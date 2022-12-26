24 Most Popular Beach Vacation Rentals In The U.S. (2022)

$452/avg nightly

Located in Fort Morgan, this four-bedroom, three-bath beach house is great for a crowd. Two king-sized beds, one queen, and a bunk room can accommodate nine guests. Enjoy the sunset from one of the many decks. There is a washer and dryer as well as an outdoor shower.

Part of the Morgantown subdivision, this vacation rental includes access to two neighborhood pools and tennis courts. The boardwalk to the quiet beach is just a short walk away. There are also two golf courses nearby, Kiva Dunes and Peninsula.