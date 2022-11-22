The App Every Hiker Needs To Find Great Trails And Stay Safe

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

One of the main reasons we go hiking is to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It’s a chance to put that phone down, turn off the TV, and decompress from all that life throws our way.

And yes, we want to leave all of those electronic gadgets behind when we hit the trail, but don’t leave your phone on the console table by the door just yet. When hiking, you want to know where you’re going, the length of the trip, what to expect on the trail, and just as importantly, you want to feel safe while you’re on the trail. That’s where one of a hiker’s best friends comes in: AllTrails.

AllTrails App on phone Photo credit: Joe Cuhaj

What Is The AllTrails App?

Created in 2010, AllTrails has become the leading outdoor app in the world boasting (and rightfully so) over 10 million members 40 million downloads and fellow explorers in over 200 countries.

What makes AllTrails unique is that it is a community-driven app, which means that members can post their outdoor adventures — route tracking on topographic maps, photos, trail details — and share it with the world so that others can enjoy the same adventure. And it’s not only for hikers; it can be accessible for anyone looking to get outdoors! It can be used by cyclists, horseback riders, fishermen, and even parents simply looking for a good paved path to push a stroller.

Once a trail is added by a user, other users can add their own comments to update members on trail conditions, suggest corrections, or note changes that have been made to the route since it was published.

AllTrails has taken the world by storm not only because of the number of trails that are accurately curated by members, but also because it is very user-friendly. Beginners will love its simplicity and that the base version is absolutely free. Once you try it, you will want to try AllTrails Pro, which gives you even more information and details about a trail.

What Does AllTrails Offer?

So I’ve established that AllTrails is quite the handy app to have with you on your next outdoor adventure. What does AllTrails offer the user? Let’s break it down.

Both versions are also accessible on your PC or laptop so you can pre-plan your trip conveniently at home. You can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Keep in mind that while AllTrails provides accurate tracking of your trip down the trail, you should always carry a map and compass (and know how to use them) and/or GPS as a backup, especially with the free version. Cell phone signals are not always reliable. However, AllTrails Pro will continue to display navigation tools to stay on route, even without cell service.

AllTrails Free Version

Best for beginning hikers, cyclists, etc. who won’t be bushwhacking off the trail

Easily find trails near wherever you are by distance from your location

On trail turn-by-turn navigation showing your location

Incredible database of thousands of trails curated by members around the world

Advanced search features to help you easily locate new trails to explore

Great overlay features including US Geological Survey topo maps, terrain, satellite imagery, and even 3D overlays

AllTrails Pro Version

On trail turn-by-turn navigation showing your location

Ability to download maps to your phone to show your exact GPS location, even when offline

Wrong turn alerts

The “Lifeline” feature tracks your progress and lets your safety contact know where you are in case of emergency

Set the Lifeline feature for a time of return off the trail — if you are overdue, it alerts your safety contact

Real-time satellite weather images, air quality, and even pollen forecasts

Printable maps

More in-depth map detail

No advertising

Easily find trails near wherever you are by distance from your location

1 percent of your subscription fee goes to an environmentally-friendly charity

How To Use AllTrails

Using AllTrails couldn’t be easier. Simply download and install the app on your phone. If you are using the free version, you can log in using Google or Facebook. For the Pro version, log in with your user ID and password.

Upon entering AllTrails, you are presented with many search options. Photo credit: Joe Cuhaj

If you’re using the free version, you will be offered the opportunity to upgrade to Pro. You can exit that screen to continue using the free version but you can easily upgrade at any time through the app.

Screenshot of hike on AllTrails app Photo credit: Joe Cuhaj

Once inside, you will be presented with several options to locate a trail such as Top Trails Nearby, Best Views Nearby, a list of trails by activity type (hiking, mountain biking, trail running, etc.), Weekend Worthy treks, Top Moderate Trails Nearby, well, you get the idea.

Or you can enter a city, park, or trail name to search.

When you find a trail, click on it to find a treasure trove of data: length, elevation gain, route type (out-and-back, loop, etc.) keywords that describe the trail (kid-friendly, birding, trail running, etc.), a trail map, a brief description of the trail, the weather forecast, and reviews by other users.

And that’s all there is to it. Of course, the Pro version has many more options, too many to describe here.

Why I Love The AllTrails Pro

The best thing about AllTrails is that all of the trail information you need, everything from an overview of the trail to turn-by-turn navigation to the weather forecast, is right there at your fingertips. No need to carry that guidebook or ripped pages from the guidebook with you. And that’s saying something from a guy who has written 11 hiking and outdoor recreation guides.

I have used AllTrails to find many trails that I never knew existed and used the app to pre-plan trips to other trails I was already familiar with by reading the latest comments on trail conditions posted by other users. That’s much better than hiking deep into a trail only to find portions have been washed out, closed, or have had the trailhead relocated.

Whether you use the free version or Pro, AllTrails is an outdoor lover’s best friend.

