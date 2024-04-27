Move over Cancun, it’s Tulum’s time. Over the past few years, this once-sleepy Caribbean town has become one of Mexico’s premier Riviera Maya destinations. From its quirky boutique shops to its white-sand, jungle-bordered beaches, there’s plenty to obsess over.

But Tulum has a few surprises in store for the average tourist.

Most are overwhelmingly positive. When you visit Tulum, you’ll learn about things like ancient Mayan ruins, indigenous feather painting, and how to identify a perfectly balanced taco. But you’ll also run into things like sargassum algae and tourist traps.

Never heard of sargassum before? Haven’t really thought about waiting in long lines in the blazing Yucatan sun to see the shrine of a Mayan god? That’s okay. I’ve done the leg work to help you dodge these types of surprises.

Let’s get into the details with this list of the best things to do in Tulum, starting with its free public beaches.

Things To Do in Tulum

Tulum’s beach | Photo: Pixabay

Hang Out on the Beach

Sargassum warning : We need to talk about sargassum. Due to various factors, legions of this brown algae have started to drift from the Atlantic into the Caribbean. Along with Playa del Carmen and Cancun, Tulum’s beaches have been affected by the stinky tides.

The good news? Sargassum algae provides food and habitat for tuna, sea turtles, and other aquatic life. Though unsightly, it’s good for the environment. The bad news? It smells like death and it washes onto Tulum’s shores on and off from April to August.

If you plan on visiting Tulum during this period, just know that you might run into the stinky brown algae on a beach or two. However, sargassum doesn’t usually affect all of Tulum’s beaches at once. (Or, if your plans are flexible, consider visiting during the winter.)

You’ve been warned—now onto the fun stuff!

As a tropical paradise, beach bumming is one of the best things to do in Tulum. The lush natural landscape hugs the Caribbean Sea, allowing visitors to enjoy jungle views while they enjoy the clear waters. From Tulum town, you can easily access popular beaches like Playa Ruinas (which includes Tulum’s Ruins), Mayan Beach, and the famous Playa Paraiso.

Beach clubs dot most of these areas. These clubs offer visitors beach chairs, towels, cabanas, snacks, cocktails, and more. Some are specifically designed for photoshoots, too. Depending on your tastes, you can target more luxurious beach clubs, including Ziggy’s Beach Club and the Papaya Playa Project, or more casual hot spots, including Paraiso Beach Club and Mia Beach Club.

Scuba diving in Tulum | Photo: Pixabay

Snorkel & Scuba Dive

Given its emphasis on tourism, it’s easy to find tour companies that offer aquatic adventures in Tulum. Snorkeling and scuba diving are two of the most popular options. But it’s worth mentioning here that, along with the ocean, there are snorkeling and scuba diving options for nearby cenotes. (We’ll dive into cenotes in the next section… pun intended.)

Most of the Yucatan peninsula is bordered by what’s called the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. That means you can snorkel and scuba dive at some of the Caribbean’s best coral reefs, home to tropical fish and colorful sea life. For the truly daring, you can dive with bull sharks.

If you’re a bit slower in the water like me, sea turtles might be a better option. You can easily book a trip just north of Tulum to Akumal (from the Mayan word for turtle, ‘aak’). It’s a coastal town where sea turtles come to feed on the large deposits of seagrass. But I recommend sticking with trusted and environmentally friendly tour groups—sea turtles rely heavily on this ecologically fragile habitat.

Cenote in Tulum | Photo: Pixabay

Swim in the Cenotes

Cenote is another Mayan word (from ‘tso’ono’ot’), which refers to a body of groundwater. Cenotes are sheltered deposits of crystal clear water, usually located inside cave-like sinkholes that dot the Yucatan Peninsula. Though Tulum’s tropical beaches are definitely worth writing home about, I found my time swimming in cenotes to be a lot more memorable.

Picture descending into a cave that’s at least ten degrees cooler than the humid jungle outside. It’s dark, but there are beams of golden sunlight piercing through the jungle above. You’ve officially entered another world—one that may have involved Mayan sacrifices back in the day.

Cenotes, as mentioned above, are a common feature on Yucatan and were used by the Mayans for a variety of purposes. That makes them an awesome blend of cultural archaeology and natural splendor. Some of the most popular cenotes around Tulum are Dos Ojos, El Gran Cenote, Zacil Ha, and Yal-Ku.

Once again, my inner tree-hugger compels me to bring up the fragile ecological balance of cenotes. Depending on the location, tour companies might ask you to wash lotions and oils off before taking a dip. Just remember: the more you scrub, you more you love!

Mayan ruins in Tulum | Photo: Pixabay

Explore Ruins & Archaeological Sites

In terms of the most unique sightseeing attractions near Tulum, nothing beats the Mayan ruins. If you want to explore a UNESCO World Heritage Site, then you have two options. One is Chichen Itza, the world-famous ancient Mayan ruins located just two hours from Tulum.

Chichen Itza was a booming Mayan city—but you probably recognize the name for its association with pyramid-like stone temples. Though it’s well worth a visit, keep in mind that it’s one of Mexico’s crown jewels of tourism, meaning you’ll be surrounded by guests from around the world. Many guests.

I suggest exploring other ruins closer to the Tulum area. They’re smaller, but they’re slightly less crowded. The Coba Ruins, for example, receive one-third the number of tourists as Chichen Itza. This former Mayan village includes stelae, raised roads called ‘sacbes’, altars, and other archaeological structures.

If Indiana Jones-esque adventures aren’t on your radar and you don’t feel like day-tripping outside of Tulum, then you’re in luck. The Tulum Ruins line Tulum Beach and are open to the public every day of the week. A fairly quick tour will clue you into Mayan history without diving too deeply into the details.

Shops in the streets of Tulum | Photo: Pixabay

Wander Around Tulum (and Find the Perfect Pool Club)

Though it was once an ancient Mayan settlement, boutique shops, big-name restaurants, and flashy clubs line Tulum’s spread-out streets today. Given the hotel zone is vast and the city isn’t very walkable, you might be wondering how should you get around and what there is to do in town.

Most travelers rent a car when they land at Cancun Airport. Though having a car is definitely convenient, it’s not absolutely necessary. You can also rent a bike or take Tulum taxis to get around… but then what?

You can shop and eat your way through Tulum, which is a solid choice in any city. But I think Tulum’s museums and pool-beach club hybrids are also worth exploring. One exciting project is Mystika, a specialty museum that focuses on Mayan cosmology using interactive exhibits.

In case you didn’t get a degree in Global Studies and metaphysical mumbo-jumbo like me, ‘cosmology’ is a fancy word for how we make sense of the universe. Where did we come from? What’s the purpose of life? Why can’t white people dance? Things like that.

But if you’re more interested in having fun in Tulum than learning about cosmology, don’t worry. One of the most famous things to do in Tulum is lounge around looking good at its pool clubs and beach bars. In fact, most include Instagram-worthy backdrops… while also functioning as pool clubs that let you escape the tides of sargassum.

Bagatelle is famous for its pool that overlooks the sea, along with its champagne list and chic daybeds. Ma’xanab, by contrast, focuses on creating serene vibes rather than hosting daytime DJ sets. Amansala offers a similarly tranquil setting, along with a health-centric menu that includes salads with names like Green Goddess.

Ziplining in the jungles of Tulum | Photo: Pixabay

Go on a Jungle Adventure

Quick geography lesson: Tulum is located on the tip of the heavily forested Yucatan Peninsula. To my great disappointment, these are taxonomically referred to as ‘moist forests’ instead of jungles. But they’re home to creatures like jaguars, spider monkeys, margays, and more.

In Tulum, you have literally dozens of choices in terms of adventurous jungle experiences. Ziplining and ATVing are increasingly popular. However, I suggest thinking twice before booking tours that use terms like ‘ATV’ and ‘sacred’ side by side.

The jungles around Tulum are in an interesting position. Tourist dollars help protect them (yay), but irresponsible development threatens the ecosystem (boo). For this reason, you’ll find that ecotourism in Tulum is increasingly subject to debate.

This doesn’t mean you can’t have fun out in nature—but please consider researching tour companies before booking. High-flying adventures aside, Tulum is also home to amazing reserves where you can hike, kayak, bird-watch, and more.

The Punta Laguna Nature Reserve, sometimes called the ‘Spider Monkey Reserve’, is only a short drive from Tulum. There, you have access to a fantastic community-led tour that involves plenty of howler and spider monkeys. The lagoon itself is also stunning to explore.

I also recommend Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, Tulum’s second reachable UNESCO World Heritage Site. It takes its name ‘ka’an’ from the Yucatec Maya word for heaven. It’s a fitting description, as this reserve offers shelter to the Riviera Maya’s most precious inhabitants, from monkeys to herons to crocodiles.

Lastly, Laguna Kaan Luum is another jungle hot spot. Keep in mind that you won’t be allowed to enter the cenote in the center of the lagoon. Despite this, I think it’s still worth a visit thanks to its crystal clear waters—and the fact that it’s only around twenty minutes from Tulum Centro.

Tulum’s yoga retreats | Photo: Pixabay

Take Care of Yourself with Yoga Retreats & Wellness Programs

It’s undeniable: there’s now a tourist vibe in Tulum that’s similar to nearby Cancun—just without the massive resorts. But before Tulum became a global sensation, locals placed a strong emphasis on environmentalism, healthy living, and other New Age ideals. Despite the growing shift toward large-scale tourism, there are still plenty of yoga retreats and wellness-centric activities around Tulum Pueblo.

They truly run the gamut, meaning you need to do a bit of research.

For immersive and personalized retreats, look into programs from Tribal Tulum. If you want to stay on the beach, you’ll be happy to hear that the aforementioned Amansala (home of the Green Goddess salad) offers yoga and fitness courses. Other companies place a stronger focus on relaxation via luxurious full-service spas, like Azulik Resort.

The sky is the limit when it comes to holistic wellness retreats in Tulum. Some programs even combine yoga practices with diving experiences. Others are multi-day courses geared toward certain goals, such as silent retreats, self-love, women’s empowerment, social media detoxes, and even couples getaways.

People partying | Photo: Pixabay

Hit the Dance Floor

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably seen Tulum’s electronic shows pop up on your social media feed. (If you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering what all those tropical birds do when the decibel level rises above 70? But that’s another story.) Partiers in Tulum can rejoice, as the town is heavily geared toward all-nighters.

Here are the hottest nightclubs that you need to know: Papaya Playa Project, Bagatelle, Vagalume, Tantra, and Taboo.

If electronic music and bottle service aren’t your thing, then feel free to explore Tulum’s live music and dancing scene. It’s just as vibrant. A local favorite is Ki’bok, which is a coffee shop that transforms into a dance club at night.

There are also events like La Zebra’s Sunday Salsa Night where you can rub elbows with friendly tourists and even a few twirling locals. Batey is another classic options that offers live music and mouth-watering cocktails.

Tulum’s rich food | Photo: Pixabay

Feed Your Soul—and Your Belly

Tulum is home to fantastic restaurants that feature the very best in Mexican and international cuisine. If you’re a true foodie, then I recommend booking a food tour. These walking tours offer a backstage pass to local tastes and multicultural cuisine alike. There are also cooking programs that teach visitors how to prepare Mayan cuisine.

But what about finding the best restaurants? You’ll probably notice that prices are a bit higher in Tulum than expected. As the town grows, so does its roster of Mexico City-calibre restaurants and their pricey menus. If you want to eat like a king or queen, then head to Autor, Arbolea, Ultramar, or Cetli. Just be prepared to fork over a small fortune.

Want to keep things casual? Local eateries serve up delicious meals at a reasonable price. Some favorites from Tulum Pueblo include Antojitos La Chiapaneca, Taqueria Honorio, El Camello Jr., and Los Aguachiles. (A quick heads up about eating local—be careful about raw fruits and vegetables that are washed with tap water. Locals are used to it, but tourists should avoid it at all costs.)

Art on wall | Photo: Pixabay

Learn More About Local Culture

I’ve written a lot about ruins in this article, which probably paints a picture of the Mayans as an ancient and distant people. In reality, Mayans live across the Yucatan Peninsula—including in Tulum. Many speak the Yucatec dialect of Mayan, called ‘Maya’ by its 800,000 native speakers.

If you’re a fan of cultural exchanges, then you’re in luck. Many of the locations above are at least partly managed by Mayans. Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, for example, is overseen by the Amigos de San Ka’an, which includes Mayan communities who foster biodiversity and promote ecotourism.

But what about more direct ways to interact with modern Mayan culture? One of the most straightforward options is to explore works by local artists. Street art, for example, is one of the most visible canvasses that Mexican and Mayan artists work with. As you explore Tulum Pueblo, you’ll see dozens of colorful and photo-worthy projects.

Tinasah House, for example, is an arts collective that was formed in 2012 with the goal of promoting local talent. Many of the murals and installations you’ll see in beach bars and street corners are from Tinasah. You’ll also notice an abundance of art galleries around town. Balam Art On Feathers, for example, offers up traditional Mayan feather-painted works that you won’t find elsewhere.

Photo: Pixabay

Jump Around to Different Cities

Tulum might be the latest hotspot on the Riviera Maya, but it’s far from being the only one. If you have a rental car at your disposal, then you can easily hit the road to explore neighboring cities. Because Tulum sits on the border of the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, a short drive can take you closer to local culture. Here are three destinations I think are worth the trip.

Valladolid. This small town is easy to reach from Tulum by bus or car. The buildings are colorful, the market is lively, and there’s a cenote (Cenote Zací) in the center of town that you can swim in for free after eating at the adjoined restaurant. Best of all, it’s a hub for traditional Yucatecan food.

Cancun/Isla Mujeres: If you’re not bothered by a quick trip into the resort town of Cancun, then you’ll have access to things like luxury shopping and spa treatments. If staying on the beach is your top priority, then consider parking your car in Cancun and taking the ferry to Isla Mujeres . It’s a decidedly more rustic and hippy vibe. (As a bonus, you’ll pass the hugely popular Playa del Carmen on the way.)

. It’s a decidedly more rustic and hippy vibe. (As a bonus, you’ll pass the hugely popular Playa del Carmen on the way.) Coba: Above, I mentioned visiting the Coba Ruins. The town is also worth exploring, as it is home to cenotes like Multum Ha and popular hiking trails. There are even lux spa services at places like Coqui Coqui. Those with a rental car can build their own adventure to hit all of the hotspots around Coba.

Massage therapy | Photo: Pixabay

Find the Hidden Gems

Tulum is home to dozens of adventures that you simply can’t find elsewhere, from feasting on Yucatecan-style fish tacos to swan diving into cenotes. But if you’re really looking to get off the beaten path, then I’ve got two more Hidden Gem-caliber suggestions.

Keep an eye on the concerts. Boiler Room is active in Tulum, hinting that this location’s emphasis on EDM isn’t going anywhere. If you follow any international DJs, take a look at their tour dates before booking your trip. Artists who perform in Mexico City might also stop in Tulum to play at one of its nightclubs. Who doesn’t love the chance to get to see one of their favorite artists play in another country?

Become a swamp creature with a clay bath. Don’t worry—it’s cultural. The Mayans were one of many ancient peoples to perfect the art of the clay bath. You can learn more about mineral-infused clay and how it aids in detoxification while you enjoy a treatment in Tulum. There are a handful of spas that offer Mayan clay treatments, along with a few companies that take you into the wild to bathe using actual clay deposits.

Conclusion

Regardless of what brings you to Tulum, chances are you’ll be back again. Just remember to travel mindfully into nature, enter the unknown with an open mind, and try to avoid sargassum season. Oh, and don’t drink the water.