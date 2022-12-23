9 Best Bottles Of Bubbly For Under $50 According To A Sommelier

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

Do you love celebrating with a nice bottle of bubbly? So do I! My name is Mark and I’m a certified sommelier that has been working in the wine industry for the past 10 years.

In this article, I’m going to share my top picks for bubbly under $50 a bottle. I’ll tell you about the taste and what food it pairs well with. Whether you’re looking for something to celebrate a special occasion or just want to enjoy a nice glass of sparkling wine, these will not disappoint!

Della Vite Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore N.V. Buy Now $26 Created by actress Cara Delevingne and her two sisters, this wine is made from grapes beneath the Dolomite mountains, in the hills of Valdobbiadene, where they eat, sleep, and breathe prosecco wines. This is a great option if you’re looking for a good value, great-tasting prosecco. It’s light and refreshing with notes of citrus, green apples, pear, and hints of honey. It pairs well with appetizers or lighter fare such as salads and seafood. This wine also pairs well with spicy foods because the notes of honey in this wine tame the spiciness of food and cleanse the palate after each bite.

Alexandrie Cellars Alexandrie Brut N.V. Buy Now $41.99 This is a boutique, female-owned winery in Napa Valley. Chloe, the owner, is the creative force behind Alexandrie Cellars. She has a passion for sparkling wine and champagne, and she applied her expertise in design to create this gorgeous floral-designed wine bottle. Alexandrie Brut is made using the champagne production method, which results in toasty brioche notes, super-fine bubbles, and a crisp refreshing finish. On the nose, you’ll pick up aromas of green apples, pears, and an abundance of citrus. This wine also boasts flavors of baked apple pie, lemons, and a zesty acidity. The crisp, clean flavor of this wine goes great with fresh seafood appetizers, charcuterie boards, and lean poultry dishes.

Schramsberg Brut Rosé 2017 Buy Now $45.89 This sparkling rosé brut is a great wine to add some color and excitement to your party. It comes from one of the most popular sparkling wine producers in Napa Valley, so you know it’ll be good. It has beautiful aromas of strawberries, raspberries, and watermelon. The palate is clean with refreshing acidity and flavors of ripe cherries, raspberries, peach, and grapefruit. It also has a touch of toast and a creamy texture with a crisp, tart finish. This delicious bubbly is perfect for any occasion: whether you’re having a celebratory dinner at home, or enjoying a day at the beach, park, or backyard. This wine is perfect for a range of dishes, from sushi and salmon to barbecue and macaroni and cheese. It also pairs well with fresh salads, fruit tarts, cheeses, charcuterie, nuts, and fresh fruit.

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne N.V. Buy Now $54.80 From one of the most renowned champagne houses in the world comes a classic choice of bubbly. Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut is their iconic and most accessible champagne. Created in 1869, this wine is defined by its fruitiness and elegant maturity. You can find this bottle of brut champagne everywhere, from your local Costco to the most premium wine retailers. It’s always a good choice for any celebration in need of some bubbly. This brut has aromas of lemon, white flowers, and green apples. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of toast, pears, citrus flavors, and toasted nuts. There’s also a touch of minerality and a slightly creamy texture with fine bubbles leading to a crisp and refreshing finish. The earthy mineral notes along with the fruit flavors of this wine make it a great pairing with hors d’oeuvres, poultry, ham, shellfish, sushi, and soft cheeses.

Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut Champagne N.V. Buy Now $49.20 The House of Piper-Heidsieck, founded in 1785, is known for its innovative blending of wines. And this champagne is a great example, made of 50 percent pinot noir, 30 percent chardonnay, and 20 percent pinot meunier. This is a lovely champagne with white peach, almond, pear, and apple flavors as well as delicious brioche notes. It is quite fresh and inviting with a creamy palate. Because of the winery’s recommendation, we tried this wine with fish and chips and it was a great pairing! The acidity of the wine cut through the greasiness of the fried foods. The winery says it also goes well with spicy food, so we’ll have to take their word for it.

Altaneve Prosecco Superiore N.V. Buy Now $27.99 Altaneve prosecco is the highest-quality Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG. Its micro-production wine contains handpicked, 100-percent naturally-grown glera grapes that are cultivated on the steep foothills of the Italian Dolomites in Valdobbiadene. This is a vegan, gluten-free, and sustainably-produced wine that’s light and refreshing with aromas of lemon, green apple, and white flowers. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of citrus fruits, stone fruits, and a touch of honey. It is very easy to drink with refreshing acidity! It can be enjoyed as an aperitivo, an ideal accompaniment to fish, poultry, vegetables and dessert, or as a celebratory drink on special occasions

Gloria Ferrer Brut Rosé Buy Now $24.99 This beautiful brut rosé is from the first sparkling wine house in Sonoma, Gloria Ferrer. They focus on pinot noir and chardonnay grapes to create their sparkling wines. In my opinion, they are a Napa/Sonoma region hidden gem with good-value prices for delicious bubbly. This wine has aromas of fresh strawberries and raspberries with a hint of floral notes. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of ripe strawberries, cherries, and cranberries with a touch of citrus. It’s a well-balanced wine with refreshing acidity and a touch of minerality to it. To bring out the pinot noir notes in this brut rosé, try pairing it with seared duck breast. For something lighter, go for a fresh tomato and watermelon salad that brings out the crisp tartness of the wine. If you’re looking for something tasty, Korean-style street tacos with spicy kimchi would also be delicious!

Pine Ridge Sparkling Chenin Blanc – Viognier N.V. Buy Now $18 This is a special sparkling wine because it’s a chenin blanc and viognier blend from the Napa/Sonoma region. The grapes for this wine come from Clarksburg, which is known for its chenin blanc. This area tends to have hot days and cool nights, which helps preserve the acidity in the grapes. Pine Ridge is a well-known and respected winery in Napa Valley, so you can be assured of the quality of this wine. The sparkling chenin blanc has aromas of honeysuckle, white peach, and apricot. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of green apple, citrus fruits, and a touch of minerality. It’s well-balanced and refreshing with a crisp acidity. The refreshing acidity of this wine would be great as an aperitif or with lighter fare such as salads, sushi, or grilled chicken.

Villa Degli Olmi Corte Dei Rovi Moscato Spumante N.V. (Sweet) Buy Now $30 If you’re looking for a sweet sparkling wine, this is a great option. It’s from the Veneto region in Italy and made from the moscato bianco grape. The Villa Degli Olmi winery has been around since 1885 and is known for its high-quality wines. This spumante (meaning “sparkling”) has aromas of orange blossom, honeysuckle, and white peach. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of apricot, peach, and nectarine. It’s a bit sweeter than the other wines on this list, but still has a refreshing acidity. This wine would be great as an aperitif or with dessert. The sweetness of the wine will pair well with a fruit tart or a plate of fresh ripe berries. And if you are looking to pair it with savory dishes, try spicy foods. The sweet and spicy counterbalance will work well together.

Pro Tips For Buying Bubbly

Understand Production Method

The Champagne Method, or Traditional Method, is more expensive and labor-intensive, requiring the wine to ferment in two stages. This results in finer bubbles and a crisper acidity. The Tank Method (also called the Charmat Method) uses large steel tanks for production and is cheaper, producing frothier bubbles. There is no wrong or right method! Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide which you prefer through some trial and error.

What Is Champagne?

Champagne is a sparkling wine that is made from grapes that must be grown in the Champagne region of France. Champagne is produced from 3 main grapes: pinot noir, chardonnay, and/or pinot meunier, and as mentioned above, the champagne production method needs to be used for it to be sold at a premium.

Different Sweetness Levels Of Sparkling Wine

As shown in the champagne sweetness scale, the sweetness level of sparkling wine ranges from “brut zero,” which is the driest style, to “doux,” which is the sweetest. Depending on how dry or sweet you like your champagne, look for these labels on the bottle.

Vintage Vs. Non-Vintage Champagne

Vintage champagne is wine made exclusively from grapes harvested in the same year and it must be aged for a minimum of 3 years. It tends to be more expensive than non-vintage champagne and you can age it much longer.

Non-vintage champagne is created from a blend of grapes gathered in different years and typically spends at least 15 months aging.

