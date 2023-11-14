5 Best Hiking Trails In America With Epic Mountain Views

The United States is home to some of the most inspiring hiking trails in the world, with fabulous views of towering mountains and epic landscapes. From the rugged wilderness of Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains to the iconic peaks of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, there is no shortage of options for hiking enthusiasts.

Popular trails like the North Kaibab Trail in Arizona and the Yosemite Falls Trail in California are known for their remarkable views and challenging terrain. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or a novice, there is a trail out there for you to explore and experience the natural beauty of America’s great outdoors.

1. North Kaibab Trail, Arizona

The North Kaibab Trail is one of the most popular hiking trails in the Grand Canyon National Park. It is located on the canyon’s North Rim and offers remarkable views of the surrounding landscape.

As you hike down the trail, you will see the canyon’s towering cliffs, the forest’s lush greenery, and the rushing waters of Bright Angel Creek. The trail also takes you past some of the park’s most famous landmarks, including Roaring Springs, Supai Tunnel, and Cottonwood Campground.

Along the way, you may encounter local wildlife, like mule deer, elk, and even the occasional mountain lion. Overall, the North Kaibab Trail is an unforgettable destination for anyone visiting the Grand Canyon National Park.

Grays Peak Trail in the White River National Forest of Colorado Photo credit: Hyoung Chang / Getty Images

2. Grays Peak Trail, Colorado

The Grays Peak Trail is in the White River National Forest of Colorado. It is a popular hiking destination for outdoor enthusiasts due to its superb views and challenging terrain.

The trail is named after Grays Peak, one of the highest peaks in the Rockies. The peak is 14,278 feet above sea level, making it a must-visit destination for hikers to conquer the mountain.

The trail is approximately 8.5 miles long, with views of the surrounding landscape, including alpine lakes, rugged mountains, and colorful wildflowers.

Hikers can expect to encounter steep inclines, rocky terrain, and thin air because of the high altitude. However, the views from the top are well worth the effort, making it a memorable experience for anyone who ventures on this trail.

3. Yosemite Falls Trail, California

The Yosemite Falls Trail is one of California’s most scenic hiking trails. It is located in Yosemite National Park and offers inspiring views of the surrounding mountain landscape. As you hike on the trail, you will be surrounded by towering granite cliffs, lush green forests, and pristine streams.

The trail is approximately 7.2 miles long and takes you to the top of Yosemite Falls, one of North America’s tallest waterfalls. You can enjoy panoramic views of the Yosemite Valley from the top, including Half Dome, El Capitan, and Glacier Point. The vistas of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the Merced River make this trail a must-visit destination for anyone who appreciates nature’s beauty.

Cloud Peak Skyway in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming Photo credit: Melissa Kopka / Getty Images

4. Cloud Peak Trail, Wyoming

The Cloud Peak Trail in Wyoming is a treasure and a challenge for hikers who love to explore unique landscapes. The trail is located in the Bighorn Mountains and offers broad views of the surrounding wilderness.

Hikers on this trail can expect towering peaks, unblemished lakes, and alpine meadows filled with wildflowers. At the summit of Cloud Peak, you will have thrilling views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Spanning approximately 24 miles, the trail is a challenge for even the most experienced hikers. Still, the breathtaking views and the sense of accomplishment at the end make it worthwhile. If you’re looking for an unforgettable hiking experience, Cloud Peak Trail in Wyoming is worth exploring.

5. Portal Overlook Trail, Utah

Portal Overlook Trail is a must-visit destination for anyone exploring the Moab area in Utah. Portal has outstanding views of the surrounding red rock landscape and the Colorado River. As you hike on the trail, you will encounter unique rock formations and vistas that will leave you in awe.

The path is approximately 2.5 miles long. It is considered a moderate hike with steep inclines and a rocky landscape. However, the views from the top are well worth the effort. At the trail’s end, you will be rewarded with an incredible panoramic view of the Moab Valley and the La Sal Mountains.

The Portal Overlook Trail is a memorable experience showcasing the Moab area’s natural beauty. If you’re planning a trip to Utah, add this trail to your list of must-visit destinations.

Conclusion

Hiking a trail in the United States with mountain views is an experience that makes your bucket list. With vistas of towering peaks and epic landscapes, it’s no wonder that hiking is one of the most popular outdoor activities in America.

Whether you’re an experienced hiker or a novice, there is a trail out there for you to explore and experience the natural beauty of America’s great outdoors. From the rugged wilderness of Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains to the iconic peaks of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, there is no shortage of options for hiking fans.

When looking for a fun and rewarding way to exercise, connect with nature, and explore new places, hiking an American trail with mountain views is the way to go.