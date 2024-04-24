Corpus Christi welcomes visitors with its coastal charm, vibrant arts and cultural scene, and Texas-sized hospitality.

Whether you’re visiting this Texas gem for the many attractions such as the USS Lexington or the Texas State Aquarium, or you’re looking to spend a few days fishing, kayaking, or lounging on the beach, there’s plenty to see and do – with great lodging options near your preferred activities.

Our top pick for the best hotels in Corpus Christi is the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel. The hotel offers guests easy access to the hopping downtown food and dining scene and settles guests on the waterfront for panoramic views of the bay.

Top 7 Best Hotels in Corpus Christi

1. Best Overall – Omni Corpus Christi Hotel

When seeking a beachfront hotel, prime downtown location, nightlife, and an abundance of wellness options, Omni Corpus Christi Hotel is the place to stay when visiting Corpus Christi, TX.

On-site, you’ll find a plethora of wellness activities, everything from a rejuvenating B-12 shot at Survive Infusion & Wellness, pampering at Nomad Salon, a game of racquetball, or a workout in the fitness center, to a dip in the indoor-outdoor heated swimming pool with a bar. They even provide in-room fitness kits if you prefer to exercise in the privacy of your room.

Head to the rooftop level Republic of Texas Bar & Grill (the only AAA Four Diamond restaurant in south Texas) for dinner, then stay late for a leisurely cocktail in the luxurious rooftop bar with views of the bay. For a quick bite, grab a cappuccino and a breakfast taco at Morsel’s.

The prime location places you on the beachfront with the boardwalk across the street from the hotel. It’s a short ride to visit the USS Enterprise and Texas State Aquarium, within walking distance to the vibrant Water Street Market with its art, live music, nightlife, and shopping, and a short walk along Shoreline Blvd to the boat docks and T-heads for excursions and dining on the water.

With its breathtaking views of the bay – and each guest room having private balconies to soak in all of the views – and great location, of all the luxury hotels, it’s our pick for the best overall hotel in Corpus Christi, TX.

2. Best Beachfront – Lively Beach

Located on Mustang Island, along the busiest beach, you’ll find Lively Beach. Between the resort-style pool, scenic boardwalk, community lounge spaces, and quiet book nooks, Lively Beach is surrounded by more than 35 acres of wetlands and the largest sand dune on Mustang Island.

The condominium-style property offers a variety of accommodations, from the efficiency studio with a fridge and microwave, the studio with a fully equipped kitchen and granite countertops, to one-to-two-bedroom condominiums with fully equipped kitchen — some with lofts, and balcony decks.

When not relaxing on the beach, enjoy the resort-style pool, nature trails, or the rooftop communal space with its 360-degree views – and complimentary wine and entertainment on Friday and Saturday.

As our pick for the best beachfront hotel, Lively Beach offers the convenience of easy access to the beach with a private boardwalk that connects this vibrant home-style resort with the sandy shores.

3. Best Value – Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Arpt & Conf Ctr

When comfort, location, and great value are important, Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Arpt & Conf Ctr, located just 10 minutes from downtown Corpus Christi, has it all. The newly renovated hotel offers a perfect gateway to the city’s cultural landmarks and vibrant attractions.

Enjoy a comprehensive array of amenities at an affordable rate. From the free wifi, and fitness center, to the indoor swimming pool, comfort and convenience are at every turn. Plus, free parking and shuttle service within a five-mile radius add extra value.

The newly renovated rooms provide contemporary designs with premium bedding. Rates start at $104 per night, making this our top pick for the best hotel value in Corpus Christi, Texas.

4. Best for the Outdoor Traveler – Bluff’s Landing Marina & Lodge

The waterfront Bluffs Landing Marina & Lodge is located in a serene enclave of Flour Bluff, at the end of Laguna Shores Road. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy an ultimate Gulf Coast retreat.

Choose from the 23-room hotel with three different room types, or small groups or a family vacation will appreciate the private lodges. The hotel rooms have private entrances, en-suite bathrooms with ocean-friendly toiletries, and facing the marina.

The private lodges are a short walking distance from the marina and restaurants and are fitted with all the comforts of home: a fully equipped kitchen, comfortable living room, outdoor space, and the convenience of drive-through parking suitable for a boat.

Enjoy watersports with the on-site, full-service marina where guests can try kiteboarding, kayaking, fishing charters, birding, and more, making Bluffs Landing Marina & Lodge our top pick for best for the outdoor traveler.

5. Best Location – DoubleTree by Hilton Corpus Christi Beachfront

For a premium location on the North Beach shores, DoubleTree by Hilton Corpus Christi Beachfront offers easy access to top attractions with a beach location.

Located near the USS Lexington Museum and the renowned Texas State Aquarium, and just minutes from the downtown entertainment district, you’ll find plenty to see and do nearby.

The hotel amenities include free wifi, a seasonal outdoor pool and fitness center, room service, and oceanfront dining at Bali’s Bar & Grill.

The 139 rooms feature private balconies and modern amenities such as flat-screen televisions, allowing you to relax and unwind in comfort and style.

Its direct access to Corpus Christi’s North Beach, top attractions, and downtown entertainment and restaurants makes it our top pick for the best hotel location in Corpus Christi, TX.

6. Best Pet-Friendly – Emerald Beach Hotel

No need to leave your pets at home when hotels such as Emerald Beach Hotel are accommodating to furry guests.

Located just steps from the beach, the waterfront property houses 368 rooms – plenty of space for pets to relax in the room, or go for a long stroll along the beach.

The hotel’s resort-style facilities and its downtown location make it a perfect spot for relaxation and exploring downtown Corpus Christi. Enjoy free wi-fi, flat-screen televisions, an indoor pool, and on-site dining options. For cocktails, lounge at Kokomo’s Outdoor Bar, or check out the vibrant lobby lounge, SandBar.

Their pet-friendly rooms allow guests to enjoy their companions without compromising on comfort, convenience, or location, making Emerald Beach Hotel our top pick for the best pet-friendly hotel in Corpus.

7. Best Hotel Pool – Port Royal Ocean Resort

When seeking aquatic adventures, look no further than Port Royal Ocean Resort. Set on 25 acres, the beachfront condo resort features the largest lagoon pool in Texas, complete with water slides and an Olympic-sized lap pool.

Activities designed around the pool experience offer something for every age. Whether it’s a sandcastle lesson, an Aqua Zumba class, or movie nights under the stars, the entire family will enjoy the activities.

Relax in a luxurious cabana, or play a game of sand or water volleyball. Enjoy a stroll along the 100-yard boardwalk on the beach, then snack or dine at Restaurant 361, the Cabana Bar (swim-up bar), or Frozen Station where you can enjoy scoops of Blue Bell ice cream poolside.

With so much to do at the pool, Port Royal Ocean Resort is our top pick for the best hotel pool.

Best Hotels in Corpus Christi Guide

This guide to the best hotels in Corpus Christi covers an overview of important aspects to consider when choosing the best hotel in Corpus Christi, TX. It looks at factors such as location, amenities, reviews and reputation, and price and value, giving insights into each.

Location

Location is a key factor for choosing a hotel in Corpus Christi. Determine the hotel’s proximity to attractions, beaches, dining options, and other points of interest. A centrally located hotel, based on your interests and activities, offers convenience and easy access to explore Corpus Christi.

Some factors to consider when considering a location for your hotel in Corpus Christi include accessibility to attractions. A centrally located hotel puts you in close proximity to top attractions such as the Texas State Aquarium, USS Lexington Museum, Art Museum of South Texas. It also allows easy access to downtown entertainment, shopping, and dining, and day trips to Padre Island or Port Aransas.

Beach access is another determinant for location. Since Corpus Christi is renowned for its beaches, consider whether beachfront access is important to your experience.

Also, a strategically located hotel near transportation hubs like the airport or major highways make it easier if you wish to make day trips to neighboring cities.

Amenities

Decide before booking the amenities that are most important for your needs and interests. Consider whether the hotel offers free wifi, complimentary breakfast, on-site dining options, fitness facilities, a pool, and pet-friendly policies.

Seek out amenities that enhance your comfort and convenience. Some considerations include the comfort of the bedding, blackout curtains, in-room climate control, and spacious bathrooms.

A variety of dining options will elevate your experience as well. Check the menus at on-site restaurants, and also what dining options are near the hotel. Keep in mind any food restrictions to be sure the restaurants cater to your dietary needs.

If the hotel offers recreational amenities, look for items that will enhance your stay, whether it’s a fitness center, a swimming pool, spa facilities, outdoor lounges, or game rooms.

For business travelers, look into amenities such as a 24-hour business center, meeting rooms, and free wifi to allow you to stay connected with work.

If traveling with a pet, seek out hotels with pet-friendly policies. Some may offer designated pet areas, pet beds, and even pet-sitting services.

Reviews and Reputation

Read reviews on platforms like Google Reviews, TripAdvisor, or Expedia to gauge the overall satisfaction and experiences of guests. These reviews provide insights into the quality of service, cleanliness, and customer service experiences.

Price and Value

When it comes to hotels in Corpus Christi, determine your budget and compare prices at hotels to consider the value offered. Look at the amenities, location, and experiences compared to cost. A higher price might be worth it for additional perks or a better location. Having an established budget can help with choosing the best hotel to fit your needs.

FAQ

Which hotels offer beachfront accommodations in Corpus Christi?

Some of the hotels in Corpus Christi offer beachfront accommodations, providing direct access to the beaches.

Our top pick, Omni Corpus Christi Hotel, is located in the Marin District and has rooms with views of Corpus Christi Bay, as well as easy access to the boardwalk and marinas.

Lively Beach, our pick for the best beachfront hotel, is located on Mustang Island on Lively Beach.

And DoubleTree by Hilton Corpus Christi Beachfront offers premium beachfront lodging on North Beach shores.

Which hotels in Corpus Christi are pet-friendly?

Pet-friendly hotels such as Emerald Beach provide amenities and accommodations to ensure a comfortable experience for guests and their pets. Check each hotel’s website to be sure of their specific pet policies, including any additional fees or restrictions.

Which hotels offer the best value for the money in Corpus Christi?

Consider factors such as amenities, location, and guest reviews as they relate to the price. Our pick for best value, Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Arpt & Conf Ctr offers a variety of comfort and quality amenities for a budget price.

Conclusion

When it comes to selecting the best hotels in Corpus Christi, TX, there are lodging options for every preference and budget.

Whether seeking a beachfront resort, downtown nightlife, and shopping, or access to marinas and fishing excursions, each hotel offers a unique blend of amenities and experiences.

All of the suggested hotels are centrally located, making for easy access for day trips to Padre Island or Port Aransas, if desired.

Our top pick, Omni Corpus Christi Hotel stands out as the best overall hotel in the city because of its bay-facing views, private balconies overlooking the water, indoor/outdoor pool, luxurious accommodations, fine dining and cocktail options, and an array of amenities.