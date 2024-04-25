12 Best Hotels in the Bay Area

Oh, the San Francisco Bay area! Encompassing cities and towns in nine counties that surround the San Francisco Bay, there’s so much to see and do during your visit to California – but first, where to stay? Well, that’s what we’re here to help you with!

We’ve gathered a list of California hotels from San Francisco all the way to Napa Valley to find the best options for your individual needs. From urban luxury to coastal retreats, we’ve got you covered.

But before we dive into the details, let’s take a sneak peek at our number one pick: The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square. Renowned for its iconic setting and top-notch accommodations, the historic landmark in the heart of San Francisco encompasses what makes the Bay Area great.

By the end of this guide, you’ll have a variety of California hotels to choose from, whether you’re planning a business trip, a romantic getaway, or a family vacation. Plus, we’ll explore things to consider before you book and answer some frequently asked questions. Let’s get to it!

Top 12 Best Hotels Near the Bay Area

Best Hotels Near the Bay Area

1. Best Overall – Westin St Francis San Francisco on Union Square

Bedroom view of The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

The best overall hotel on our list is smack dab in the heart of San Francisco. Located in downtown San Francisco on Union Square, the Westin St. Francis offers guests the best possible location if you’d like to see everything San Francisco has to offer.

Of all the hotels in the San Francisco Bay area, the Westin St Francis is a historic landmark, combining traditional charm with modern amenities. Travelers seeking the true San Francisco experience won’t be disappointed!

The Westin St Francis San Francisco also has a reputation as a brand hotel known for its comfy accommodations and wellness-focused amenities. Union Square is a vibrant bustling area of San Francisco, a commercial hub that makes it great for those traveling to the Bay area for work or leisure.

2. Best Urban Luxury – Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Bedroom view of Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco epitomizes the definition of urban luxury. If you’re traveling to San Francisco and searching for an upscale experience with a city vibe, then this is the spot for you!

Located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, the Four Seasons San Francisco won’t disappoint. From plush accommodations to upscale amenities, you’re guaranteed to feel pretty fabulous during your stay here.

With the Four Seasons’ prime location, you’ll be within walking distance from exploring San Francisco’s vibrant attractions and cultural landmarks.

Not to mention, you will, without a question, be graced with impeccable service that makes the Four Seasons a household name as the top urban luxury retreat of all the San Francisco hotels.

3. Best Coastal Retreat – Ritz at Half Moon Bay

Restaurant view of The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

If your Bay Area visit is taking you away from San Francisco, buckle up your bootstraps! Perched atop a dramatic bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, you’ll find the Ritz Carlton at Half Moon Bay. Talk about a coastal retreat!

Half Moon Bay offers breathtaking views, and the Ritz is renowned for its world-class amenities and unparalleled hospitality. Ritz at Half Moon Bay was also awarded the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award, so get ready to embrace this paradise by the sea.

Whether indulging in a round of golf on the championship courses, relaxing at the spa, or simply taking in the serene beauty of the coast, this coastal gem offers a luxurious escape like no other.

4. Best European Charm – Hotel Les Mars

Bedroom view of Hotel Les Mars

Hotel Les Mars: Where Old World meets New World luxury with a taste of the good ol’ European charm. When it comes to trendy hotels, this boutique retreat hits the mark. Inspired by the decor of 17th-century French Chateau architecture, you’ll probably forget you’re in the States.

Located in Healdsburg, California, you’ll be within walking distance of renowned restaurants, art galleries, and unique shops. But if you’d prefer to stay indoors, then you can enjoy complimentary breakfast at their on-site restaurant, free wifi, and personalized service like no other.

Even better, you’ll be right near the California wine region, including some of the best wineries, like Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards, making Hotel Les Mars your go-to destination for European flair in the US of A.

5. Best Modern Elegance – St. Regis San Francisco

Bedroom view of The St. Regis San Francisco

What exactly is modern elegance, you ask? The St. Regis San Francisco! This sophisticated retreat in the heart of San Francisco offers sleek and stylish accommodations, world-class amenities, and customized, attentive service.

Whether relaxing at the spa, dining at the Michelin-starred restaurant, or simply taking in the stunning city views, prepare for an unparalleled experience at the St. Regis San Francisco. Did we mention the views? Sit some wine on the rooftop terrace to revel in the beauty of the San Francisco skyline.

6. Best Upscale Luxury – Ritz Carlton San Francisco

Bedroom view of The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

So nice, we listed it twice! The Ritz Carlton, that is. If San Francisco is your destination, and you’re ready for some true glam and glory then the Ritz Carlton San Francisco is the spot for you!

Situated atop historic Nob Hill, the Ritz Carlton San Francisco is a taste of opulence and grandeur. With luxurious accommodations and impeccable service, you’ll be sipping that wine with your pinky out before you know it.

This iconic hotel is the epitome of luxury, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a truly unforgettable experience on their California voyage.

7. Best for Business – Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto

Bedroom view of Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto

If you’re visiting San Francisco or Silicon Valley for business, then The Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto is the spot for you. The Four Seasons luxury is unparalleled, but its prime location in the heart of Silicon Valley offers a convenience that really strikes a chord.

With its state-of-the-art business facilities, world-class amenities, and impeccable service, this is one luxury hotel that ensures you’ll have a productive and comfortable stay.

8. Best for Downtown Oasis – Hotel Nikko

Bedroom view of Hotel Nikko San Francisco

Hotel Nikko embodies what it means to find true relaxation in the heart of San Francisco Union Square. This sophisticated retreat is smack dab in the middle of the hot spot of the San Francisco Bay Area, allowing you to experience pure relaxation and culture.

The pet-friendly hotel offers a bed and breakfast package and free private parking, meaning you’ll have everything you need to enjoy San Francisco by day while relaxing at night. Indulge in Japanese-inspired dining and green hospitality or celebrate luxury in one of the many meeting rooms.

This spot proves that you can be in the middle of a big city like San Francisco and still feel like you’re in a peaceful oasis.

9. Best for Relaxation – MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa

Bedroom view of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa

The lush grounds of this historic six-acre estate are just part of what makes MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa a tranquil oasis. Located in the heart of Sonoma – aka wine country, get ready to stroll the property gardens with a glass of vino. Stretch out in the outdoor pool, or tap the spa for a massage or facial.

Visit for a special occasion or make it a stay to treat yourself. With farm-to-table dining options, this boutique hotel is the perfect destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. Escape the stresses of everyday life and experience true relaxation at MacArthur Place.

10. Best for Wine Lovers – Alila Napa Valley

Pool view of Alila Napa Valley

If you’ve ever dreamt of visiting California wine country, then add Alila Napa Valley to your list of places to stay. Tucked away amidst the rolling hills of Napa Valley, Alila Napa Valley offers guests a luxurious hideaway in the heart of wine country.

The adults-only retreat offers a spa and wellness center, an outdoor pool, and even views of the vineyard from private balconies. From its elegant accommodations to its world-class amenities, every aspect of this boutique hotel is designed to delight wine lovers and luxury travelers alike.

11. Best for Nature Enthusiasts – The Stavrand Russian River Valley

Dining room view of The Stavrand Russian River Valley

If you’re visiting the Bay Area to embrace all the nature the area has to offer, then the Stavrand is one of the best hotels for just that. Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of the Russian River Valley, The Stavrand offers a nature retreat like no other.

Surrounded by towering redwood forests and picturesque vineyards, get ready to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature from the moment you arrive. The Stavrand features accommodations sure to light your fire.

Whether exploring the scenic trails, kayaking along the river, or simply relaxing in the tranquility of nature, prepare to embrace the beauty of this paradise.

12. Best Boutique Elegance – Taj Campton Place

Bedroom view of Taj Campton Place

Boutique hotels have a special charm, offering an elevated level of service and personalization. Taj Campton Place is all that and more. The Taj Campton Place is an intimate retreat in the heart of Union Square San Francisco exudes sophistication and charm.

Enjoy Michelin-starred fine dining, babysitting services, and pet-friendly rooms. With its prime location in the heart of San Francisco, you’re guaranteed a personalized retreat full of timeless elegance.

What to Consider Before Booking

Maybe you already have your heart set on the Four Seasons or Palace Hotel, but make sure you read this before you book! Our hotels guide would be incomplete without a list of all the things you should consider before you decide on one final place.

Location Matters

When you’re looking to visit the Bay Area, this really should be your first consideration. The Bay Area encompasses a very large area, meaning you’ll need to hone this down before you book where to go. And then, don’t be afraid to get more specific.

If you’re traveling to San Francisco, for example, know that the city itself is rather large so staying in Union Square versus staying by the bay are going to give you a different experience.

Make sure you research nearby destinations to ensure your hotel is conveniently located near whatever you want to do. Whether you prefer to be in the heart of the city or nestled amidst the vineyards of wine country, choosing the right location will enhance your overall experience.

Amenities

Amenities can make or break your stay, so make sure you figure out what you prioritize before you book. Do you want an outdoor swimming pool and free wifi, or are guest rooms with a cleaner important? Some hotels have hot tubs, while others may even have a gas fireplace.

Business travelers should look for hotels with business centers and meeting facilities, while families may prioritize children’s play areas and babysitting services. What you need will depend on the purpose of your trip.

Price

Make sure you’re setting a budget for your stay and compare prices across different hotels to find the best value for your money. Prices can vary depending on the location, the tourist season, and the time of year, so make sure you set a budget before you do anything.

Special Needs and Preferences

Consider any special needs or preferences you may have. Most hotels have wheelchair-accessible accommodations, but not all are pet-friendly or cater to dietary needs. Communicate your preferences to the hotel in advance to ensure they can accommodate a comfortable stay.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best areas to stay in within the Bay Area?

The Bay Area is full of possibilities, so whether you’re staying in Palo Alto or San Francisco, you’re guaranteed a promising experience. However, keep in mind that every city has different neighborhoods.

Some of the best neighborhoods to consider for your stay in San Francisco, for example, include Union Square and Fisherman’s Wharf. Downtown Palo Alto in Silicon Valley is great for the tech-savvy among us, while Healdsburg is a favorite for the connoisseurs wanting to travel to wine country.

When is the best time to book a hotel in the Bay Area?

Whatever time of year you decide to travel, make sure you book your hotel in advance. This is especially even more so if you’re traveling during peak tourist seasons or major events. Booking several weeks or months in advance can help you secure better rates and ensure availability.

What transportation options are available for getting around the Bay Area from my hotel?

The Bay Area offers various transportation options, including public transit (BART, Muni, Caltrain), ride-share services (Uber, Lyft), taxis, rental cars, and bike-sharing programs. Choose the option that best suits your needs and preferences.

Are there any pet-friendly hotels in the Bay Area?

Yes, many hotels in the Bay Area are pet-friendly and welcome your furry companions! Be sure to check with the hotel in advance regarding their pet policy, any associated fees, weight limits, and available amenities for your pet.

What should I do if I have special requests or accommodations needs?

If you have special requests or accommodation needs, contact the hotel directly before booking to discuss your needs and ensure the establishment can accommodate you appropriately.

What are some popular attractions near Bay Area hotels?

The Bay Area is full of popular attractions and things to do, so what you look for really depends on what you want to do. Check out the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Muir Woods National Monument, Silicon Valley tech campuses, Napa Valley wineries, and more.

And remember to research the distance to nearby attractions so you can make sure your hotel is conveniently located for your planned activities. Traffic is a beast out there so don’t forget to calculate that!

When is the tourist season in the Bay Area?

The tourist season in the Bay Area typically coincides with the warmer and drier months, which are generally from late spring to early fall. This period, spanning from around May to October, sees an influx of visitors due to the pleasant weather conditions and various outdoor events and festivals.

However, specific tourist seasons vary slightly depending on where exactly in the Bay Area you’re planning to visit and the type of things you want to do.

Keep in mind, major events and holidays can also impact tourism levels, leading to fluctuations in visitor numbers throughout the year.

Conclusion

Now that you’ve seen our list of the best hotels in the Bay Area, you’re better prepared to make your choice! Just remember to consider factors like location, amenities, price, and special needs.

Our top recommendation, Westin St Francis San Francisco on Union Square, stands out for its unparalleled skyline splendor, sophisticated design, and world-class amenities. For those seeking an alternative option, Taj Campton Place for an intimate boutique hotel experience.

Pro-tip: By communicating with your hotel in advance, you’ll make sure you have a memorable experience in one of California’s most iconic destinations.

Wherever you end up, you won’t be disappointed!