Travel Accessories for Sporty & Outdoorsy Types

For most trips, travelers pack according to the season and their destination.

The focus is on weather-appropriate clothes that suit the reason for travel, like business or for a wedding. But not all trips are so easy to pack and plan for.

Especially when it comes to athletics and outdoorsy adventures.

If you’re hitting the road for recreational sporting purposes, to train for a certain type of event, or to compete in a live event, then your packing list is probably specialized. Highly specialized.

Along with sporting equipment, you probably need sporty clothes, dietary supplements, athletic gear, training equipment, and much more. With so many revolving pieces, it’s easy to get mixed up and forget something.

Especially if it’s your first time traveling as an athlete or outdoors adventurer.

I’ve got a few suggestions about which travel accessories will make an immediate difference in your experience. Check out the products listed below, which are geared to do things like minimize stink, maximize freshness, and keep you comfortable while competing with the best.

Smell-control laundry bag

Packing cubes and packing hacks are all the rage—but did you know that there are specialized laundry bags designed to minimize smelliness?

Smell-controlled laundry bags are ideal for athletes whose dirty items can quickly pile up. That might be due to traveling remotely where washing isn’t available or due to spending short intervals at each lodging.

Here’s a great anti-odor laundry bag:

Mumi Travel Laundry Bag

If the bag isn’t for you, then consider a portable odor solution:

Laundry soap sheets

That’s a great segue to laundry.

If you’re going to be moving from lodging to lodging while traveling, then you might want to have the necessary tools to wash clothes yourself.

Laundry soap sheets are tiny packets that include dry soap strips that you can use to watch clothing by hand. These are the same types of soap sheets that campers use.

Check these out:

If you’re really going to be roughing it, then you might also need the tools to hang up your wet items. While it might be tempting to bring along a clothesline from home, you can find more portable and lightweight options online.

Here’s a great option:

Riveda Portable Travel Clothesline

Compression socks

Compression socks are a fantastic tool for long flights. They’ll help keep your feet warm and prevent them from falling asleep.

For athletes who want to de-board their flight feeling refreshed, compression socks are a great accessory. You might also want them for smaller day trips, whether facing an hours-long bus ride or train ride. They’ll boost your circulation throughout.

Check out these options:

Pocket Blanket

A pocket blanket is a hyper-mini blanket that will fit in just about any travel bag. They’re usually geared toward campers or beach-goers, but they’re also useful for athletes facing inclement weather.

If you’re preparing to compete in winter sports or otherwise delve into a frosty landscape, then a pocket blanket can keep you warm when you need a boost most. They’re also handy to have for hikers who are heading to high-altitude trails.

Here are a few good options:

Collapsable Water Bottle

Depending on what sorts of activities you’ll undertake while on the road, you might need a larger solution than a collapsable water bottle. For long-distance athletes, consider bringing with you a Camelback or similar brand.

But for the average athlete, a collapsable water bottle should do the job. Don’t be wooed by pricier options for these accessories—some of the best are affordable. Just make sure to look for water bottles that are easy to dismantle and clean.

Start with these choices:

Wearable health devices

Many athletes rely on wearable technology to help them gauge their workouts. They might be interested in lowering their heart rates for certain activities or improving their cooldown times.

If you’re not usually an athlete who monitors your health data, it might be the time to start. Athletes who travel face a heightened risk of injury because they step out of their usual routines. Even changes to diet and sleep can throw a wrench into things.

Adopting wearable technology can help mitigate these risks while you’re abroad. I suggest looking into wearable devices like the Oura Ring and WHOOP Strap.

Check them out:

Mini massager

To be fair, almost every traveler could benefit from a mini-massage device—but they can be life-savers for athletes who might have overtrained. Depending on what type of sports you’re competing in (and whether or not you’re fighting for a gold medal), you might need a more heavy-duty option.

Regardless, don’t leave these at home—especially if you’re a high-performance athlete who needs to maintain results while traveling.

I suggest looking into these massagers: