sea.” You’ll enjoy picturesque views from this second-level unit, which comes with not one but two patios to enjoy those famous Maui sunsets.
You’ll be just steps away from Oneloa Beach at this property, with several other beaches all within walking distance. This unit is part of an upscale gated community with easy access to hiking trails and three swimming pools. And if you love golf, great news: You’re also close to championship golf courses.
Oahu
Villa With Ocean ViewsRent Now$595/avg nightly
This beautiful villa is perfect for the couple looking for a luxurious beach rental with the conveniences of a resort. You’ll have access to a community swimming pool and hot tub, along with access to 12 miles of hiking and biking trails, a beach volleyball court, and even luau shows! It’s the perfect location to explore Oahu.
Guests rave about the cleanliness of the rental, its excellent amenities, and the convenience. We can totally picture ourselves watching the ocean waves from the beautiful lanai with a tropical drink in hand. Cheers!
Hale Pono Gated Oceanfront EstateRent Now$863/avg nightly
This estate, just steps from the beach, really has the wow factor. We think it would be the perfect place to share with extended family for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Oahu.
The owners call this 5,000-square-foot home “an architectural masterpiece.” It features an open floor plan and huge windows, providing sightlines of the Pacific Ocean from several rooms throughout the home.
Massachusetts
Cape Cod
Centerville Waterfront HouseRent Now $199
Just steps from the spectacular Craigville Beach, this waterfront vacation rental is located in Centerville, one of the seven villages in the Town of Barnstable. This bucolic setting is home to osprey, herons, and swans. Take it all in on the spacious deck. When it’s chilly enough, build a fire in the fire pit.
Chatham Cottage With Ocean ViewsRent Now$885/avg nightly
Nestled in the heart of Old Village, this charming Cape cottage features ocean views on two sides. Take in sensational views of Chatham Harbor from the sunroom. There are also two outdoor dining areas.
Walk down the street to the beach. Chatham Lighthouse is less than half a mile away. A less than 10-minute walk gets you to town for shopping, restaurants, and live music. This rental is potentially pet-friendly — check with the host.
New Jersey
Cape May
North Cape May Oceanfront HouseRent Now$329/avg nightly
Located in the Villas, near Villas Fishing Club and Lower Township’s “Miami Beach,” this modern, three-bedroom house is right on the Delaware Bay and it sleeps eight. Two queen beds, a twin bed, two bunk beds, and even a futon mean this rental can sleep more than one family. Along with one half and two full bathrooms, it’s fully accommodated with parking, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, a washer and dryer, and a TV.
Just below Middle Township, enjoy all the great restaurants along Bayshore Road, including Jake’s Bar & Grill and Rino’s Pizza. A great vacation spot for fishers and outdoor enthusiasts, the Delaware Bay and nearby Hickory Island are great places to get out and experience nature.
Oceanfront Mansion With PoolRent Now$1,800/avg nightly
Located outside of Cape May in Del Haven, this massive oceanfront mansion sleeps 16 and has 12 beds and five full baths as well as its own hot tub and pool. Perfect for a multi-family vacation, it has all the basic amenities and six bedrooms: the Beachfront Bedroom, the Chalet Room, the Delaware Bedroom, the Queens Room, the Poolside Bedroom, and the master suite.
Situated right on the Delaware Bay, this property has its own private beach area, perfect for bigger groups looking to spread out the fun or smaller groups looking to turn off and tune out. You can also take Bayshore Road south toward the Villas, North Cape May, and the rest of the fantastic southernmost Jersey Shore points.
Oregon
Seaside
Seaside HouseRent Now$382/avg nightly
Located just south of downtown Seaside, this four-bedroom waterfront vacation home is dog-friendly for a nightly fee. Take in panoramic coastal views from the living room, main bedroom, and deck. This home boasts two stone fireplaces — one inside and one outside. Seaside Cove Beach is only steps away from this fabulous family-friendly rental.
Cannon Beach
Cannon Beach House With Haystack Rock ViewRent Now $595
Located on a quiet, oceanfront street in the heart of Cannon Beach, this vacation rental features easy beach access and unbelievable views of the Pacific, Haystack Rock, and the smaller rock formations called The Needles. Watch the sun go down over the water while sitting in front of the fireplace inside, or go outside and sit by the firepit on either of the two decks. Both decks offer the perfect perch to watch the ocean, beachgoers, and bald eagles in their search for puffins on The Rock, and the lower deck also has a hot tub.
Haystack Rock is just a 5-minute walk, while restaurants can be reached in 8 minutes on foot. Explore the tide pools, shops and galleries, and nearby Ecola Park’s coastline.
South Carolina
Charleston
Folly Beach Home With Ocean ViewsRent Now$495/avg nightly
Take in views of the Atlantic from the inside or the spacious upper and lower decks of this four-bedroom beach house. Up to eight guests can stay here in two rooms with king-size beds, one room with a queen-size bed, and another with two twin beds. Do keep in mind that there are only two bathrooms to share. This beachfront vacation rental is less than 2 miles from Folly Beach’s main drag and less than 20 minutes away from downtown Charleston. Parking is provided.
Myrtle Beach
Commander’s Cottage (Steps To The Beach!)Rent Now$211/avg nightly
This home is one of the newest in the southern Myrtle Beach area and includes many modern amenities, like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The owner actually tracked how many steps the house is from the beach (450 depending on your gait)! This rental also includes access to a community pool.
Luxury Home With Pool, Elevator, And Marsh/Ocean ViewRent Now$451/avg nightly
This luxury home is located in the North Beach Plantation neighborhood and includes all the activities this community offers, like golf cart service, a sauna and spa, and 2.5 acres of water sports. In addition to the community amenities, this home also has a private pool and each bedroom has its own private full en suite bath.
Virginia
Virginia Beach
Luxurious Oceanfront Home In Northeast Virginia BeachRent Now$473/avg nightly
Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, this five-bedroom oceanfront home is on the Virginia Beach Historic Register. This quiet beach retreat is part of a residential neighborhood. Up to 12 people can stay in this vacation rental’s four bedrooms, making it ideal for family gatherings.
There’s plenty of outdoor space to enjoy, including two patios, a rooftop deck, two garden areas, and a grove of live oaks. Take in beach views and watch for dolphins from the dining room or rooftop deck. Have dinner on the rooftop deck as the sun goes down.
Quiet Time Oceanfront HouseRent Now$759/avg nightly
Located on the beach, this seven-bedroom vacation home has plenty of space for a large family or group to spread out and relax. Wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the Atlantic. You can also see the beautiful view from the rec room, which has billiards.
