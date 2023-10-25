Explore the best of St. Louis with our essential hotel guide, perfect for crafting your unforgettable stay in the Gateway City.

Planning a trip to this vibrant Midwestern city can be overwhelming with numerous options, leaving you wondering where to stay for an unforgettable experience. Fear not!

Our comprehensive guide features a curated selection of the best hotels in St. Louis to suit your needs as well as some helpful tips and things to consider when booking your stay in the Gateway City.

Our top pick for the best hotel in St. Louis is none other than Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis – also known to its fans simply as The Chase. Discover why it’s heralded as the best hotel in St. Louis, offering a blend of luxury, history, and modern amenities that truly stand out.

With its great location, large outdoor pool, and entertaining amenities, this ornate art-deco highrise sure does take the edge over your run-of-the-mill chain hotel.

Whether you’re looking for the best hotels within walking distance of Busch Stadium or other St. Louis attractions, more of a historic ambiance, or want to be pampered in the lap of luxury – we’ve got just the place for you in our ultimate guide to the best hotels in St. Louis!

Brief Rundown of the Top 10 Best Hotels in St. Louis

Best Hotels in St. Louis

Best Overall – Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis

Pool view of The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St Louis.

Photo Credit: Ice Portal

Right around the corner from the giant King chess piece that guards the World Chess Hall of Fame, The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis stands as a crown jewel among the st louis best hotels. Its Central West End locale ensures easy access to the city’s cultural gems. These include Forest Park, the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the Saint Louis Art Museum.

St. Louis Science Center and Powell Symphony Hall are both within a couple of miles of The Chase. While surrounded by attractions, guests don’t have to leave The Chase to dine at its three on-site restaurants. They can see the latest blockbuster at the hotel’s own historic movie theater, or take a dip in its Mediterranean-style pool.

Just about every hotel has a workout room these days, but The Chase is different. For gym rats who don’t want to miss leg day while on vacay, The Chase boasts an 18,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center! With a prime location near some of the city’s best-loved attractions and hidden gems, a luxurious pool, and unique amenities such as a theater and a substantial gym, The Chase is not just a place to stay; it’s an integral part of the ultimate St. Louis experience.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best For Cardinals Fans – The Westin St. Louis

Outdoors view view of The Westin St. Louis.

Photo Credit: Ice Porta

For Cards fans who want to stay near the action, The Westin St. Louis offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Nestled in the city’s historic Cupples Station district, this luxurious four-star hotel is literally across the street from Busch Stadium. Book a recently renovated loft-style room in this beautiful old brick warehouse and walk to the game.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum and Ballpark Village are just a short stroll away. Other downtown St. Louis attractions, such as the iconic Gateway Arch and the Convention Center, are also nearby. The Dome at America’s Center (formerly known as the Edward Jones Dome) and Washington Avenue’s shops and restaurants are easily accessible.

Pets are welcome here for a fee.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Rooftop Terrace Bar – The Moonrise Hotel

Rooftop Bar Experience at The Moonrise Hotel

Photo Credit: Leonardo

Elevate your stay in St. Louis with an exceptional rooftop experience at the Moonrise Hotel, often regarded as the best St. Louis hotel for both eco-conscious travelers and pet lovers alike. Situated in the heart of the vibrant Delmar Loop, the entertainment, shopping, and dining district that’s home to The Pageant, this lunar-themed hotel captivates guests with its giant, rotating moon.

From your perch at Moonrise’s open-air Rooftop Garden Bar, sip on a handcrafted cocktail and savor the stunning St. Louis skyline. This unique boutique hotel doesn’t just offer breathtaking views; it also boasts a whimsical, lighted rainbow staircase amongst its array of fun touches.

Plus, it’s not just pet-friendly – it’s eco-friendly, too! A 60-foot solar canopy contributes to the hotel’s sustainable practices, powering the mesmerizing rotation of the moon and ensuring that your stay contributes to conscious travel.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Artsy Hotel – Angad Arts Hotel

Balcony view of Angad Arts Hotel.

Photo Credit: Official Hotel Information

Did someone say killer rooftop views? The Angad Arts Hotel’s rooftop terrace views of the St. Louis skyline from ART Bar are pretty tough to beat. Right off Wash Ave, this unique boutique hotel is in the heart of the Grand Center Arts District, which is home to performing arts venues such as The Fabulous Fox.

If cookie-cutter chains are not your jam, then this artistic haven is for you. Every nook and cranny of The Angad is filled with art, from avant-garde décor to curated displays that showcase the artistic ingenuity of the St. Louis region, so you can surround yourself with creativity.

Select a room based on how you’d like to feel: Empowered (red), free (blue), rejuvenated (green), or curious (yellow). A weekly tour is available for those who’d like to view the current exhibits.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Boutique Hotel – The Cheshire

A Tranquil Patio View at The Cheshire Hotel.

Photo Credit: Expedia

If eclectic boutiques are up your alley but you don’t want to stay so close to the action, The Cheshire is just the place for you. Resembling a British inn, this classic St. Louis hotel boasts Tudor architecture, 18th-century antiques, and stained-glass windows.

During summer, sip on something refreshing poolside. In winter, cozy up with a pint by the fire in a supple leather seat at the hotel pub, Fox & Hounds. Basso offers upscale Italian dining on-site year-round.

Speaking of swanky interiors, the Boundary at the Cheshire is a gorgeous private event space if you happen to need one while you’re in town!

Surrounded by attractions as well as superb St. Louis dining, this boutique hotel is just minutes from Forest Park. Furthermore, for those keen on exploring the beauty of one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the US, you’ll find the Missouri Botanical Gardens nearby. This proximity positions The Cheshire as arguably the best hotel in St Louis Missouri for garden enthusiasts.

Considering the pool, bar, and prime location near some of the city’s most lush landscapes, it’s no surprise why The Cheshire was the Riverfront Times readers’ choice for Best Hotel in 2023.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Historic Hotel – St. Louis Union Station Hotel

Lobby view of St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

Photo Credit: Ice Portal

Step back in time at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, an 1894 masterpiece that preserves the city’s rich heritage. Admire the stunning Tiffany stained glass windows and explore the historic Union Station complex, which houses attractions like The Saint Louis Wheel and the Saint Louis Aquarium. Located in the former Union Railway Station, this iconic hotel is listed on the National Historic Register.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Luxury Hotel – The Ritz

Luxurious Gatherings at The Ritz-Carlton’s Grand Banquet Hall

Photo Credit: Leonardo

The Ritz is synonymous with luxury, and it’s no different in Clayton, positioning itself prominently among the luxury hotels in St Louis. About a 15-minute drive from downtown St. Louis, Clayton brims with upscale restaurants, art galleries, shops, and entertainment venues, perfect for those who seek both luxury and cultural experiences. Just a short distance from the Saint Louis Art Museum and the Saint Louis Zoo, this four-diamond hotel encapsulates all the opulence you’d expect at The Ritz Carlton.

The hotel delights guests with its lavish accommodations, a full-service spa, exquisite dining, and unparalleled service. Within its walls, you can catch some live music in the Lobby Lounge or savor Mediterranean cuisine under hanging glass sculptures at Casa Don Alfonso, the hotel’s esteemed on-site eatery.

Opting for a Club Level suite on the 18th floor offers a vantage point overlooking Clayton’s Arts and Garden District, complete with ceaseless concierge service and an array of food and beverages served throughout the day, affirming a truly regal experience.

Even without the Club Lounge Experience, guests can indulge in the luxury of room service breakfast, spend the day exploring, and return for relaxation and rejuvenation at the full-service spa. After massage, settle to your spacious room and rest on a supremely comfortable bed, reflecting on a day well spent in the lap of luxury.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Rooftop Pool Experience – The Last Hotel

Nighttime Pool View at The Last Hotel

Photo Credit: Expedia

If a rooftop pool is what you seek, you don’t have to fly all the way to LA! Just book a room at The Last Hotel STL, one of the best hotels in St. Louis for an elevated leisure experience. Enjoy a refreshing swim with a backdrop of the cityscape or unwind in the rooftop lounge.

Situated in a charming old shoe factory in Downtown West, this four-star boutique hotel is smack dab on Washington Ave. Not only does it offer art deco vibes, but it’s also just around the corner from the City Museum, making it an ideal stay for those looking to explore one of the city’s great attractions, as well as Union Station and its Ferris wheel.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Family-Friendly Hotel – The Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch

Catch a 10-minute walk from the Gateway Arch Outside The Hyatt Regency St Louis at The Arch.

Photo Credit: Ice Portal

The Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch is a great choice if your Gateway getaway involves children. The Hyatt’s dedicated kids’ club offers engaging activities and entertainment for young guests.

Families can enjoy quality time at the spacious outdoor pool, providing a perfect setting for relaxation and play. Additionally, the Hyatt Regency features family suites, allowing families to stay together comfortably.

Convenience is key when traveling with youngsters, and among the best hotels in St. Louis, this contemporary hotel stands out. It’s within a 10-minute walk of major attractions, including the Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the Missouri Botanical Garden, making it an ideal choice for the entire family.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Budget Hotel – Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch

Lobby view of Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch

Photo Credit: Ice Portal

Travelers seeking value without compromising on comfort will find the Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch offers the most bang for their buck. This historic venue, one of the top hotels in St. Louis, is conveniently located in the heart of downtown, just across the street from the Old Courthouse. Its central location means you can save money on transport by walking to nearby attractions such as Busch Stadium and the Gateway Arch.

The hotel is a haven for families, ensuring kids’ happiness with an indoor pool. For grownups, an 8th-floor terrace provides panoramic views of the mighty Mississippi River and the arch.

One of the Drury Plaza Hotel’s best features is its all-inclusive perks. Unlike some more extravagant hotels, here, guests enjoy free Wi-Fi access, and each morning, a complimentary hot breakfast is available to enhance your stay. Additionally, the Drury’s 5:30 Kickback® offers a variety of snacks and drinks.

With the money you save on meals, you can treat yourself at Carmine’s Steak House next door or try your luck at the casino down the street. Offering these value-added perks, the Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch stands out as an ideal option for those seeking an affordable yet enjoyable stay in the very heart of St. Louis.

Book Now on KAYAK

Best Culinary Experience – Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis

Overlooking the Mississippi, The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis sits atop Lumiere Place.

Photo Credit: Leonardo

Unparalleled luxury and service await at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, one of the best hotels in Saint Louis for those who appreciate the finer things in life. It’s the epitome of elegance in the heart of the city. Nestled along the Mississippi, this modern yet sophisticated hotel enjoys a unique location, perfect for culinary enthusiasts eager to dive into the local food culture.

It looks out onto the riverfront and the smallest national park in the United States, Gateway National Park. From the rooftop terrace, guests can take in breathtaking views of the city, with the terrace complete with a pool and bar, enhancing your luxurious stay.

In a city abundant with culinary delights, the hotel is a gateway to exploring Mississippi’s food culture, starting with Chef Gerard Craft, a local treasure. The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis houses Cinder House, where the James Beard-award-winning chef showcases his wood-fired, South American concept, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience.

Consider booking a room with a view of the arch for a picturesque backdrop to your gastronomic journey. For entertainment, head up to the interactive Topgolf Swing Suite within the hotel. There, guests can practice their swing in the virtual golf simulator.

Of course, the Four Seasons’ reputation holds. Guests can expect the same attention to detail and commitment to excellence for which the brand is known, making it a top choice for those exploring the rich culinary tapestry of the region.

Book Now on KAYAK

What to Look for When Choosing a Hotel in St. Louis

Comfy beds are just the beginning. From parking to budgetary concerns – choosing a hotel that suits your needs is essential to any great getaway. Here’s a comprehensive guide on what to look for when choosing the best hotel in St. Louis, such as safety and location considerations.

Location

Consider staying in downtown St. Louis for easy access to attractions like the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium. The majority of the best hotels in the city can be found here, making it a prime location for visitors. From the luxe Four Seasons to the budget-friendly Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis and the family-friendly Hyatt Regency St. Louis, these st louis hotels downtown cater to every preference. The Westin is great for baseball fans, while the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton is perfect for history buffs.

Experience St. Louis charm in the Central West End, which offers historic architecture, boutique shopping, and proximity to Forest Park, where you can find the St. Louis Art Museum and St. Louis Zoo. Lauded as the best hotel near the sights on our list above, The Chase Park Plaza is our pick for staying in the Central West End.

Going to a show at the Fabulous Fox or another venue in the Grand Center Arts District? Angad Arts Hotel — the best boutique hotel from our list above — makes for a convenient and colorful spot to crash.

Catching a show at the Pageant in the Delmar Loop? Make a night of it and book a room at the Moonrise Hotel. Be sure to enjoy a cocktail on the rooftop bar before the show!

Known for Clayton Restaurant Week, the city of Clayton is perfect for those looking for a combo of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Put yourself up at the Ritz Carlton, and you’ll have no complaints!

Parking

St. Louis does have a bus system, but most tourists get around by car, whether it be their own, a rental, or rideshare. If you do drive, park in a secure area when possible, and do not leave valuables in your car. Each hotel on our list offers private parking, valet service, and/or nearby public parking facilities.

Reviews

All of our suggestions above are highly rated, but reading reviews of previous guest experiences can help you get an idea of what to expect.

Pet-Friendly Policies

If you’re traveling with pets, ensure the hotel has pet-friendly guest rooms. Both The Westin St. Louis and Moonrise Hotel from our list will welcome your furry family members, but it’s best to check with individual hotels for their specific pet policies.

Budget-Friendly Choices

Use sites such as Kayak, Booking.com, and Expedia to compare prices and find the best deals within your budget. Plan your trip during off-peak seasons or holidays when hotels often offer discounts and special packages. Our pick for the best budget hotel in St. Louis is the Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch. Be aware of additional fees like resort fees, parking charges, and internet fees, which can impact your budget.

FAQ

What Are the Best Neighborhoods to Stay in St. Louis?

Steer clear of hotels out by St. Louis Lambert International Airport and opt instead for popular and safe neighborhoods with excellent hotel options and proximity to attractions, such as the Central West End, downtown, and Clayton. See the location section in the guide above for details on which neighborhood is best for your visit.

Which Hotels in St. Louis Are Pet-Friendly?

St. Louis has several pet-friendly hotels — a couple from our list include The Westin St. Louis and Moonrise Hotel. It’s best to check with individual hotels for their specific pet policies.

What Is the Average Price Range for Hotels in St. Louis?

Hotel prices in St. Louis vary based on the location, amenities, and time of year. On average, you can find accommodations ranging from budget-friendly options to the best luxury hotels around, accommodating different budgets. Off-peak seasons, typically during late fall and winter (except for holidays), offer the best hotel deals in St. Louis. Of course, mid-week stays often have lower rates compared to weekends.

Are There Hotels in St. Louis With Shuttle Services to Popular Attractions?

Yes, some hotels offer complimentary shuttle services to popular attractions such as the Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the downtown entertainment district. It’s advisable to inquire with the hotel in advance about their shuttle services.

To find the most suitable St. Louis hotel, consider your preferences regarding location, budget, amenities, and activities. Use reputable travel websites, read guest reviews, and reach out to hotels directly to inquire about their offerings, ensuring an enjoyable stay.

Conclusion

If you have room in your budget, I recommend booking a room at the Four Seasons, but with an ideal location near some of the top attractions in the city, entertainment for all ages, and an awesome outdoor pool, The Chase is our overall best pick for the best hotel in St. Louis.

Whichever of these popular hotels you choose, we hope you enjoy your stay in The Gateway City!

Images courtesy of KAYAK